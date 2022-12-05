What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials, and more.

What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.

And in the world of movies, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio makes its debut on Netflix, and Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, and Kendrick Sampson are among the cast of the Prime Video rom-com Something From Tiffany's.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, December 5

Streaming

Back in the Groove (series debut) - Hulu

Whitstable Pearl - Acorn TV

Baking the Holidays - Tastemade

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

The Great Christmas Light Fight - ABC

Below Deck - Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+

The Neighborhood (fall season finale) - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

His Dark Materials (season premiere) - HBO

NCIS (fall season finale) - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

The Tetris Murders (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i (fall season finale) - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

11 p.m.

Barmageddon (series debut) - USA

11:30 p.m.

E! News - E!

Tuesday, December 6

Streaming

Back in the Groove - Hulu

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus (special) - Netflix

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? (comedy special) - Netflix

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (docuseries debut) - HBO Max

Who Killed Jenni Rivera (docuseries debut) - Peacock

The Checkup With Dr. David Agus (series debut) - Paramount+

The Ark of Lilburn (doc) - Digital

Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Resident (fall season finale) - Fox

FBI - CBS

Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) - Discovery

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

The Winchesters (fall season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

2022 People's Choice Awards - NBC/E!

Monarch (season finale) - FOX

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, December 7

Streaming

Back in the Groove - Hulu

Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) - Netflix

Willow - Disney+

The Santa Clauses - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

The Mysterious Benedict Society (season finale) - Disney+

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

The Conners (fall season finale) - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med (fall season finale) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (fall season finale) - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire (fall season finale) - NBC

Abbott Elementary (fall season finale) - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (fall season finale) - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

The Amazing Race (season finale) - CBS

Money Court - CNBC

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID

Chicago P.D. (fall season finale) - NBC

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Big Sky (fall season finale) - ABC

Reginald the Vampire (season finale) - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Thursday, December 8

Streaming

South Side (season premiere) - HBO Max

Back in the Groove (season finale) - Hulu

The Real Housewives of Miami (season premiere) - Peacock

Doom Patrol (season premiere) - HBO Max

Hush - ALLBLK

Wicked City - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu

Gangs of London - AMC+

The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max

First Wives Club - BET+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen (season finale) - Fox

Winter House - Bravo

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

Scentsational Christmas (movie) - Lifetime

Law & Order (fall season finale) - NBC

Christina on the Coast (season premiere) - HGTV

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Luxe for Less - HGTV

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere) - Bravo

CMA Country Christmas (special) - CMT

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU (fall season finale) - NBC

Pickled - CBS

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat (fall season finale) - Fox

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (fall season finale) - NBC

I Am Shauna Rae - TLC

Branson - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Race for the Championship - USA

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (his final show) - Comedy Central

Friday, December 9

Streaming

Little America (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Dream Home Makeover (season premiere) - Netflix

Puppy Place (season premiere) - Apple TV+

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Three Pines - Amazon Prime Video

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Movies

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (doc) - Disney+

It's a Wonderful Binge - Hulu

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Netflix

Christmas Bloody Christmas - In theaters, streaming on Shudder

Emancipation - Apple TV+

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Disney+

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - In theaters

Detective Knight: Redemption - In theaters, Digital, VOD

The Whale - In theaters

Empire of Light - In theaters

I Am DB Cooper - In theaters, VOD



12 a.m.

Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King (season premiere) - HBO

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition (special) - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+, Magnolia app)

S.W.A.T. (fall season finale) - CBS

Shark Tank (fall season finale) - ABC

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

A Recipe for Joy (movie) - Lifetime

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Battle of the Bling (series debut) - HGTV

We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

The Last Cowboy - CMT

Saturday, December 10

8 p.m.

Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

A Christmas Fumble (movie) - OWN

World's Funniest Animals (fall season finale) - The CW

10 p.m.

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (comedy special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, December 11

Streaming

Tulsa King - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law (season finale) - The CW

Home Town - HGTV

The Simpsons (fall season finale) - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

Single and Ready to Jingle - Lifetime

The Holiday Sitter (movie) - Hallmark

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone - Paramount Network

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector - Showtime

George & Tammy - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus (season finale) - HBO

Holiday Wars (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma - Bravo

Your Honor (season premiere) - Showtime

Must Love Christmas (movie) - CBS

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

Bob's Burgers (fall season finale) - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy (fall season finale) - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD (season finale) - BBC America

Let the Right One In (season finale) - Showtime

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime