What to Watch this weekend: Coraline, Hocus Pocus, and more spooky season picks for the whole family

October is, of course, the perfect time of year for horror and scares, but not everything this season is ideal for younger viewers, so we're highlighting some of our favorites that are perfect for the whole family this Halloween.

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — which is exactly why The Addams Family is part of our list. The 1991 movie starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christina Ricci and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld is based on the comic-turned-series, following the titular "ooky" fam, complete with its own hand-y creature named Thing.

Some other creatures are at the center of the classic Gremlins, which wreak havoc on a town at Christmas after mutating from their cuddly, lovable mogwai form after 1) getting wet, or 2) eating after midnight.

In the stop-motion animated movie Coraline, the titular young girl discovers the entrance to a parallel universe in her family's new home.

And no Halloween is complete without Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches — the Sanderson sisters — who survive and thrive off the soul of children.

Watch the video above for more on some of our favorite spooky season movies.

Hear more daily must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.