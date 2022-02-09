Winter TV

Sebastian Stan breaks down Pam & Tommy finale and if he'd return for a second season
"You could have made another eight episodes, even going further into the story," Stan says of Hulu's limited series.
Billions recap: Michael Prince, the new King of New York
It’s finally time for the Olympics host city to be announced, and Chuck makes one final attempt at ruining Prince’s bid
Lily James reveals she shot more Barb Wire scenes than what you see in Pam & Tommy
"I got so into it, I love that movie."
NCIS recap: Helpers keep going
Jimmy Palmer's warm humanity takes center stage in the midst of a domestic terror threat.
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer preview creative deaths, new faces, and endgames of Killing Eve's final season
The Bachelor recap: Retail therapy
Clayton and his potential wives head to Vienna, where Susie gets the Pretty Woman date and Sarah suffers a psychoanalytic setback.
Erica and Geoff are getting married on The Goldbergs — see first look photos of their wedding
The Walking Dead recap: So, is Maggie the new Negan or what?
Maggie makes a big karmic choice in The Walking Dead's return that sets up a time-jump reveal.
Euphoria star Maude Apatow on staging 'highest budget student show ever performed,' hope for Fexi
How The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pulled off that Coney Island Wonder Wheel high-wire act
Peacemaker star promises 'massive, mind-blowing' season finale
Servant star Toby Kebbell breaks down that horrific kitchen disaster
Fresh Prince vs. Bel-Air: What's different for Will and the Banks family in the reboot

A new Will Smith is sitting on the throne as the prince of Bel-Air.

The Girl Before cast tease what to expect from the twisty, layered thriller: 'I was completely baffled'
TV // February 09, 2022
What to Watch podcast: The Book of Boba Fett closes its first chapter in the season finale
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // February 09, 2022
Quinta Brunson on the instant success of Abbott Elementary: 'My jaw is still on the floor'
TV // February 08, 2022
Mayim Bialik says the new National College Championship is 'like March Madness for Jeopardy'
TV // February 08, 2022
Con Heir: Inside Ozark star Julia Garner's transformation into scam artist Anna Sorokin for Inventing Anna
TV // February 07, 2022
Severance review: Adam Scott discovers that work is hell in wistful sci-fi thriller
TV Reviews // February 07, 2022
Kornbread might be missing on Drag Race, but she's not going anywhere: 'I ain't stopping here'
TV // February 07, 2022
Orion Story fought a private battle on Drag Race, but still went out 'looking hot as hell'
TV // February 07, 2022
Euphoria star Zendaya breaks down Rue's 'painful' intervention scene: 'It's like a war zone'
TV // February 06, 2022
All of Us Are Dead follows in Squid Game's bloody footsteps to reach No. 1 on Netflix
TV // February 06, 2022
Post-pod life isn't looking so perfect in Love Is Blind season 2 trailer
TV // February 02, 2022
Batwoman star Camrus Johnson previews his Joker-heavy directorial debut: Marquis 'is wildin' out'
TV // February 02, 2022
This Is Us recap: Widowed Rebecca tries dating, other Pearsons pursue love
Recaps // February 01, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith to set if off with Queen Latifah on The Equalizer
TV // February 01, 2022
RHONJ is back! Melissa Gorga breaks down the explosive premiere and teases season 12 drama
TV // February 01, 2022
Lily James reveals the surprising Cinderella connection in Pam & Tommy
TV // February 01, 2022
Lois and Lucy Lane have an emotional argument in Superman & Lois sneak peek
TV // February 01, 2022
Amy Schumer works on 'letting go' in first look at new series Life & Beth
TV // February 01, 2022
Thank you for being a flirt: NBC pays tribute to Betty White and her impeccable game
TV // February 01, 2022
How Betty White ended up in Joel McHale's family Christmas card
TV // January 31, 2022
Watch what happens when Miguel asks Rebecca to date on This Is Us
TV // January 31, 2022
Drag Race star Alyssa Hunter details the Anaconda look she almost wore on the Jennifer Lopez runway
TV // January 31, 2022
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer on 'the tangle that is Rules' and the 'tempting' Elliot
TV // January 30, 2022
Janet Jackson doc, part 2: The Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake, and the aftermath
Music // January 30, 2022
This is a story about control: 15 revelations from Janet Jackson's new documentary
TV // January 28, 2022
