What to watch this week (May 22 - May 28): Barry's wraps up its four-season run, plus the debut of American Born Chinese and Mayans M.C's final season, and more.

There are a few big series finales this week: After Sunday's emotional Logan Roy funeral — where his kids were still spinning wheels to secure control of the company — Succession wraps up its four-season run; Bill Hader's Barry comes to a (deadly?) end; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells her final joke.

Plus, the final season of Mayans M.C. premieres, American Born Chinese debuts on Disney+, Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the new series FUBAR, and several new shows debut with the transition from HBO Max to Max, including Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, SmartLess: On the Road, and Clone High.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 22

Fanny: The Right to Rock (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Prehistoric Planet (season premiere) - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

The Voice (live finale, part 1) - NBC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Neighborhood (season finale) - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History

A Small Light (season finale) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)

Undercover Underage - ID

NCIS (season finale) - CBS

White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max

Summer Baking Championship (series debut) - Food Network

Renovation Wild - HGTV

10 p.m.

American Dad - TBS

NCIS: Hawai'i (season finale) - CBS

Happy Valley (season premiere) - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, May 23

Streaming

The Tower - BritBox

Victim/Suspect (doc) - Netflix

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (animated series debut) - Max

SmartLess: On the Road (series debut) - Max

Clone High (series debut) - Max

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (series debut) - Max

Bama Rush (doc) - Max

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (comedy special) - Netflix

How I Met Your Father (midseason premiere) - Hulu

The First That Took Her (doc) - Paramount+

How to Create a Sex Scandal (docuseries debut) - Max

MerPeople (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+

Movies

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (streaming debut) - Max

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Chopped: Military Salute (season finale) - Food Network

FBI (season finale) - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Beat Shazam (season premiere) - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

The Voice (special) - NBC

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

Dancing Queens - Bravo

FBI: International (season finale) - CBS

Don't Forget the Lyrics! (season premiere) - Fox

Windy City Rehab (season premiere) - HGTV

Gotham Knights - The CW

The Voice (season finale) - NBC

10 p.m.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History

FBI: Most Wanted (season finale) - CBS

Wednesday, May 24

Rachael Ray (series finale)

Streaming

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Saint X - Hulu

Class of '09 - Hulu

High Desert - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone - Paramount+

American Born Chinese (series debut) - Disney+

Platonic (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Clearing (series debut) - Hulu

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (season premiere) - Netflix

Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor (season finale) - CBS

The Flash (series finale) - The CW

Chicago Med (season finale) - NBC

Jeopardy! Masters (season finale) - ABC

MasterChef: United Tastes of America (season premiere) - Fox

9 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Chicago Fire (season finale) - NBC

The Prank Panel (series preview) - ABC

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (series debut) - Fox

Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 1) - Bravo

10 p.m.

Dave - FXX

Chicago P.D. (season finale) - NBC

The Game Show Show - ABC

Mayans M.C. (final season premiere) - FX

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

11 p.m.

Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)

Thursday, May 25

Streaming

Sesame Street - Max and Cartoonito

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Love & Death (season finale) - Max

The Other Two - Max

FUBAR (series debut) - Netflix

The Kardashians (season premiere) - Hulu

Angela Black (U.S. streaming debut) - Topic

Team Rubicon (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+

100 Years of Warner Bros. (docuseries debut) - Max

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

BattleBots - Discovery

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa - HGTV

Wild Life (doc) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)

9 p.m.

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters (season finale) - Travel Channel / Discovery+

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

100 Days to Indy - The CW

Fix My Flip - HGTV

I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS

10 p.m.

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

Friday, May 26

Streaming

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (series finale)- Amazon Prime Video

Drops of God - Apple TV+

Citadel (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Silo - Apple TV+

City on Fire - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Spy/Master - Max

Prehistoric Planet (season finale) - Apple TV+

Kendra Sells Hollywood (season premiere) - Max

Barbecue Showdown (season premiere) - Netflix

Movies

The Little Mermaid - In theaters

About My Father - In theaters

Kandahar - In theaters

The Wrath of Becky - In theaters

The Machine - In theaters

What's Love Got to Do With It? - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Couples Therapy (season finale) - Showtime

Power Book II: Ghost (season finale) - Starz

Being Mary Tyler Moore (doc) - Max

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It (reunion) - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting (season finale) - Starz

100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Run the World (season premiere) - Starz

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

The Secrets of Hillsong (season finale) - FX (streaming the next day on Hulu)

Saturday, May 27

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

10 p.m.

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (comedy special) - HBO / Max

Sunday, May 28

Streaming

Fatal Attraction (season finale) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (season premiere) - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season finale) - TLC

Vice - Showtime

Alex vs. America - Food Network

Home Town Takeover (season finale) - HGTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV

9 p.m.

Succession (series finale) - HBO

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Yellowjackets (season finale) - Showtime

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse (season finale) - HGTV

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

Fear the Walking Dead - AMC

The Cube - TBS

10 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry (series finale) - HBO

Match Me Abroad - TLC

Ghosts of Beirut - Showtime

11:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (season finale) - HBO / Max

*times are ET and subject to change



