What to Watch this week: Haunted Mansion spooks theaters, and Henry Cavill's The Witcher farewell
Disney's Haunted Mansion is hoping to spook audiences this weekend with a new take on the amusement park attraction. Directed by Justin Simien, the movie stars Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, and more.
Another more sinister scary movie is also new in theaters: the supernatural horror movie Talk to Me is about a group of friends who are able to summon spirits with the amputated, preserved hand of a medium.
Avengers star Anthony Mackie leads the series Twisted Metal, adapted from the video game, where he's charged with driving across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a mysterious package.
Henry Cavill says goodbye to The Witcher with the premiere of the second half of season 3; plus, the season finales of Secret Invasion, The Crowded Room, and The Righteous Gemstones.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, July 24
Streaming
Futurama (season premiere) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Inside the Factory - Smithsonian
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Son of a Critch (series debut) - The CW
The Bachelorette - ABC
9 p.m.
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? - HGTV
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
The Golden Boy (two-night docuseries event) - HBO / Max
The Wall - NBC
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer - Freeform
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
Secrets of Miss America - A&E
BBQ USA - Food Network
Claim to Fame - ABC
Tuesday, July 25
Streaming
Love Island USA - Peacock
Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
The Little Mermaid - Digital
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (streaming debut) - Peacock
Check Local Listings
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
9 p.m.
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home (series debut) - HGTV
The Golden Boy (part two) - HBO / Max
10 p.m.
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Storage Wars - A&E
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Dark Side of the Ring - Vice
Justified: City Primeval - FX
Wednesday, July 26
Streaming
Secret Invasion (season finale) - Disney+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack - Apple TV+
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
The Hardy Boys (season premiere) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint - PBS
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration - CBS
The Wonder Years - ABC
10 p.m.
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
After the Bite (doc) - HBO / Max
Thursday, July 27
Streaming
The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu
iCarly - Paramount+
And Just Like That - Max
Hart to Heart - Peacock
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
Average Joe - BET+
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
Full Circle (season finale) - Max
The Witcher (season 3, part 2 premiere) - Netflix
Twisted Metal (series debut) - Peacock
Harley Quinn (season premiere) - Max
The Heiress and the Heist (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+
The Croods (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock
Warrior - Max
Movies
Happiness for Beginners - Netflix
Zoey 102 - Paramount
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
The Slumber Party - Disney Channel (next day Disney+)
9 p.m.
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
The Prank Panel - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (season finale) - E!
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Friday, July 28
Streaming
The Crowded Room (season finale) - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video
Pupstruction - Disney+
Too Hot to Handle (season finale) - Netflix
This Fool (season premiere) - Hulu
Captain Fall (animated series debut) - Netflix
Good Omens (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
How to Become a Cult Leader (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Movies
Haunted Mansion - In theaters
Talk to Me - In theaters
Sympathy for the Devil - In theaters, Digital, VOD
The Beanie Bubble - Apple TV+
Susie Searches - In theaters
The Unknown Country - In select theaters
The Baker - In theaters
War Pony - In theaters
Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer (doc) - Disney+
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie - Netflix
The Beasts - In theaters (NY)
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Tough as Nails - CBS
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
10 p.m.
Praise Petey - Freeform
Heels (season premiere) - Starz
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson (season premiere) - HBO / Max
Saturday, July 29
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Act Your Age (season finale) - Bounce
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, July 30
Streaming
Joe Pickett (season finale) - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (doc) - Max
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath (season finale) - Food Network / Max
Tough as Nails (season finale) - CBS
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
9 p.m.
The Cube - TBS
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
Beachside Brawl (season finale) - Food Network / Max
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (season finale) - HBO
Dark Winds (season premiere) - AMC
When Calls the Heart (season premiere) - Hallmark
Survive the Raft (series debut) - Discovery
Housebroken - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Goliath (season finale) - Showtime
10:30 p.m.
The Righteous Gemstones (special time, season finale) - HBO / Max
*times are ET and subject to change