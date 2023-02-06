What to Watch this week: You makes a chilling return while Your Place or Mine debuts
After making a triumphant return with 2022's Scream, the franchise continues with Scream VI and the return of Hayden Panettiere. After the — spoiler alert! — death of David Arquette's Dewey in the last movie, is anyone (cough*Courteney Cox*cough) in danger this time?
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, and Jack and Rose's love story is back in theaters for the 25th-anniversary re-release of Titanic.
The stalking has moved to London for the new season of You, where Joe (Penn Badgley) is a professor going by the name Jonathan. The Flash returns for its final season, wrapping up the CW's Arrowverse as we know it. Gina Rodriguez stars in the new comedy Not Dead Yet, about an obituary writer who starts getting advice from the people she's writing about.
What to watch this week
Monday, February 6
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Outta the Muck (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season finale) - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Bachelor - ABC
Fantasy Island - Fox
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Extreme Sisters - TLC
Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Alert - Fox
All American: Homecoming - The CW
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
NCIS - CBS
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor - ABC
The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Quantum Leap - NBC
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (series debut) - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (w/ guest host Chelsea Handler) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, February 7
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Make It at Market (series debut) - BritBox
Movies
Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music (doc) - Digital
The Wedding Hustler - Digital
They Wait in the Dark - Digital
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
The Winchesters - The CW
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
All That Breathes (doc) - HBO
ABC News Special: The State of the Union and the Republican Response - ABC
CBS News Special: State of the Union 2023 - CBS
Fox News Special: The State of the Union - Fox
NBC News Special: State of the Union 2023 - NBC
10 p.m.
I Am Jazz - TLC
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (series debut) - History Channel
MLW Underground Wrestling (series debut) - Reelz
Wednesday, February 8
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
National Treasure: Edge of History (season finale) - Disney+
Bill Russell: Legend (doc) - Netflix
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (special) - Disney+
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
My 600-lb Life - TLC
Name That Tune (season finale) - Fox
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades (interactive special) - CBS
The Flash (final season premiere) - The CW
The Conners - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet (series debut) - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Lingo - CBS
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
Kung Fu (midseason premiere) - The CW
Vanderpump Rules (season premiere) - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
Tough as Nails - CBS
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things (midseason premiere) - ABC
South Park (season premiere) - Comedy Central
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, February 9
Streaming
Velma (season finale) - HBO Max
The Game (season finale) - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
A House Divided - ALLBLK
Criminal Minds: Evolution (season finale) - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Poker Face - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
The 1619 Project (season finale) - Hulu
My Dad the Bounty Hunter (series debut) - Netflix
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (docuseries debut) - Hulu
You (part 1 season premiere) - Netflix
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special - HBO Max
Blackport - Topic
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen (2-hour season finale) - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
Christina in the Country - HGTV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Young Sheldon - CBS
The Parent Test - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Nikki Bella Says I Do - E!
The Parent Test - ABC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Ex On The Beach Couples (series debut) - MTV
10 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Impractical Jokers (season premiere) - TBS, tru TV
Friday, February 10
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (season finale) - Amazon Freevee
The Legend of Vox Machina (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Harlem - Amazon Prime Video
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Meet Me in Paris (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Love Is Blind: After the Altar (season premiere) - Netflix
Movies
Sharper - In theaters
Somebody I Used to Know (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
Scream VI - In theaters
At Midnight - Paramount+
Your Place or Mine - Netflix
Of an Age (limited release) - In theaters
Disquiet - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Hannah Ha Ha - Select theaters, VOD
The Way Out - Digital, VOD
Daughter - Digital, VOD
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (series debut) - Disney Channel
Nothing Lasts Forever (doc) - Showtime (and streaming on Showtime app)
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Marcella Arguello: B*tch, Grow Up! (comedy special) - HBO Latino (and streaming on HBO Max)
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, February 11
7 p.m.
Murdoch Mysteries (season premiere) - Ovation
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (comedy special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
48 Hours - CBS
Sunday, February 12
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
1923 - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando (series debut) - Tubi
The Reading (movie) - BET+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke (season finale) - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Fox
7:00 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
9 p.m.
Your Honor - Showtime
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming early on HBO Max on Feb. 10)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
American Pain (doc) - CNN
10 p.m.
Murder in Big Horn - Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Next Level Chef (season premiere) - Fox
*times are ET and subject to change
