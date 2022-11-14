What to watch this week (Nov. 14 - Nov. 20): The Walking Dead series finale, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, A Christmas Story Christmas, and more!

What to watch this week: Tim Allen returns in The Santa Clauses, Sex Lives of College Girls heads back to campus

Plus, it's time to take one last bite out of the long-running The Walking Dead, which will make its final stalk on AMC for the series finale on Nov. 20.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, November 14

Streaming

Teletubbies (reboot debut) - Netflix

Stutz (doc) - Netflix

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

The Vow Part Two - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+

Avenue 5 - HBO

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

11:30 p.m.

E! News (reboot debut) - E!

Tuesday, November 15

Streaming

Reasonable Doubt (season finale) - Hulu

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy (comedy special) - Netflix

A Friend of the Family: True Evil (doc) - Peacock

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

La Brea (fall finale) - NBC

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, November 16

Streaming

Martha Cooks (series debut) - The Roku Channel

The Santa Clauses (series debut) - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

In Her Hands (doc) - Netflix

The Wonder (movie) - Netflix

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (docuseries debut) - Disney+

Mind Your Manners (series debut) - Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (series debut) - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Documentary Now! (season finale) - IFC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (season premiere) - ID

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Big Sky - ABC

American Horror Story: NYC (season finale) - FX

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Sherman's Showcase - IFC

Thursday, November 17

Streaming

Fleishman Is in Trouble (series debut) - Hulu

Gangs of London (season premiere) - AMC+

The Sex Lives of College Girls (season premiere) - HBO Max

I Am Vanessa Guillen (doc) - Netflix

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (docuseries debut) - Netflix

First Wives Club (season premiere) - BET+

A Christmas Story Christmas (movie) - HBO Max

Dough (series debut) - Topic

Dragons: The Nine Realms (six new episodes) - Hulu, Peacock

Dead to Me (final season premiere) - Netflix

The Big Brunch - HBO Max

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Titans - HBO Max

The Kardashians - Hulu

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Walker - The CW

Station 19 (fall season finale) - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Sweet Navidad (movie) - Lifetime

Law & Order - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy (fall season finale) - ABC

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Pickled (series debut) - CBS

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (season finale) - HGTV

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily (fall season finale) - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, November 18

Streaming

Emeril Cooks (series debut) - Roku Channel

Martha Holidays (series debut) - Roku Channel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season premiere) - Netflix

Slumberland - Netflix

The People We Hate at the Wedding - Amazon Prime Video

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse - Disney+

Blue's Big City Adventure - Paramount+

The English - Amazon Prime Video

Spirited - Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (holiday special) - Apple TV+

Nope - Peacock

Inside Job Part 2 (season premiere) - Netflix

Best in Snow (special) - Disney+

Reborn Rich (series debut) - Rakuten Viki

Transformers: Earthspark - Paramount+

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Circuit Breakers - Apple TV+

Mammals - Amazon Prime Video

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

Central Park - Apple TV+

A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime

8 p.m.

The L Word: Generation Q (season premiere) - Showtime

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

The Greatest @Home Videos: Thanks & Giving - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Master of Light (documentary) - HBO

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

The Last Cowboy (season premiere) - CMT

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Check local listings

Next at the Kennedy Center: A Joni Mitchell Songbook - PBS

Digital/VOD

Taurus

In Theaters/VOD

There There

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

The Menu

Saturday, November 19

8 p.m.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - HBO

Santa Bootcamp - Lifetime

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

Sunday, November 20

Streaming

Tulsa King - Paramount+

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

2022 American Music Awards - ABC

A Waltons Thanksgiving. A Waltons Thanksgiving - The CW

Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down (documentary) - CNN

A Show-Stopping Christmas - Lifetime

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead (series finale) - AMC

Spector - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus - HBO

Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

Rogue Heroes - EPIX

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD - BBC America

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

11 p.m.

Ziwe (season premiere) - Showtime

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium - Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change