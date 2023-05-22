What to Watch this week: The Little Mermaid swims into theaters, Succession and Maisel sign off
Get ready to go under the sea for the live-action/CGI version of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and more, and directed by Rob Marshall.
There are a few big series finales this week: After Sunday's emotional Logan Roy funeral — where his kids were still spinning wheels to secure control of the company — Succession wraps up its four-season run; Bill Hader's Barry comes to a (deadly?) end; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells her final joke.
Plus, the final season of Mayans M.C. premieres, American Born Chinese debuts on Disney+, Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the new series FUBAR, and several new shows debut with the transition from HBO Max to Max, including Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, SmartLess: On the Road, and Clone High.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, May 22
Check Local Listings
Fanny: The Right to Rock (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Prehistoric Planet (season premiere) - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
The Voice (live finale, part 1) - NBC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Neighborhood (season finale) - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (season finale) - CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
A Small Light (season finale) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
Undercover Underage - ID
NCIS (season finale) - CBS
White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max
Summer Baking Championship (series debut) - Food Network
Renovation Wild - HGTV
10 p.m.
American Dad - TBS
NCIS: Hawai'i (season finale) - CBS
Happy Valley (season premiere) - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
Tuesday, May 23
Streaming
The Tower - BritBox
Victim/Suspect (doc) - Netflix
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (animated series debut) - Max
SmartLess: On the Road (series debut) - Max
Clone High (series debut) - Max
What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (series debut) - Max
Bama Rush (doc) - Max
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (comedy special) - Netflix
How I Met Your Father (midseason premiere) - Hulu
The First That Took Her (doc) - Paramount+
How to Create a Sex Scandal (docuseries debut) - Max
MerPeople (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+
Movies
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (streaming debut) - Max
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute (season finale) - Food Network
FBI (season finale) - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Beat Shazam (season premiere) - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
The Voice (special) - NBC
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
Dancing Queens - Bravo
FBI: International (season finale) - CBS
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (season premiere) - Fox
Windy City Rehab (season premiere) - HGTV
Gotham Knights - The CW
The Voice (season finale) - NBC
10 p.m.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
FBI: Most Wanted (season finale) - CBS
Wednesday, May 24
Check local listings
Rachael Ray (series finale)
Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
Saint X - Hulu
Class of '09 - Hulu
High Desert - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone - Paramount+
American Born Chinese (series debut) - Disney+
Platonic (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Clearing (series debut) - Hulu
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (season premiere) - Netflix
Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor (season finale) - CBS
The Flash (series finale) - The CW
Chicago Med (season finale) - NBC
Jeopardy! Masters (season finale) - ABC
MasterChef: United Tastes of America (season premiere) - Fox
9 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Chicago Fire (season finale) - NBC
The Prank Panel (series preview) - ABC
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (series debut) - Fox
Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 1) - Bravo
10 p.m.
Dave - FXX
Chicago P.D. (season finale) - NBC
The Game Show Show - ABC
Mayans M.C. (final season premiere) - FX
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
11 p.m.
Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)
Thursday, May 25
Streaming
Sesame Street - Max and Cartoonito
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death (season finale) - Max
The Other Two - Max
FUBAR (series debut) - Netflix
The Kardashians (season premiere) - Hulu
Angela Black (U.S. streaming debut) - Topic
Team Rubicon (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+
100 Years of Warner Bros. (docuseries debut) - Max
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
BattleBots - Discovery
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa - HGTV
Wild Life (doc) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
9 p.m.
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters (season finale) - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
100 Days to Indy - The CW
Fix My Flip - HGTV
I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS
10 p.m.
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
Friday, May 26
Streaming
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (series finale)- Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
Citadel (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Silo - Apple TV+
City on Fire - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Spy/Master - Max
Prehistoric Planet (season finale) - Apple TV+
Kendra Sells Hollywood (season premiere) - Max
Barbecue Showdown (season premiere) - Netflix
Movies
The Little Mermaid - In theaters
About My Father - In theaters
Kandahar - In theaters
The Wrath of Becky - In theaters
The Machine - In theaters
What's Love Got to Do With It? - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Couples Therapy (season finale) - Showtime
Power Book II: Ghost (season finale) - Starz
Being Mary Tyler Moore (doc) - Max
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It (reunion) - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting (season finale) - Starz
100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Run the World (season premiere) - Starz
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
The Secrets of Hillsong (season finale) - FX (streaming the next day on Hulu)
Saturday, May 27
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
10 p.m.
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (comedy special) - HBO / Max
Sunday, May 28
Streaming
Fatal Attraction (season finale) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (season premiere) - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season finale) - TLC
Vice - Showtime
Alex vs. America - Food Network
Home Town Takeover (season finale) - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV
9 p.m.
Succession (series finale) - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Yellowjackets (season finale) - Showtime
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse (season finale) - HGTV
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
Fear the Walking Dead - AMC
The Cube - TBS
10 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry (series finale) - HBO
Match Me Abroad - TLC
Ghosts of Beirut - Showtime
11:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere (season finale) - HBO / Max
*times are ET and subject to change