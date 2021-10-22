What to Watch this Weekend: Dune finally lands and Insecure kicks off its final season
Plus, Jason Sudeikis makes his SNL hosting debut, Apple TV+ launches an Invasion, and Locke & Key re-turns for season 2.
FRIDAY
Invasion
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Not many people are talking about Invasion, the new alien... well, invasion series coming to Apple TV+ this week. So, let's change that. This show is low-key addicting, and not because of the aliens. They are actually not that interesting. They don't even make an actual appearance until a few episodes in. What's far more compelling is how the show's central characters, each hailing from a different part of the world, respond to this global catastrophes and what exactly these situations dig out of each of them. Golshifteh Farahani, the Israeli actress and indie movie darling from titles like Paterson and Darbareye Elly, is by far the standout. (Sorry, Sam Neill.) But her character, a former Harvard medical graduate who's now a Long Island housewife, makes one of the most dramatic turns of anyone in the ensemble as she fights to keep her children alive. Who needs aliens when you have that? —Nick Romano
Dune
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
After pandemic delays, Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Dune is finally available to see! Based on the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, the new film tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the only son of a noble family that now finds itself put in charge of the desert planet Arrakis. As if the blazing sun and suffocating sand weren't inhospitable enough, Paul and his family must also reckon with the enmity of their rivals in House Harkonnen, and try to understand the strange culture of the Arrakis natives known as Fremen. But it's all worth it for the spice melange, which enhances mental powers and can only be found on Arrakis. Like other Warner Bros. releases, Dune is streaming on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters — but trust when we say you need surround sound to get the full impact of this mind-blowing spectacle. —Christian Holub
Locke & Key
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
At first glance, it looked like the Locke family had actually won for once. Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic of the same name, Locke & Key saw siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) move to their family's ancestral home in the wake of their dad's murder. There they found magical keys that could open all kinds of doors: To other locations, to other identities, even into their own minds. They also awakened a scary being known as Dodge (Laysla de Oliveira), but appeared to have pushed Dodge back to their dark dimension...that is, until the final minutes of season 1, which revealed that Dodge had actually taken on the form of Kinsey's boyfriend Gabe (Griffin Gluck) and was happily plotting their next move. Season 2 builds on this incredible cliffhanger by ratcheting up the tension of Kinsey not knowing she's dating her family's worst enemy, on top of introducing new keys with even stranger powers. —C.H.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Big Sky star Katheryn Winnick is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Truth Be Told (season finale) — Apple TV+
The Lost Kitchen (season premiere) — Magnolia Network
Inside Job (series debut) — Netflix
Maya and the Three (series debut) — Netflix
Adventure Beast (series debut) — Netflix
Celebrity Exorcism (special) — Tubi
Movies
The Estate — VOD
Every Last One of Them — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Home Sweet Home — NBC
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
It's been eight years since Jason Sudeikis left Saturday Night Live, but he returns to his old stomping grounds this weekend for his first-ever stint as guest host. The big question is: will the Ted Lasso star spoof his own Emmy-winning show and character? Okay, there's another question: will he reprise any of his beloved roles, like President Biden, or that guy dancing in the background in the "What Up With That?" sketches? And one more thought: might he revive what is certainly the antithesis of the positive and usually upbeat Lasso, the a—hole he played opposite Kristen Wiig? One can hope. Er, believe. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Boyfriends of Christmas Past (movie) — Hallmark
Unfinished Business (series debut) — HGTV
Switched Before Birth (movie) — Lifetime
Danger Force (season premiere) — Nickelodeon
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
The Dead Files (season premiere) — Travel Channel
SUNDAY
Insecure
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Season Premiere
Will Issa, Molly, and Lawrence be okay? That's the main question going into Insecure's fifth and final season. The last time we left off, Issa and Molly were on the verge of possibly repairing their damaged friendship. "We start [season 5] in the aftermath of that, and with them figuring out where the relationship actually goes from here and if there is one left," Issa Rae recently told EW. Yvonne Orji adds: "Any time you have a rift, it's always this balancing act of, 'Are we good?' or 'What that mean?' Every word... every moment feels like something that needs to be processed or analyzed." Meanwhile, Issa must figure out whether or not her rekindled romance with Lawrence will last. Hopefully, the season 5 premiere will give us these answers. —Chancellor Agard
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror (special) — Discovery+
Molly Yeh's Magnolia Adventure (special) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
BMF — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer — CBS
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Cheat Day USA (series debut) — Cooking Channel
Killer Camp — The CW
Chapelwaite — Epix
Halloween Wars — Food Network
Buried — Showtime
Hightown — Starz
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Fiasco (season finale) — Epix
Outrageous Pumpkins (season finale) — Food Network
American Rust — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
10:40 p.m.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (season premiere) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
