What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah
All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
Elsewhere on TV: His Dark Materials, Doom Patrol, and Little America return for new seasons; Abbott Elementary, Stargirl, Big Sky, Fire Country, and the Law & Order franchise all have their midseason finales; and after seven years at the show's helm, Trevor Noah signs off of The Daily Show.
And in the world of movies, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio makes its debut on Netflix, and Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, and Kendrick Sampson are among the cast of the Prime Video rom-com Something From Tiffany's.
What to Watch this week
Monday, December 5
Streaming
Back in the Groove (series debut) - Hulu
Whitstable Pearl - Acorn TV
Baking the Holidays - Tastemade
Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
The Great Christmas Light Fight - ABC
Below Deck - Bravo
Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+
The Neighborhood (fall season finale) - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
His Dark Materials (season premiere) - HBO
NCIS (fall season finale) - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Surreal Life - VH1
The Tetris Murders (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i (fall season finale) - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
11 p.m.
Barmageddon (series debut) - USA
11:30 p.m.
E! News - E!
Tuesday, December 6
Streaming
Back in the Groove - Hulu
The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus (special) - Netflix
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? (comedy special) - Netflix
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (docuseries debut) - HBO Max
Who Killed Jenni Rivera (docuseries debut) - Peacock
The Checkup With Dr. David Agus (series debut) - Paramount+
The Ark of Lilburn (doc) - Digital
Welcome to Chippendales - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Resident (fall season finale) - Fox
FBI - CBS
Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) - Discovery
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
The Winchesters (fall season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
2022 People's Choice Awards - NBC/E!
Monarch (season finale) - FOX
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals - The CW
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, December 7
Streaming
Back in the Groove - Hulu
Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) - Netflix
Willow - Disney+
The Santa Clauses - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
The Mysterious Benedict Society (season finale) - Disney+
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel
The Conners (fall season finale) - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med (fall season finale) - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (fall season finale) - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire (fall season finale) - NBC
Abbott Elementary (fall season finale) - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (fall season finale) - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
The Amazing Race (season finale) - CBS
Money Court - CNBC
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID
Chicago P.D. (fall season finale) - NBC
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Big Sky (fall season finale) - ABC
Reginald the Vampire (season finale) - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Thursday, December 8
Streaming
South Side (season premiere) - HBO Max
Back in the Groove (season finale) - Hulu
The Real Housewives of Miami (season premiere) - Peacock
Doom Patrol (season premiere) - HBO Max
Hush - ALLBLK
Wicked City - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu
Gangs of London - AMC+
The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max
First Wives Club - BET+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen (season finale) - Fox
Winter House - Bravo
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
Scentsational Christmas (movie) - Lifetime
Law & Order (fall season finale) - NBC
Christina on the Coast (season premiere) - HGTV
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Luxe for Less - HGTV
Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere) - Bravo
CMA Country Christmas (special) - CMT
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU (fall season finale) - NBC
Pickled - CBS
Cribs - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat (fall season finale) - Fox
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (fall season finale) - NBC
I Am Shauna Rae - TLC
Branson - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Race for the Championship - USA
True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (his final show) - Comedy Central
Friday, December 9
Streaming
Little America (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Dream Home Makeover (season premiere) - Netflix
Puppy Place (season premiere) - Apple TV+
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Three Pines - Amazon Prime Video
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Movies
Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (doc) - Disney+
It's a Wonderful Binge - Hulu
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Netflix
Christmas Bloody Christmas - In theaters, streaming on Shudder
Emancipation - Apple TV+
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Disney+
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - In theaters
Detective Knight: Redemption - In theaters, Digital, VOD
The Whale - In theaters
Empire of Light - In theaters
I Am DB Cooper - In theaters, VOD
12 a.m.
Random Acts of Flyness: The Parable of the Pirate and the King (season premiere) - HBO
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition (special) - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+, Magnolia app)
S.W.A.T. (fall season finale) - CBS
Shark Tank (fall season finale) - ABC
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
A Recipe for Joy (movie) - Lifetime
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Battle of the Bling (series debut) - HGTV
We're Here - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
The Last Cowboy - CMT
Saturday, December 10
8 p.m.
Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
A Christmas Fumble (movie) - OWN
World's Funniest Animals (fall season finale) - The CW
10 p.m.
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (comedy special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, December 11
Streaming
Tulsa King - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law (season finale) - The CW
Home Town - HGTV
The Simpsons (fall season finale) - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
Single and Ready to Jingle - Lifetime
The Holiday Sitter (movie) - Hallmark
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
Yellowstone - Paramount Network
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Spector - Showtime
George & Tammy - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus (season finale) - HBO
Holiday Wars (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma - Bravo
Your Honor (season premiere) - Showtime
Must Love Christmas (movie) - CBS
Dangerous Liaisons - Starz
Bob's Burgers (fall season finale) - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy (fall season finale) - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD (season finale) - BBC America
Let the Right One In (season finale) - Showtime
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
