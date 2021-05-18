What's in a Page

What's in a Page: Mark Greaney previews the latest book in the Gray Man series
Sierra Six is on shelves now.
One Night on the Island author Josie Silver on how she crafts her cozy tales
The best-selling romance novelist opens up about her inspiration, her writing process, and more.
What's in a Page: Phil Stamper reveals how The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants inspired new book Golden Boys
'The Gravity of Us' author tells a story about queer friendship in new book 'Golden Boys.'
What If? author and XKCD creator Randall Munroe previews his next book
What If? 2 will hit shelves Sept. 13.
What's in a Page: Wahala author Nikki May on the importance of food in books
What's in a Page: Jessamine Chan on the making of The School for Good Mothers
What's in a Page: Chibundu Onuzo wants us all to read more Alexandre Dumas
What's in a Page: Alice Hoffman on the conclusion of her Practical Magic series
What's in a Page: Joshua Ferris on writing humor into the darkest of times
What's in a Page: Why Things We Couldn't Say author Jay Coles writes in the dark
First look: Isaac Fitzgerald's upcoming essay collection searches for a new version of masculinity
First look: The Plot author Jean Hanff Korelitz's next novel is the ultimate unhappy-family story
What's in a Page: Tiffany McDaniel on the ways her mother inspires her literary career

What's in a Page: Ailsa McFarlane on the charged moments of her debut Highway Blue
Books // May 18, 2021
What's in a Page: Brenda Peynado on the literal ghosts of The Rock Eaters
Books // May 14, 2021
What's in a Page: Asha Bromfield on Hurricane Summer celebrating a young woman's pleasure
Author Interviews // May 12, 2021
What's in a Page: Flynn Berry wrote Northern Spy in longhand
Author Interviews // April 26, 2021
What's In a Page: Alena Dillon on her post-pandemic change to The Happiest Girl in the World
Books // April 21, 2021
Whiting Award winner Donnetta Lavinia Grays on plays everyone should read and the secret to writing in verse
Books // April 14, 2021
What's in a Page: Thomas Grattan's The Recent East started in a subway car
Author Interviews // March 23, 2021
Susan Orlean is bringing her charm to the animal world in her next book — get a first look
Author Interviews // March 22, 2021
What's in a Page: Miranda Popkey breaks down Topics of Conversation
Books // March 17, 2021
What's in a Page: Rufi Thorpe imagines The Knockout Queen as part of the Marvel universe
Author Interviews // March 11, 2021
What's In a Page: Naima Coster spills on What's Mine and Yours
Author Interviews // March 01, 2021
What's in a Page: Candles and Fruit Roll-Ups might be the key to Terrence Terrell's success
Author Interviews // February 26, 2021
What's In a Page: Ransom Riggs on the ending of the Miss Peregrine series
Books // February 24, 2021
What's in a Page: Jennifer Ryan on the very necessary snacks of The Kitchen Front
Books // February 23, 2021
What's in a Page: YA novelist Courtney Summers discovers why her books are so grim
Books // February 04, 2021
What's in a Page: Kate Elizabeth Russell looks back on her novel My Dark Vanessa
Books // February 01, 2021
What's in a Page: Kevin Barry's writing routine will have you longing for Ireland
Books // January 15, 2021
Maggie Nelson shares a first look at her follow-up to The Argonauts
Author Interviews // January 13, 2021
What's in a Page: Chlorine Sky's Mahogany L. Browne can write quite literally anywhere
Books // January 12, 2021
What's in a Page: How the pandemic changed the plot of Brad Taylor's latest novel American Traitor
Books // January 06, 2021
What's in a Page: Searching for Sylvie Lee author Jean Kwok's writing career started with a doodle
Author Interviews // December 11, 2020
Everything you need to know about S.K. Ali's next novel, Misfit in Love
Author Interviews // December 08, 2020
Why Interior Chinatown might offer the name Karen some image rehab and more thoughts from NBA winner Charles Yu
Books // December 03, 2020
Jake Tapper spills about his new book The Devil May Dance — plus see the cover reveal
Books // November 24, 2020
What's in a Page: Jo Nesbo can't write without sugar cubes, and other revelations
Author Interviews // November 10, 2020
