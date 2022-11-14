What to watch this week: Tim Allen returns in The Santa Clauses, Sex Lives of College Girls heads back to campus
It's time for some holiday nostalgia this week with Tim Allen's return in The Santa Clauses series on Disney+ — in which he worked with his real-life daughter. Another old favorite is getting the reboot treatment with A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1940s-set classic.
Also arriving this week is Chris Hemsworth's new NatGeo series Limitless, which will see the action hero examine the limits of the human body in some pretty extreme situations. Over on HBO, it's back to campus for the cast of Sex Lives of College Girls, as the dramedy enters its sophomore season.
Plus, it's time to take one last bite out of the long-running The Walking Dead, which will make its final stalk on AMC for the series finale on Nov. 20.
What to Watch this week
Monday, November 14
Streaming
Teletubbies (reboot debut) - Netflix
Stutz (doc) - Netflix
Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Surreal Life - VH1
The Vow Part Two - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+
Avenue 5 - HBO
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
11:30 p.m.
E! News (reboot debut) - E!
Tuesday, November 15
Streaming
Reasonable Doubt (season finale) - Hulu
Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy (comedy special) - Netflix
A Friend of the Family: True Evil (doc) - Peacock
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals - The CW
La Brea (fall finale) - NBC
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, November 16
Streaming
Martha Cooks (series debut) - The Roku Channel
The Santa Clauses (series debut) - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
In Her Hands (doc) - Netflix
The Wonder (movie) - Netflix
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (docuseries debut) - Disney+
Mind Your Manners (series debut) - Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (series debut) - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
Documentary Now! (season finale) - IFC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (season premiere) - ID
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Big Sky - ABC
American Horror Story: NYC (season finale) - FX
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Sherman's Showcase - IFC
Thursday, November 17
Streaming
Fleishman Is in Trouble (series debut) - Hulu
Gangs of London (season premiere) - AMC+
The Sex Lives of College Girls (season premiere) - HBO Max
I Am Vanessa Guillen (doc) - Netflix
Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (docuseries debut) - Netflix
First Wives Club (season premiere) - BET+
A Christmas Story Christmas (movie) - HBO Max
Dough (series debut) - Topic
Dragons: The Nine Realms (six new episodes) - Hulu, Peacock
Dead to Me (final season premiere) - Netflix
The Big Brunch - HBO Max
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Titans - HBO Max
The Kardashians - Hulu
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Walker - The CW
Station 19 (fall season finale) - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Sweet Navidad (movie) - Lifetime
Law & Order - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy (fall season finale) - ABC
Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Pickled (series debut) - CBS
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (season finale) - HGTV
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Cribs - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily (fall season finale) - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, November 18
Streaming
Emeril Cooks (series debut) - Roku Channel
Martha Holidays (series debut) - Roku Channel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season premiere) - Netflix
Slumberland - Netflix
The People We Hate at the Wedding - Amazon Prime Video
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse - Disney+
Blue's Big City Adventure - Paramount+
The English - Amazon Prime Video
Spirited - Apple TV+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (holiday special) - Apple TV+
Nope - Peacock
Inside Job Part 2 (season premiere) - Netflix
Best in Snow (special) - Disney+
Reborn Rich (series debut) - Rakuten Viki
Transformers: Earthspark - Paramount+
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Circuit Breakers - Apple TV+
Mammals - Amazon Prime Video
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
Central Park - Apple TV+
A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime
8 p.m.
The L Word: Generation Q (season premiere) - Showtime
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
The Greatest @Home Videos: Thanks & Giving - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Master of Light (documentary) - HBO
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
The Last Cowboy (season premiere) - CMT
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Check local listings
Next at the Kennedy Center: A Joni Mitchell Songbook - PBS
Digital/VOD
Taurus
In Theaters/VOD
There There
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
The Menu
Saturday, November 19
8 p.m.
37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - HBO
Santa Bootcamp - Lifetime
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel
Sunday, November 20
Streaming
Tulsa King - Paramount+
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
2022 American Music Awards - ABC
A Waltons Thanksgiving. A Waltons Thanksgiving - The CW
Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down (documentary) - CNN
A Show-Stopping Christmas - Lifetime
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead (series finale) - AMC
Spector - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus - HBO
Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma - Bravo
Dangerous Liaisons - Starz
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
Rogue Heroes - EPIX
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD - BBC America
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
11 p.m.
Ziwe (season premiere) - Showtime
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium - Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
