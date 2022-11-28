What to watch this week (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4): Will Smith stars in Emancipation, Riches, and Irreverent premiere.

What to Watch this week: Catch the enchanted premieres of Willow and Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

As we get into the final months of the year, that means some TV shows are signing off for a while — some for good. 9-1-1, All American, All American: Homecoming, The Rookie, and The Rookie: Feds are among those airing their midseason finales this week. Meanwhile, OWN's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar, produced by Ava DuVernay, has its series finale this week.

Some shows are also kicking off this week: Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie; the season premieres of Gossip Girl and Slow Horses; and the new series Irreverent and Riches.

Also on the small screen, Dolly Parton is bringing more holiday cheer with her movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, and comedian Matt Rogers stars in his special, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?.

And less than a year after his Best Actor Oscar win — and the slap seen 'round the world — Will Smith stars in the movie Emancipation, based on the true story of a slave who flees a Louisiana plantation, risking his life for that of his family's.

What to Watch this week

Monday, November 28

Streaming

Whitstable Pearl (season premiere) - Acorn TV

Baking the Holidays - Tastemade

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) - VH1

The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere) - ABC

9-1-1 (fall season finale) - Fox

Below Deck - Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American (fall season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

All American: Homecoming (fall season finale) - The CW

Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming (special) - Food Network/Discovery+

Southern Hospitality (series debut) - Bravo

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+

Avenue 5 (season finale) - HBO

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

11:30 p.m.

E! News - E!

Tuesday, November 29

Streaming

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne (series debut) - Hulu

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Behind the Music (new episodes begin) - Paramount+

Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu

Concert for George (movie) - In theaters (one night only)

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar (series finale) - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

My So-Called High School Rank (doc) - HBO

Reindeer in Here (holiday special) - CBS

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

The Rookie: Feds (fall season finale) - ABC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, November 30

Streaming

Willow (series debut) - Disney+

Irreverent (series debut) - Peacock

Snack vs. Chef (series debut) - Netflix

The Low Tone Club (series debut) - Disney+

The Santa Clauses - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season finale) - Disney+

Tell Me Lies - Hulu



8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

90th Christmas in Rockefeller Center - NBC

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

The Masked Singer (season finale) - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu (fall season finale) - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Love Without Borders (series debut) - Bravo

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

The Amazing Race - CBS

Money Court (season premiere) - CNBC

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Big Sky - ABC

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Thursday, December 1

Streaming

Hush (series debut) - ALLBLK

Wicked City (series debut) - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl (season prem) - HBO Max

Agatha Christie's Hjerson (series debut) - Topic

Mr. Saturday Night (Billy Crystal's stage musical) - BroadwayHD

Sesame Street The Nutcracker (animated holiday special) - HBO Max

Bosé (series debut) - Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu

Gangs of London - AMC+

The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max

First Wives Club - BET+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Titans (winter season finale) - HBO Max

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip (special) - HGTV

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Serving Up the Holidays (movie) - Lifetime

Winter House - Bravo

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (movie) - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Luxe for Less (series debut) - HGTV

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Pickled - CBS

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

I Am Shauna Rae (season premiere) - TLC

Branson (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Territory (doc) - National Geographic (streaming 12/2 on Disney+)

Race for the Championship - USA

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, December 2

Streaming

Riches (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Slow Horses (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Firefly Lane (season premiere) - Netflix

Three Pines (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (special) - Disney+

Sean Patton: Number One (comedy special) - Peacock

The Great American Baking Show (special) - Roku

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Movies

Emancipation - In theaters

Lady Chatterley's Lover - Netflix

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Disney+

Christmas in the Caribbean - In theaters, VOD

Darby and the Dead - Hulu

Hotel for the Holidays - Amazon Freevee

Sr. (doc) - Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Netflix

Christmas With the Campbells - In theaters, streaming on AMC+

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (movie) - Lifetime

Shark Tank - ABC

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

The Last Cowboy - CMT

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? (special) - Showtime

Saturday, December 3

8 p.m.

A New Orleans Noel (movie) - Lifetime

Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist (movie) - Comedy Central

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

9 p.m.

The Great Holiday Bake War (movie) - OWN

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

10 p.m.

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, December 4

Streaming

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - YouTube

Tulsa King - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

Merry Texmas (movie) - Lifetime

Home Town (new episodes begin) - HGTV

The Simpsons - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone - Paramount Network

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector - Showtime

George & Tammy (series debut) - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus - HBO

Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

Bob's Burgers - Fox

The Rookie (special time) - ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD - BBC America

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change