What to Watch this week: Henry Cavill's final season of The Witcher, Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones farewell
Harrison Ford is putting on his iconic fedora and cracking his trademark whip one last time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
There are also two new animated movies this weekend: Netflix's Nimona, about a knight who teams up with a shapeshifter to uncover the truth about the queen's death; and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken follows a teenage girl desperate to fit in and finds out she's a descendant of powerful krakens.
John Krasinski returns for the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Witcher is back for a new season, Henry Cavill's last as Geralt of Rivia. Plus, season finales of The Idol, The Other Two, Superman & Lois, and The Family Stallone.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch this week
Monday, June 26
Streaming
Average Joe (series debut) - BET+
Cannes Confidential (series debut) - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
12 a.m.
The Eric Andre Show - Adult Swim
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian
The Rising - The CW
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery
Claim to Fame (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
Summer Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Hoarders - A&E
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
The Wall - NBC
The Bachelorette (season premiere) - ABC
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer- Freeform
Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery
11 p.m.
Happy Valley (series finale) - BBC America / AMC+ / Acorn TV
Tuesday, June 27
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Movies
Confident Information - Digital, VOD (In theaters June 30)
Montréal Girls - VOD
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - (On Demand) VOD
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
America's Got Talent - NBC
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
Superman & Lois (season finale) - MTV
Daughter of the Bride (movie) - Fox
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Dancing Queens - Bravo
Windy City Rehab - HGTV
Gotham Knights (series finale) - The CW
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (doc) - HBO / Max
10 p.m.
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Dark Side of the Ring - VICE
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch - History Channel
Late Night Lockup - ID
Couples Retreat (season finale) - MTV
Wednesday, June 28
Streaming
The Family Stallone (season finale) - Paramount+
Platonic - Apple TV+
Secret Invasion - Disney+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack (series debut) - Apple TV+
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators - Netflix
Anthem (movie) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
The Wonder Years - ABC
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (doc) - HBO / Max
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - FX
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish (season premiere) - Freeform
Thursday, June 29
Streaming
Sesame Street (season finale) - Max
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Kardashians - Hulu
iCarly - Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
Swiping America (season finale) - Max
The Other Two (season finale) - Max
And Just Like That - Max
Downey's Dream Cars - Max
Clean Sweep - Sundance Now, AMC+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
The Witcher (season 3, part 1 premiere) - Netflix
Warrior (season premiere) - Max
Secret Chef (series debut) - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
The Real Wild West (docuseries debut) - Curiosity
Ten Year Old Tom (season premiere) - Max
Movies
Give Me an A - VOD
8 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Generation Gap (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Brat Loves Judy (season finale) - WE tv
The Dead Files - Travel Channel
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
The Chase (season premiere) - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (two-episode series debut) - E!
I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS
Friday, June 30
Streaming
Silo (season finale) - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Love Allways - Paramount+
The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (final season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Is It Cake, Too? (season premiere) - Netflix
Movies
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - In theaters
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken - In theaters
Every Body - In theaters
Nimona - Netflix
Prisoner's Daughter - In theaters
The Man From Rome - In theaters, VOD
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Run the World - Starz
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery
11 p.m.
Painting With John - HBO
Saturday, July 1
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Buried in the Backyard (season premiere) - Oxygen
Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live From Laurel Canyon (special) - HBO / Max
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
10 p.m.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper - National Geographic
Sunday, July 2
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
Tough as Nails (season premiere) - CBS
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead: Dead City - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Idol (season finale) - HBO / Max
The Lazarus Project - TNT
Battle on the Beach - HGTV
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max
*times are ET and subject to change