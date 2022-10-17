What to watch this week: Another (?) death in House of the Dragon season finale, Inside Amy Schumer is finally back

What to watch this week (Oct. 17-23): The School for Good and Evil enchants, American Horror Story goes to NYC for its new season, hearts are open on season 3 of Love Is Blind, and more.
By Gerrad Hall and Calie Schepp October 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

Grab yourself a Negroni Sbagliato...with Prosecco in it for this week's season 1 finale of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon — and there could be more tragedy ahead if this teaser means what we think it means.

There are lots of premieres this week, including The Vow Part Two, the Jeopardy! Second Chance Competition, season 3 of Love Is Blind, the sophomore season of One of Us Is Lying, the Netflix series From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña, and the sci-fi thriller The Peripheral with Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor.

Plus, after six years since it last aired, Inside Amy Schumer returns for its fifth season on Comedy Central, with the comedian putting her signature spin on current events through sketch comedy. And Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is back for its 11th season, this one set in NYC.

And Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington star in the Netflix feature film adaptation of The School for Good and Evil book series, about best friends who are taken to the school after being kidnapped and try to figure out how to get home.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, October 17

Streaming

Doc Martin (season premiere) - Acorn TV

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (series debut) - Netflix

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! - Hulu

My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV

Chefs vs. Wild (season finale) - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Jeopardy! Second Chance Competition - ABC

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March - PBS

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Vow: Part Two (season premiere) - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

9:30 p.m.

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

10 p.m.

Avenue 5 - HBO

Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Tuesday, October 18

Streaming

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (comedy special) - Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) - Netflix

Moment of Contact (doc) - Digital

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (season premiere, Part 1) - Netflix

Life After (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Reboot - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

Movies

Beyond the Neon - VOD

8 p.m.

The Winchesters - The CW

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Dancing With the Stars (special night) - Disney+

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Professionals - The CW

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

La Brea - NBC

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

Mama's Boy (doc) - HBO

La Reina del Sur (season premiere) - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

11 p.m.

Ziwe (new episodes begin) - Showtime

Wednesday, October 19

Movies

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (doc) - Peacock

Year One: A Political Odyssey (doc) - HBO

The School for Good and Evil - Netflix

The Good Nurse - In theaters/streaming on Netflix

Streaming

Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix

The D'Amelio Show - Hulu

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Can Psychedelics Cure? - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star - E!

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Documentary Now! (season premiere) - IFC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

American Horror Story: NYC (season premiere) - FX

Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 (new episodes begin) - Comedy Central

Thursday, October 20

Streaming

One of Us Is Lying (season premiere) - Peacock

V/H/S/99 (anthology debut) - Shudder

Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere) - Paramount+

Fastest Woman on Earth (doc) - HBO Max

A Friend of the Family - Peacock

The Kardashians - Hulu

Vampire Academy - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Southern Charm Reunion Special Part 2 - Bravo

Walker - The CW

Station 19 - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate (season finale) - A&E

Atlanta - FX

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, October 21

Streaming

From Scratch (series debut) - Netflix

Acapulco (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Peripheral (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

The Mole (season finale) - Netflix

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

Movies

Raymond & Ray - Apple TV+

Descendant - Netflix

SLASH/BACK - In theaters, Digital, VOD

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

The Lincoln Project - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

CMT Artists of the Year - CMT

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv

Dateline - NBC

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

10 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

Los Espookys (season finale) - HBO

Saturday, October 22

8 p.m.

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (series debut) - The CW

Swindler Seduction (movie) - Lifetime

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

The Hair Tales (series debut) - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals (season premiere) - The CW

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

NFL Icons - EPIX

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, October 23

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Coroner - The CW

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

House of the Dragon (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Married to Medicine (three-part reunion premiere) - Bravo

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Outrageous Pumpkins (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

Shouting Down Midnight (doc) - MSNBC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (docuseries debut) - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change

Related content:

    Comments

    © Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com