What to watch this week (July 10-July 16): Plus, new seasons of What We Do in the Shadows and The Summer I Turned Pretty, How I Met Your Father's second season comes to an end, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: Tom Cruise in action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

After saving the summer box office in 2022, can Tom Cruise do it again in 2023? A year after Top Gun: Maverick, he's running (so fast) back into theaters with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, where Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face a mysterious threat against all of humanity.

What to watch this week

Monday, July 10

Streaming

Average Joe - BET+

Cannes Confidential (season finale) - Acorn TV

Unknown: Killer Robots - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian

The Rising - The CW

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery

Claim to Fame - ABC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) - TLC

The Price Is Right (primetime encore of final taping at Bob Barker Studio 33) - CBS

9 p.m.

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Bachelorette - ABC

BBQ Brawl (season premiere) - Food Network

Secrets of Playboy (season premiere) - A&E

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery

Flip the Strip (series debut) - HGTV

Miracle Workers: End Times (season premiere) - TBS

Secrets of Miss America (series debut) - A&E

10:30 p.m.

BBQ USA (season premiere) - Food Network

Tuesday, July 11

Streaming

How I Met Your Father (season finale) - Hulu

Myth of the Zodiac Killer (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

Movies

Beau Is Afraid - Digital

Asteroid City - Digital

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Chopped: All- American Showdown (tournament premiere) - Food Network

9 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network

Windy City Rehab - HGTV

OutDaughtered (season premiere) - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (season premiere) - MTV

10 p.m.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Storage Wars - A&E

Wednesday, July 12

Streaming

Platonic (season finale) - Apple TV+

Secret Invasion - Disney+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack - Apple TV+

The Afterparty (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Quarterback (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Bluey (new episodes) - Disney+

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint - PBS

Movies

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - In theaters

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

2023 ESPYs (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) - ABC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

The Wonder Years - ABC

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, July 13

Streaming

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Kardashians - Hulu

iCarly - Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Clean Sweep - Sundance Now, AMC+

My Adventures With Superman - Max

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Warrior - Max

Secret Chef - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk

Survival of the Thickest (series debut) - Netflix

The Jewel Thief - Hulu

Project Greenlight - Max

Gray Matter (Project Greenlight movie) - Max

Full Circle (series debut) - Max

Marathon — 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Queer Eye For the Straight Guy (20th-anniversary marathon) - Bravo

8 p.m.

The Blacklist (special two-hour series finale) - NBC

Generation Gap - ABC

9 p.m.

The Dead Files - Travel Channel

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

The Chase - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!

I Survived Bear Grylls (season finale) - TBS

What We Do in the Shadows (season premiere) - FX

Friday, July 14

Streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Love Allways - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach - Amazon Prime Video

Big Nate - Paramount+

Foundation (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (concert doc) - Hulu

Pupstruction - Disney+

Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) - Netflix

Movies

Theater Camp - In theaters

Afire - In theaters

The Flood - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Bird Box Barcelona - Netflix

The Deepest Breath - In theaters

I Got a Monster (doc) - In select theaters

The Miracle Club - In theaters

Final Cut - In theaters

Black Ice - In select theaters

The League (doc) - Digital

The Modelizer - In select theaters, VOD

Two Tickets to Greece - In select theaters

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Run the World (season finale) - Starz

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery

Saturday, July 15

Streaming

Creamerie (season premiere) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

The Christmas Reboot (movie) - Hallmark

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic

Sunday, July 16

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (season finale) - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

Tough as Nails - CBS

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (series debut) - HGTV

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Lazarus Project - TNT

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

The Real Housewives of New York City (season premiere) - Bravo

Ms. Match (movie) - E!

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max

Goliath (docuseries debut) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change





