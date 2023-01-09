What to Watch this week (Jan. 9-Jan. 15): Brush up on your Lingo, The Golden Globes are back after last year's scandal, and more.

What to Watch this week: Video game-turned-series The Last of Us debut and Hunters go on final mission

Also on TV this week is the long-awaited debut of the video-game adaptation, The Last of Us, which takes place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows survives played by Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, and more.

Feeding off the Wordle craze, the CBS game show Lingo debuts, hosted by RuPaul — and there's a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. Plus, new seasons of Servant, Vikings: Valhalla, Hunters, Your Honor, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, January 9

Streaming

Koala Man (series debut) - Hulu

Baking It (season finale) - Peacock

8 p.m.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles (winter premiere crossover event) - CBS

Fantasy Island - Fox

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

9 p.m.

Bake It 'Til You Make It - Food Network

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

Alert - Fox

10 p.m.

Quantum Leap - NBC

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

Tuesday, January 10

Streaming

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

FBI - CBS

The Resident - Fox

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season premiere) - MTV

The Rookie - ABC

80th Golden Globe Awards - NBC

9 p.m.

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

FBI: International - CBS

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, January 11

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

The Circle (episodes 9-12) - Netflix

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

Willow (season finale) - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

10:30 a.m.

Superkitties (series debut) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Chicago Med - NBC

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

The Conners (midseason prem) - ABC

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

Celebrity Name That Tune (season prem) - Fox

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (midseason premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Lingo (series debut) - CBS

Chicago Fire - NBC

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules (season premiere) - HGTV

Abbott Elementary - ABC

American Pickers - History Channel

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

10 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

1000lb Best Friends - TLC

Big Sky: Deadly Trails - ABC

Chicago PD - NBC

Tough as Nails - CBS

Thursday, January 12

Streaming

The Traitors (series debut) - Peacock

Vikings: Valhalla (season premiere) - Netflix

The Climb (series debut) - HBO Max

How I Caught My Killer (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix

Velma (series debut) - HBO Max

Snap - ALLBLK

The Game - Paramount+

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Hush - ALLBLK

A House Divided (season premiere) - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl - HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men (midseason premiere) - BET+

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Christina in the Country (series debut) - HGTV

Siesta Key - MTV

Walker (midseason premiere) - The CW

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate (season prem) - HGTV

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season prem) - A&E

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Cribs - MTV

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

The Parent Test - ABC

Walker Independence (midseason premiere) - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

The Chase - ABC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, January 13

Streaming

Servant (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Hunters (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Break Point (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Super League: The War for Football (docuseries debut) - Apple TV+

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Movies

The Drop - Hulu

Sick - Hulu

Dog Gone - Netflix

A Man Called Otto - In theaters

Plane - In theaters

7 p.m.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (special) - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Shark Tank - ABC

Boys in Blue - Showtime

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape (docuseries debut) - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Fire Country - CBS

Love After Lockup - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, January 14

10 a.m.

The Pioneer Woman - Food Network

11 a.m.

The Kitchen - Food Network

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion Pt. 3 (special) - OWN

The Wedding Veil Inspiration (movie) - Hallmark

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

Sunday, January 15

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown (season premiere) - Paramount+

Paul T. Goldman - Peacock

1923 - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? - TLC

East New York - CBS

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

9 p.m.

Sewer Divers - Discovery

Your Honor (season premiere) - Showtime

Godfather of Harlem (season premiere) - MGM+

The Last of Us (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Way Home (movie) - Hallmark Channel

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? - CNN

Family Karma - Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

10 p.m.

MILF Manor (series debut) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor? (season finale) - CNN

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

Murf the Surf (series debut) - MGM+