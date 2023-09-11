Plus, Gael Garcia Bernal is a gay wrestler in Cassandro, and the MTV Video Music Awards.

What to Watch this week: Wake up to The Morning Show and catch a fright with A Haunting in Venice

What to watch this week

Monday, September 11

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

The Chelsea Detective - Acorn TV

Check Local Listings

Cutlers Court (series debut) - Syndicated

Hot Bench (season premiere) - Syndicated

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior (season finale) - NBC

Son of a Critch - The CW

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Opening Statements with Julie Grant (series debut) - Court TV

9 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC

Tough Love With Hilary Farr - HGTV / Max

Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? (season finale) - ID

American Dad - TBS

Tuesday, September 12

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here (stand-up series debut) - Netflix

Football Must Go On (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+

Movies

Kelce (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

Marisol - VOD

Ariel: Back to Buenos Aries - VOD

Barbie - Digital

7 p.m.

The Curious Chef - Tastemade

8 p.m.

America's Got Talent - NBC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam (season finale) - Fox

MTV Video Music Awards - MTV

9 p.m.

Good Bones - HGTV

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC / Max

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

Don't Forget the Lyrics! (season finale) - Fox

The Swarm (series debut) - The CW

10 p.m.

Welcome to Plathville - TLC / Max

Welcome to Wrexham (season premiere) - FX (next day on Hulu)

Wednesday, September 13

Streaming

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

Physical - Apple TV+

Strange Planet - Apple TV+

Invasion - Apple TV+

The Morning Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory (series debut) - Disney+

Wrestling (docuseries) - Netflix

The Other Black Girl (series debut) - Hulu

Movies

Beautiful Wedding - In theaters

Elemental (streaming debut) - Disney+

Check Local Listings

American Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston - PBS

8 p.m.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

MasterChef - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

9 p.m.

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (doc) - HBO

Crime Scene Confidential - ID / Max

Assisted Living (season premiere) - BET

10 p.m.

Expedition Bigfoot - Discovery

Battle of the Decades - Food Network

Archer - FXX

Assisted Living - BET

Thursday, September 14

Streaming

Harley Quinn (season finale) - Max

Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+

Face to Face - Viaplay

The Pact - AMC+, Sundance Now

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (animated series debut) - Netflix

Dragons: The Nine Realms (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

Movies

Theater Camp (streaming debut) - Hulu, Digital

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

Generation Gap - ABC

9 p.m.

Toya & Reginae - WE tv

Buddy Games (series debut) - CBS

Southern Charm (season premiere) - Bravo

The Prank Panel - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Alone Australia - History

10 p.m.

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched - E!

The Challenge: USA - MTV

Friday, September 15

Streaming

Foundation (season finale) - Apple TV+

Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video

The Changeling - Apple TV+

Wilderness (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

A Haunting in Venice - In theaters

Camp Hideout - In theaters

The Outlaw Johnny Black - In theaters

Love at First Sight - Netflix

Cassandro - In select theaters

Freelance - In theaters

The Inventor - In theaters

A Million Miles Away - Amazon Prime Video

My Animal - Digital

Lift (doc) - In select theaters

El Conde - Netflix

Fast X (streaming debut) - Peacock

Check Local Listings

Jerry Brown: The Disruptor (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

Power Book IV: Force - Starz

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS

Soul of a Nation: The Latin Music Revolution (special) - ABC

9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV

Time of Essence (season finale) - OWN

Love After Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

10 p.m.

Heels (season finale) - Starz

Saturday, September 16

8 p.m.

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Johnson - Bounce TV

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) - OWN

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

Notes of Autumn (movie) - Hallmark

How She Caught a Killer (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

All Rise (season premiere) - OWN

10 p.m.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet - NatGeo Wild

Sunday, September 17

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Unforgotten - PBS

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Billions - Showtime

Unsellable Houses - HGTV / Max

One Night Stand Murder - Lifetime

Villains of Valley View - Disney

8:30 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season finale) - HBO / Max

The Chi - Showtime

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - AMC

Building Roots (season premiere) - HGTV / Max

Halloween Wars (season premiere) - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (docuseries debut) - MGM+

Halloween Wars - Food Network / Max

10:30 p.m.

Ride With Norman Reedus - AMC

Big Brother - CBS

