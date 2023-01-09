What to Watch this week: Video game-turned-series The Last of Us debut and Hunters go on final mission
CBS is staging a huge crossover with the NCIS-verse: The teams of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles head to D.C. to celebrate one of their professors, who ends up dead. Their investigation then puts them in danger. Check out our full preview of the three-hour special event here, where stars LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Vanessa Lachey, Gary Cole, and Wilmer Valderrama reveal what fans can expect.
Also on TV this week is the long-awaited debut of the video-game adaptation, The Last of Us, which takes place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows survives played by Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, and more.
Feeding off the Wordle craze, the CBS game show Lingo debuts, hosted by RuPaul — and there's a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. Plus, new seasons of Servant, Vikings: Valhalla, Hunters, Your Honor, and Mayor of Kingstown.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, January 9
Streaming
Koala Man (series debut) - Hulu
Baking It (season finale) - Peacock
8 p.m.
NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles (winter premiere crossover event) - CBS
Fantasy Island - Fox
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
9 p.m.
Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
Alert - Fox
10 p.m.
Quantum Leap - NBC
11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA
Tuesday, January 10
Streaming
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (doc) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
FBI - CBS
The Resident - Fox
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season premiere) - MTV
The Rookie - ABC
80th Golden Globe Awards - NBC
9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
FBI: International - CBS
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC
Wednesday, January 11
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
The Circle (episodes 9-12) - Netflix
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Willow (season finale) - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
10:30 a.m.
Superkitties (series debut) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Chicago Med - NBC
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
The Conners (midseason prem) - ABC
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
Celebrity Name That Tune (season prem) - Fox
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (midseason premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Lingo (series debut) - CBS
Chicago Fire - NBC
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules (season premiere) - HGTV
Abbott Elementary - ABC
American Pickers - History Channel
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
10 p.m.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
1000lb Best Friends - TLC
Big Sky: Deadly Trails - ABC
Chicago PD - NBC
Tough as Nails - CBS
Thursday, January 12
Streaming
The Traitors (series debut) - Peacock
Vikings: Valhalla (season premiere) - Netflix
The Climb (series debut) - HBO Max
How I Caught My Killer (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix
Velma (series debut) - HBO Max
Snap - ALLBLK
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Hush - ALLBLK
A House Divided (season premiere) - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl - HBO Max
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men (midseason premiere) - BET+
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Christina in the Country (series debut) - HGTV
Siesta Key - MTV
Walker (midseason premiere) - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate (season prem) - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season prem) - A&E
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Cribs - MTV
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
The Parent Test - ABC
Walker Independence (midseason premiere) - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
The Chase - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, January 13
Streaming
Servant (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Hunters (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Break Point (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Super League: The War for Football (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Movies
The Drop - Hulu
Sick - Hulu
Dog Gone - Netflix
A Man Called Otto - In theaters
Plane - In theaters
7 p.m.
SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (special) - Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Shark Tank - ABC
Boys in Blue - Showtime
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape (docuseries debut) - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Fire Country - CBS
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, January 14
10 a.m.
The Pioneer Woman - Food Network
11 a.m.
The Kitchen - Food Network
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion Pt. 3 (special) - OWN
The Wedding Veil Inspiration (movie) - Hallmark
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
Sunday, January 15
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown (season premiere) - Paramount+
Paul T. Goldman - Peacock
1923 - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC
East New York - CBS
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
Your Honor (season premiere) - Showtime
Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) - MGM+
The Last of Us (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Way Home (movie) - Hallmark Channel
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? - CNN
Family Karma - Bravo
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
10 p.m.
MILF Manor (series debut) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? (season finale) - CNN
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
Murf the Surf (series debut) - MGM+
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments