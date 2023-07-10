What to Watch this week: Tom Cruise in action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
After saving the summer box office in 2022, can Tom Cruise do it again in 2023? A year after Top Gun: Maverick, he's running (so fast) back into theaters with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, where Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face a mysterious threat against all of humanity.
Also in theaters, take a trip to Theater Camp (starring Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Ayo Edebiri, and more) and join The Miracle Club (with Laura Linney, Maggie Smith, and Kathy Bates). Streaming releases include Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the 2018 movie Bird Box.
On the small screen, What We Do in the Shadows, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Miracle Workers, The Afterparty, Foundation, and The Real Housewives of New York City are all back for new seasons, while The Blacklist wraps up its 10-season run with a two-hour series finale.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch this week
Monday, July 10
Streaming
Average Joe - BET+
Cannes Confidential (season finale) - Acorn TV
Unknown: Killer Robots - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian
The Rising - The CW
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery
Claim to Fame - ABC
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) - TLC
The Price Is Right (primetime encore of final taping at Bob Barker Studio 33) - CBS
9 p.m.
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Bachelorette - ABC
BBQ Brawl (season premiere) - Food Network
Secrets of Playboy (season premiere) - A&E
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer - Freeform
Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery
Flip the Strip (series debut) - HGTV
Miracle Workers: End Times (season premiere) - TBS
Secrets of Miss America (series debut) - A&E
10:30 p.m.
BBQ USA (season premiere) - Food Network
Tuesday, July 11
Streaming
How I Met Your Father (season finale) - Hulu
Myth of the Zodiac Killer (docuseries debut) - Peacock
Check Local Listings
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS
Movies
Beau Is Afraid - Digital
Asteroid City - Digital
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Chopped: All- American Showdown (tournament premiere) - Food Network
9 p.m.
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network
Windy City Rehab - HGTV
OutDaughtered (season premiere) - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (season premiere) - MTV
10 p.m.
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Storage Wars - A&E
Wednesday, July 12
Streaming
Platonic (season finale) - Apple TV+
Secret Invasion - Disney+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack - Apple TV+
The Afterparty (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Quarterback (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Bluey (new episodes) - Disney+
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint - PBS
Movies
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - In theaters
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
2023 ESPYs (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) - ABC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
The Wonder Years - ABC
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, July 13
Streaming
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Kardashians - Hulu
iCarly - Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
And Just Like That - Max
Clean Sweep - Sundance Now, AMC+
My Adventures With Superman - Max
Hart to Heart - Peacock
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Warrior - Max
Secret Chef - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
Survival of the Thickest (series debut) - Netflix
The Jewel Thief - Hulu
Project Greenlight - Max
Gray Matter (Project Greenlight movie) - Max
Full Circle (series debut) - Max
Marathon — 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Queer Eye For the Straight Guy (20th-anniversary marathon) - Bravo
8 p.m.
The Blacklist (special two-hour series finale) - NBC
Generation Gap - ABC
9 p.m.
The Dead Files - Travel Channel
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
The Chase - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!
I Survived Bear Grylls (season finale) - TBS
What We Do in the Shadows (season premiere) - FX
Friday, July 14
Streaming
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Love Allways - Paramount+
The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
The Horror of Dolores Roach - Amazon Prime Video
Big Nate - Paramount+
Foundation (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (concert doc) - Hulu
Pupstruction - Disney+
Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) - Netflix
Movies
Theater Camp - In theaters
Afire - In theaters
The Flood - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Bird Box Barcelona - Netflix
The Deepest Breath - In theaters
I Got a Monster (doc) - In select theaters
The Miracle Club - In theaters
Final Cut - In theaters
Black Ice - In select theaters
The League (doc) - Digital
The Modelizer - In select theaters, VOD
Two Tickets to Greece - In select theaters
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Run the World (season finale) - Starz
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery
Saturday, July 15
Streaming
Creamerie (season premiere) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
The Christmas Reboot (movie) - Hallmark
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
10 p.m.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic
Sunday, July 16
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (season finale) - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
Tough as Nails - CBS
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (series debut) - HGTV
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Lazarus Project - TNT
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
The Real Housewives of New York City (season premiere) - Bravo
Ms. Match (movie) - E!
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max
Goliath (docuseries debut) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change