What to watch this week: Another (?) death in House of the Dragon season finale, Inside Amy Schumer is finally back
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Grab yourself a Negroni Sbagliato...with Prosecco in it for this week's season 1 finale of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon — and there could be more tragedy ahead if this teaser means what we think it means.
There are lots of premieres this week, including The Vow Part Two, the Jeopardy! Second Chance Competition, season 3 of Love Is Blind, the sophomore season of One of Us Is Lying, the Netflix series From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña, and the sci-fi thriller The Peripheral with Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor.
Plus, after six years since it last aired, Inside Amy Schumer returns for its fifth season on Comedy Central, with the comedian putting her signature spin on current events through sketch comedy. And Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is back for its 11th season, this one set in NYC.
And Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington star in the Netflix feature film adaptation of The School for Good and Evil book series, about best friends who are taken to the school after being kidnapped and try to figure out how to get home.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, October 17
Streaming
Doc Martin (season premiere) - Acorn TV
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (series debut) - Netflix
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! - Hulu
My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV
Chefs vs. Wild (season finale) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Jeopardy! Second Chance Competition - ABC
Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March - PBS
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Vow: Part Two (season premiere) - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
9:30 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
10 p.m.
Avenue 5 - HBO
Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Tuesday, October 18
Streaming
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (comedy special) - Netflix
Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) - Netflix
Moment of Contact (doc) - Digital
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (season premiere, Part 1) - Netflix
Life After (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Reboot - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Movies
Beyond the Neon - VOD
8 p.m.
The Winchesters - The CW
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Dancing With the Stars (special night) - Disney+
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Professionals - The CW
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
La Brea - NBC
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
Mama's Boy (doc) - HBO
La Reina del Sur (season premiere) - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
11 p.m.
Ziwe (new episodes begin) - Showtime
Wednesday, October 19
Movies
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (doc) - Peacock
Year One: A Political Odyssey (doc) - HBO
The School for Good and Evil - Netflix
The Good Nurse - In theaters/streaming on Netflix
Streaming
Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix
The D'Amelio Show - Hulu
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Can Psychedelics Cure? - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
Documentary Now! (season premiere) - IFC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
American Horror Story: NYC (season premiere) - FX
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 (new episodes begin) - Comedy Central
Thursday, October 20
Streaming
One of Us Is Lying (season premiere) - Peacock
V/H/S/99 (anthology debut) - Shudder
Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere) - Paramount+
Fastest Woman on Earth (doc) - HBO Max
A Friend of the Family - Peacock
The Kardashians - Hulu
Vampire Academy - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Southern Charm Reunion Special Part 2 - Bravo
Walker - The CW
Station 19 - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate (season finale) - A&E
Atlanta - FX
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, October 21
Streaming
From Scratch (series debut) - Netflix
Acapulco (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Peripheral (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Ghostwriter (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
The Mole (season finale) - Netflix
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
Movies
Raymond & Ray - Apple TV+
Descendant - Netflix
SLASH/BACK - In theaters, Digital, VOD
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
The Lincoln Project - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
CMT Artists of the Year - CMT
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv
Dateline - NBC
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
Los Espookys (season finale) - HBO
Saturday, October 22
8 p.m.
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (series debut) - The CW
Swindler Seduction (movie) - Lifetime
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
The Hair Tales (series debut) - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals (season premiere) - The CW
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
NFL Icons - EPIX
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, October 23
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
12 p.m.
Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Coroner - The CW
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
House of the Dragon (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Married to Medicine (three-part reunion premiere) - Bravo
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Outrageous Pumpkins (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
Shouting Down Midnight (doc) - MSNBC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (docuseries debut) - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
