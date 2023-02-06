What to Watch this week (Feb. 6-Feb. 12): The Flash's final season premiere, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the rom-com Your Place or Mine, Criminal Minds: Evolution season finale, and more.

What to Watch this week: You makes a chilling return while Your Place or Mine debuts

After making a triumphant return with 2022's Scream, the franchise continues with Scream VI and the return of Hayden Panettiere. After the — spoiler alert! — death of David Arquette's Dewey in the last movie, is anyone (cough*Courteney Cox*cough) in danger this time?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, and Jack and Rose's love story is back in theaters for the 25th-anniversary re-release of Titanic.

The stalking has moved to London for the new season of You, where Joe (Penn Badgley) is a professor going by the name Jonathan. The Flash returns for its final season, wrapping up the CW's Arrowverse as we know it. Gina Rodriguez stars in the new comedy Not Dead Yet, about an obituary writer who starts getting advice from the people she's writing about.

What to watch this week

Monday, February 6

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Outta the Muck (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season finale) - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Bachelor - ABC

Fantasy Island - Fox

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Extreme Sisters - TLC

Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Alert - Fox

All American: Homecoming - The CW

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

NCIS - CBS

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor - ABC

The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Quantum Leap - NBC

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (series debut) - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (w/ guest host Chelsea Handler) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, February 7

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Make It at Market (series debut) - BritBox

Movies

Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music (doc) - Digital

The Wedding Hustler - Digital

They Wait in the Dark - Digital

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

The Winchesters - The CW

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

All That Breathes (doc) - HBO

ABC News Special: The State of the Union and the Republican Response - ABC

CBS News Special: State of the Union 2023 - CBS

Fox News Special: The State of the Union - Fox

NBC News Special: State of the Union 2023 - NBC

10 p.m.

I Am Jazz - TLC

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (series debut) - History Channel

MLW Underground Wrestling (series debut) - Reelz

Wednesday, February 8

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

National Treasure: Edge of History (season finale) - Disney+

Bill Russell: Legend (doc) - Netflix

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (special) - Disney+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

My 600-lb Life - TLC

Name That Tune (season finale) - Fox

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades (interactive special) - CBS

The Flash (final season premiere) - The CW

The Conners - ABC



8:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet (series debut) - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Lingo - CBS

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

Kung Fu (midseason premiere) - The CW

Vanderpump Rules (season premiere) - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

Tough as Nails - CBS

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things (midseason premiere) - ABC

South Park (season premiere) - Comedy Central

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, February 9

Streaming

Velma (season finale) - HBO Max

The Game (season finale) - Paramount+

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

A House Divided - ALLBLK

Criminal Minds: Evolution (season finale) - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Poker Face - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

The 1619 Project (season finale) - Hulu

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (series debut) - Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (docuseries debut) - Hulu

You (part 1 season premiere) - Netflix

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special - HBO Max

Blackport - Topic

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Hell's Kitchen (2-hour season finale) - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

Christina in the Country - HGTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Young Sheldon - CBS

The Parent Test - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Nikki Bella Says I Do - E!

The Parent Test - ABC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Ex On The Beach Couples (series debut) - MTV

10 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Impractical Jokers (season premiere) - TBS, tru TV

Friday, February 10

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (season finale) - Amazon Freevee

The Legend of Vox Machina (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Harlem - Amazon Prime Video

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Meet Me in Paris (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (season premiere) - Netflix

Movies

Sharper - In theaters

Somebody I Used to Know (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

Scream VI - In theaters

At Midnight - Paramount+

Your Place or Mine - Netflix

Of an Age (limited release) - In theaters

Disquiet - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Hannah Ha Ha - Select theaters, VOD

The Way Out - Digital, VOD

Daughter - Digital, VOD

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (series debut) - Disney Channel

Nothing Lasts Forever (doc) - Showtime (and streaming on Showtime app)

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Love After Lockup - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Marcella Arguello: B*tch, Grow Up! (comedy special) - HBO Latino (and streaming on HBO Max)

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, February 11

7 p.m.

Murdoch Mysteries (season premiere) - Ovation

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (comedy special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

48 Hours - CBS

Sunday, February 12

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

1923 - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando (series debut) - Tubi

The Reading (movie) - BET+

Check Local Listings

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (season finale) - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Fox

7:00 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

9 p.m.

Your Honor - Showtime

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming early on HBO Max on Feb. 10)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

American Pain (doc) - CNN

10 p.m.

Murder in Big Horn - Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Next Level Chef (season premiere) - Fox