What to Watch this week (Jan. 23-Jan. 29): Natasha Lyonne stars in Rian Johnson's new whodunnit series Poker Face, How I Met Your Father is back, and more.

What to Watch: Howl at the moon for the premieres of Teen Wolf: The Movie and Shotgun Wedding

More than five years after the end of the MTV series, the fangs are out again for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the cast of the new series Wolf Pack.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City look back on their tumultuous season in part 1 of the reunion, following the sentencing of castmate Jen Shaw. The Bachelor is back for a new season, this time with Zach Shallcross looking for love among 30 ladies. And sisters Darcey & Stacey return for the fourth season of their show, where one of them is also looking for love, while the other plans her wedding.

What to watch this week

Monday, January 23

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: No Straight Lines (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Fantasy Island - Fox

Darcey & Stacey (season premiere) - TLC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

All American (winter premiere) - The CW

The Bachelor (season premiere) - ABC

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Extreme Sisters (season premiere) - TLC

Death by Fame (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Southern Hospitality - Bravo

NCIS - CBS

Alert - Fox

All American: Homecoming (winter premiere) - The CW

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (winter premiere) - ABC

The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

Barmageddon - USA

The Daily Show (w/ guest host Wanda Sykes) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, January 24

Streaming

How I Met Your Father (season premiere) - Hulu

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

FBI - CBS

Night Court - NBC

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV

The Rookie - ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star (season premiere) - Fox

8:30 p.m.

American Auto (season premiere) - NBC

9 p.m.

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

FBI: International - CBS

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

The Winchesters (winter premiere) - The CW

Accused - Fox

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Will Trent - ABC

I Am Jazz - TLC

Wednesday, January 25

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption (season finale) - Amazon Freevee

Extraordinary (series debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Deadly Australians (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 1) - Bravo

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Love Without Borders - Bravo

Lingo - CBS

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

Tough as Nails - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

11 p.m.

Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon (special) - Circle Network

Thursday, January 26

Streaming

The Climb (season finale) - HBO Max

Velma - HBO Max

Snap (season finale) - ALLBLK

The Game - Paramount+

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

A House Divided - ALLBLK

Gossip Girl (series finale) - HBO Max

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Poker Face (series debut) - Peacock

Teen Wolf: The Movie - Paramount+

Wolf Pack (series debut) - Paramount+

The 1619 Project (docuseries debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Christina in the Country - HGTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season premiere) - MTV

Walker - The CW

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Nikki Bella Says I Do (four-part event debut) - E!

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

The Parent Test - ABC

Walker Independence - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th Anniversersary Show (special) - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, January 27

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Shrinking (series debut) - Apple TV+

Movies

One Fine Morning - In theaters

Worlds Apart - In theaters

Shotgun Wedding - Amazon Prime Video

You People - Netflix

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Shark Tank - ABC

Boys in Blue (season finale) - Showtime

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Love After Lockup - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Bake It 'Til You Make It (two-hour season finale) - Cooking Channel

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, January 28

Check local listings

Austin City Limits - PBS

11 a.m.

The Kitchen - Food Network

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Frozen Planet II (season premiere) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

Unexplained: Caught on Camera (season premiere) - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

Help! My House Is Haunted (season premiere) - Travel Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Michael B. Jordan w/ musical guest Lil Baby) - NBC

Sunday, January 29

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

8 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) - TLC

9 p.m.

Sewer Divers - Discovery

Your Honor - Showtime

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Family Karma - Bravo

10 p.m.

MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Fire Country - CBS