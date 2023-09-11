What to Watch this week: Wake up to The Morning Show and catch a fright with A Haunting in Venice
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back in the newsroom for a new season of The Morning Show, while Heels, Harley Quinn, and American Ninja Warrior wrap up their seasons.
Taylor Swift leads all VMA nominees — can she beat Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and others for Video of the Year?
In theaters, Kenneth Branagh returns to theaters as detective Hercule Poirot for A Haunting in Venice, and Gael Garcia Bernal stars as a gay luchador in Cassandro. Plus, Barbie is available to rent or buy on digital platforms, Fast X is streaming on Peacock, Elemental makes its debut on Disney+, and Michael Peña stars as Jose Hernandez, the first migrant farmworker to travel to space, in A Million Miles Away.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, September 11
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
The Chelsea Detective - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
Cutlers Court (series debut) - Syndicated
Hot Bench (season premiere) - Syndicated
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior (season finale) - NBC
Son of a Critch - The CW
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Opening Statements with Julie Grant (series debut) - Court TV
9 p.m.
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC
Tough Love With Hilary Farr - HGTV / Max
Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? (season finale) - ID
American Dad - TBS
Tuesday, September 12
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here (stand-up series debut) - Netflix
Football Must Go On (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+
Movies
Kelce (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
Marisol - VOD
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries - VOD
Barbie - Digital
7 p.m.
The Curious Chef - Tastemade
8 p.m.
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam (season finale) - Fox
MTV Video Music Awards - MTV
9 p.m.
Good Bones - HGTV
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC / Max
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (season finale) - Fox
The Swarm (series debut) - The CW
10 p.m.
Welcome to Plathville - TLC / Max
Welcome to Wrexham (season premiere) - FX (next day on Hulu)
Wednesday, September 13
Streaming
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
Strange Planet - Apple TV+
Invasion - Apple TV+
The Morning Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory (series debut) - Disney+
Wrestling (docuseries) - Netflix
The Other Black Girl (series debut) - Hulu
Movies
Beautiful Wedding - In theaters
Elemental (streaming debut) - Disney+
Check Local Listings
American Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston - PBS
8 p.m.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
America's Got Talent - NBC
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
9 p.m.
Donyale Luna: Supermodel (doc) - HBO
Crime Scene Confidential - ID / Max
Assisted Living (season premiere) - BET
10 p.m.
Expedition Bigfoot - Discovery
Battle of the Decades - Food Network
Archer - FXX
Assisted Living - BET
Thursday, September 14
Streaming
Harley Quinn (season finale) - Max
Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+
Face to Face - Viaplay
The Pact - AMC+, Sundance Now
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
Barbie: A Touch of Magic (animated series debut) - Netflix
Dragons: The Nine Realms (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock
Movies
Theater Camp (streaming debut) - Hulu, Digital
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
Generation Gap - ABC
9 p.m.
Toya & Reginae - WE tv
Buddy Games (series debut) - CBS
Southern Charm (season premiere) - Bravo
The Prank Panel - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Alone Australia - History
10 p.m.
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA - MTV
Friday, September 15
Streaming
Foundation (season finale) - Apple TV+
Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video
The Changeling - Apple TV+
Wilderness (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
The Wheel of Time - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
A Haunting in Venice - In theaters
Camp Hideout - In theaters
The Outlaw Johnny Black - In theaters
Love at First Sight - Netflix
Cassandro - In select theaters
Freelance - In theaters
The Inventor - In theaters
A Million Miles Away - Amazon Prime Video
My Animal - Digital
Lift (doc) - In select theaters
El Conde - Netflix
Fast X (streaming debut) - Peacock
Check Local Listings
Jerry Brown: The Disruptor (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
Power Book IV: Force - Starz
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS
Soul of a Nation: The Latin Music Revolution (special) - ABC
9 p.m.
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Time of Essence (season finale) - OWN
Love After Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
10 p.m.
Heels (season finale) - Starz
Saturday, September 16
8 p.m.
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Johnson - Bounce TV
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) - OWN
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Notes of Autumn (movie) - Hallmark
How She Caught a Killer (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
All Rise (season premiere) - OWN
10 p.m.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet - NatGeo Wild
Sunday, September 17
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Unforgotten - PBS
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Billions - Showtime
Unsellable Houses - HGTV / Max
One Night Stand Murder - Lifetime
Villains of Valley View - Disney
8:30 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season finale) - HBO / Max
The Chi - Showtime
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - AMC
Building Roots (season premiere) - HGTV / Max
Halloween Wars (season premiere) - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (docuseries debut) - MGM+
Halloween Wars - Food Network / Max
10:30 p.m.
Ride With Norman Reedus - AMC
Big Brother - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change