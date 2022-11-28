What to Watch this week: Catch the enchanted premieres of Willow and Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
As we get into the final months of the year, that means some TV shows are signing off for a while — some for good. 9-1-1, All American, All American: Homecoming, The Rookie, and The Rookie: Feds are among those airing their midseason finales this week. Meanwhile, OWN's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar, produced by Ava DuVernay, has its series finale this week.
Some shows are also kicking off this week: Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie; the season premieres of Gossip Girl and Slow Horses; and the new series Irreverent and Riches.
Also on the small screen, Dolly Parton is bringing more holiday cheer with her movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, and comedian Matt Rogers stars in his special, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?.
And less than a year after his Best Actor Oscar win — and the slap seen 'round the world — Will Smith stars in the movie Emancipation, based on the true story of a slave who flees a Louisiana plantation, risking his life for that of his family's.
What to Watch this week
Monday, November 28
Streaming
Whitstable Pearl (season premiere) - Acorn TV
Baking the Holidays - Tastemade
Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) - VH1
The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere) - ABC
9-1-1 (fall season finale) - Fox
Below Deck - Bravo
Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American (fall season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
All American: Homecoming (fall season finale) - The CW
Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming (special) - Food Network/Discovery+
Southern Hospitality (series debut) - Bravo
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Surreal Life - VH1
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+
Avenue 5 (season finale) - HBO
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
11:30 p.m.
E! News - E!
Tuesday, November 29
Streaming
Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne (series debut) - Hulu
Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (docuseries debut) - Peacock
Behind the Music (new episodes begin) - Paramount+
Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu
Concert for George (movie) - In theaters (one night only)
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar (series finale) - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
My So-Called High School Rank (doc) - HBO
Reindeer in Here (holiday special) - CBS
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals - The CW
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
The Rookie: Feds (fall season finale) - ABC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, November 30
Streaming
Willow (series debut) - Disney+
Irreverent (series debut) - Peacock
Snack vs. Chef (series debut) - Netflix
The Low Tone Club (series debut) - Disney+
The Santa Clauses - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season finale) - Disney+
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
90th Christmas in Rockefeller Center - NBC
Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel
The Masked Singer (season finale) - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu (fall season finale) - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Love Without Borders (series debut) - Bravo
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
The Amazing Race - CBS
Money Court (season premiere) - CNBC
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Big Sky - ABC
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Thursday, December 1
Streaming
Hush (series debut) - ALLBLK
Wicked City (series debut) - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl (season prem) - HBO Max
Agatha Christie's Hjerson (series debut) - Topic
Mr. Saturday Night (Billy Crystal's stage musical) - BroadwayHD
Sesame Street The Nutcracker (animated holiday special) - HBO Max
Bosé (series debut) - Paramount+
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu
Gangs of London - AMC+
The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max
First Wives Club - BET+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Titans (winter season finale) - HBO Max
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Flip or Flop: The Final Flip (special) - HGTV
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Serving Up the Holidays (movie) - Lifetime
Winter House - Bravo
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (movie) - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Luxe for Less (series debut) - HGTV
Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Pickled - CBS
Cribs - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
I Am Shauna Rae (season premiere) - TLC
Branson (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Territory (doc) - National Geographic (streaming 12/2 on Disney+)
Race for the Championship - USA
True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, December 2
Streaming
Riches (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Slow Horses (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Firefly Lane (season premiere) - Netflix
Three Pines (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (special) - Disney+
Sean Patton: Number One (comedy special) - Peacock
The Great American Baking Show (special) - Roku
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Movies
Emancipation - In theaters
Lady Chatterley's Lover - Netflix
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Disney+
Christmas in the Caribbean - In theaters, VOD
Darby and the Dead - Hulu
Hotel for the Holidays - Amazon Freevee
Sr. (doc) - Netflix
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Netflix
Christmas With the Campbells - In theaters, streaming on AMC+
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (movie) - Lifetime
Shark Tank - ABC
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
The Last Cowboy - CMT
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? (special) - Showtime
Saturday, December 3
8 p.m.
A New Orleans Noel (movie) - Lifetime
Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist (movie) - Comedy Central
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
9 p.m.
The Great Holiday Bake War (movie) - OWN
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
10 p.m.
Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, December 4
Streaming
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - YouTube
Tulsa King - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
Merry Texmas (movie) - Lifetime
Home Town (new episodes begin) - HGTV
The Simpsons - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
Yellowstone - Paramount Network
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Spector - Showtime
George & Tammy (series debut) - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus - HBO
Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma - Bravo
Dangerous Liaisons - Starz
Bob's Burgers - Fox
The Rookie (special time) - ABC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD - BBC America
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
