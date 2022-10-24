What to watch this week: Head to Sicily for season 2 of The White Lotus, Jessica Chastain is The Good Nurse
After some tough eliminations and an emotional early departure for Selma Blair, the competition is getting real on Dancing With the Stars, which welcomes Michael Bublé to perform and serve as guest judge. Also in the reality world, relationships get a big shake-up on Bachelor in Paradise, and the walls are still up on the new episodes of Love Is Blind.
This week's biggest television event, without a doubt, is the season 2 premiere of HBO's The White Lotus, which takes the action to the fictional hotel chain's location in Sicily. There's more death, more dramatic relations between guests, and plenty of odd tension between them and the staff. Jennifer Coolidge returns, joined by a new cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Michael Imperioli.
In the world of movies, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in the shockingly true story, The Good Nurse. And Jordan Peele co-writes and stars in the stop-motion animation film Wendell & Wild, also starring Keegan-Michael Key.
What to Watch this week
Monday, October 24
Streaming
Independent Lens: TikTok, Boom. (doc) - PBS
Wild Crime - Hulu
Mid-Century (movie) - Peacock
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Stand-Up & Vote Early (special) - Comedy Central
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Surreal Life (season premiere) - VH1
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Vow Part Two - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
9:30 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
10 p.m.
Avenue 5 - HBO
Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Tuesday, October 25
Streaming
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (four-day event debut) - Netflix
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Part 2) - Netflix
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (comedy special) - Netflix
Reboot (season finale) - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Movies
Shady Grove - Digital
Operation Seawolf - Digital
8 p.m.
The Winchesters - The CW
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Professionals - The CW
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
La Brea - NBC
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
Wednesday, October 26
Streaming
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society (season premiere) - Disney+
The Good Nurse (movie) - Netflix
Love Is Blind - Netflix
The D'Amelio Show (season finale) - Hulu
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (season finale) - Shudder
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season prem) - HGTV
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (doc) - HBO
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star (season finale) - E!
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
Documentary Now! - IFC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
American Horror Story: NYC - FX
Jay Leno's Garage (season finale) - CNBC
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Sherman's Showcase (season premiere) - IFC
Thursday, October 27
Streaming
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Netflix
One of Us Is Lying - Peacock
V/H/S/99 - Shudder
Inside Amy Schumer - Paramount+
A Friend of the Family - Peacock
The Kardashians - Hulu
Vampire Academy (season finale) - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks (season finale) - Paramount+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Walker - The CW
Station 19 - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season premiere) - MTV
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Cribs (season premiere) - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Atlanta - FX
True Crime Story: Indefensible (new episodes begin) - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, October 28
Streaming
Milk Street's Cooking School (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Milk Street's My Family Recipe (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Drink Masters (series debut) - Netflix
Big Mouth (season premiere) - Netflix
Run Sweetheart Run (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
All Quiet on the Western Front (movie) - Netflix
Wendell & Wild (movie) - Netflix
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (season finale) - Netflix
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video
Ghostwriter - Apple TV+
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
Movies
Is That Black Enough For You? (doc) - In theaters
Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (doc) - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
The Lincoln Project - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
CMT Artists of the Year - CMT
Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv|
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, October 29
8 p.m.
An Amish Sin (movie) - Lifetime
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
The Hair Tales - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
NFL Icons (season finale) - EPIX
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, October 30
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
12 p.m.
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
The Serpent Queen (season finale) - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus (season premiere) - HBO
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
American Gigolo (season finale) - Showtime
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (docuseries debut) - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
