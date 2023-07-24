Plus, Anthony Mackie stars in the video game turned Peacock series Twisted Metal, Zoey 102 debuts, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: Haunted Mansion spooks theaters, and Henry Cavill's The Witcher farewell

Another more sinister scary movie is also new in theaters: the supernatural horror movie Talk to Me is about a group of friends who are able to summon spirits with the amputated, preserved hand of a medium.

Avengers star Anthony Mackie leads the series Twisted Metal, adapted from the video game, where he's charged with driving across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a mysterious package.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, July 24

Streaming

Futurama (season premiere) - Hulu

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

Inside the Factory - Smithsonian

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

Son of a Critch (series debut) - The CW

The Bachelorette - ABC

9 p.m.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? - HGTV

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

The Golden Boy (two-night docuseries event) - HBO / Max

The Wall - NBC

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Secrets of Miss America - A&E

BBQ USA - Food Network

Claim to Fame - ABC

Tuesday, July 25

Streaming

Love Island USA - Peacock

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

The Little Mermaid - Digital

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (streaming debut) - Peacock

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

9 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home (series debut) - HGTV

The Golden Boy (part two) - HBO / Max

10 p.m.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Storage Wars - A&E

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Dark Side of the Ring - Vice

Justified: City Primeval - FX

Wednesday, July 26

Streaming

Secret Invasion (season finale) - Disney+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack - Apple TV+

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

The Hardy Boys (season premiere) - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint - PBS

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration - CBS

The Wonder Years - ABC

10 p.m.

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

After the Bite (doc) - HBO / Max

Thursday, July 27

Streaming

The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu

iCarly - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk

Average Joe - BET+

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

Full Circle (season finale) - Max

The Witcher (season 3, part 2 premiere) - Netflix

Twisted Metal (series debut) - Peacock

Harley Quinn (season premiere) - Max

The Heiress and the Heist (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+

The Croods (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

Warrior - Max

Movies

Happiness for Beginners - Netflix

Zoey 102 - Paramount

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

The Slumber Party - Disney Channel (next day Disney+)

9 p.m.

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

The Prank Panel - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (season finale) - E!

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Friday, July 28

Streaming

The Crowded Room (season finale) - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

Pupstruction - Disney+

Too Hot to Handle (season finale) - Netflix

This Fool (season premiere) - Hulu

Captain Fall (animated series debut) - Netflix

Good Omens (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

How to Become a Cult Leader (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Movies

Haunted Mansion - In theaters

Talk to Me - In theaters

Sympathy for the Devil - In theaters, Digital, VOD

The Beanie Bubble - Apple TV+

Susie Searches - In theaters

The Unknown Country - In select theaters

The Baker - In theaters

War Pony - In theaters

Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer (doc) - Disney+

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie - Netflix

The Beasts - In theaters (NY)

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Tough as Nails - CBS

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love During Lockup - WE tv

Minx - Starz

10 p.m.

Praise Petey - Freeform

Heels (season premiere) - Starz

11 p.m.

How to With John Wilson (season premiere) - HBO / Max

Saturday, July 29

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Act Your Age (season finale) - Bounce

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, July 30

Streaming

Joe Pickett (season finale) - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (doc) - Max

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath (season finale) - Food Network / Max

Tough as Nails (season finale) - CBS

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - HGTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

9 p.m.

The Cube - TBS

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

Beachside Brawl (season finale) - Food Network / Max

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (season finale) - HBO

Dark Winds (season premiere) - AMC

When Calls the Heart (season premiere) - Hallmark

Survive the Raft (series debut) - Discovery

Housebroken - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Goliath (season finale) - Showtime

10:30 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones (special time, season finale) - HBO / Max