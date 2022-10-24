What to watch this week (Oct. 24-30): The spooky four-day event Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premieres, Reboot comes to an end, and more.

What to watch this week: Head to Sicily for season 2 of The White Lotus, Jessica Chastain is The Good Nurse

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

This week's biggest television event, without a doubt, is the season 2 premiere of HBO's The White Lotus, which takes the action to the fictional hotel chain's location in Sicily. There's more death, more dramatic relations between guests, and plenty of odd tension between them and the staff. Jennifer Coolidge returns, joined by a new cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Michael Imperioli.

What to Watch this week

Monday, October 24

Streaming

Independent Lens: TikTok, Boom. (doc) - PBS

Wild Crime - Hulu

Mid-Century (movie) - Peacock

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Stand-Up & Vote Early (special) - Comedy Central

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Surreal Life (season premiere) - VH1

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Vow Part Two - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

9:30 p.m.

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

10 p.m.

Avenue 5 - HBO

Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Tuesday, October 25

Streaming

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (four-day event debut) - Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Part 2) - Netflix

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (comedy special) - Netflix

Reboot (season finale) - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

Movies

Shady Grove - Digital

Operation Seawolf - Digital

8 p.m.

The Winchesters - The CW

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Professionals - The CW

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

La Brea - NBC

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime

Wednesday, October 26

Streaming

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society (season premiere) - Disney+

The Good Nurse (movie) - Netflix

Love Is Blind - Netflix

The D'Amelio Show (season finale) - Hulu

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (season finale) - Shudder

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season prem) - HGTV

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (doc) - HBO

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star (season finale) - E!

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Documentary Now! - IFC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

American Horror Story: NYC - FX

Jay Leno's Garage (season finale) - CNBC

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Sherman's Showcase (season premiere) - IFC

Thursday, October 27

Streaming

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Netflix

One of Us Is Lying - Peacock

V/H/S/99 - Shudder

Inside Amy Schumer - Paramount+

A Friend of the Family - Peacock

The Kardashians - Hulu

Vampire Academy (season finale) - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks (season finale) - Paramount+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Walker - The CW

Station 19 - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season premiere) - MTV

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Cribs (season premiere) - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Atlanta - FX

True Crime Story: Indefensible (new episodes begin) - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, October 28

Streaming

Milk Street's Cooking School (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Milk Street's My Family Recipe (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Drink Masters (series debut) - Netflix

Big Mouth (season premiere) - Netflix

Run Sweetheart Run (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

All Quiet on the Western Front (movie) - Netflix

Wendell & Wild (movie) - Netflix

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (season finale) - Netflix

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter - Apple TV+

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

Movies

Is That Black Enough For You? (doc) - In theaters

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (doc) - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

The Lincoln Project - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

CMT Artists of the Year - CMT

Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv|

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, October 29

8 p.m.

An Amish Sin (movie) - Lifetime

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

The Hair Tales - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

NFL Icons (season finale) - EPIX

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, October 30

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

The Serpent Queen (season finale) - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus (season premiere) - HBO

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

American Gigolo (season finale) - Showtime

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (docuseries debut) - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change