What to Watch: Howl at the moon for the premieres of Teen Wolf: The Movie and Shotgun Wedding
More than five years after the end of the MTV series, the fangs are out again for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the cast of the new series Wolf Pack.
Fresh off the heels of his successful whodunit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson takes his suspense-filled storytelling to the small screen for the series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne. Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in the series Shrinking, about a therapist whose brash advice has a big impact on the lives of his patients and himself.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City look back on their tumultuous season in part 1 of the reunion, following the sentencing of castmate Jen Shaw. The Bachelor is back for a new season, this time with Zach Shallcross looking for love among 30 ladies. And sisters Darcey & Stacey return for the fourth season of their show, where one of them is also looking for love, while the other plans her wedding.
Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Coolidge star in the Amazon Prime Video rom-com Shotgun Wedding, about a wedding gone awry when gunmen take everyone hostage. On Netflix, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in the comedy You People, about two families clashing when their children meet the parents.
What to watch this week
Monday, January 23
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: No Straight Lines (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Fantasy Island - Fox
Darcey & Stacey (season premiere) - TLC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
All American (winter premiere) - The CW
The Bachelor (season premiere) - ABC
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Extreme Sisters (season premiere) - TLC
Death by Fame (docuseries debut) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Southern Hospitality - Bravo
NCIS - CBS
Alert - Fox
All American: Homecoming (winter premiere) - The CW
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (winter premiere) - ABC
The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
Barmageddon - USA
The Daily Show (w/ guest host Wanda Sykes) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, January 24
Streaming
How I Met Your Father (season premiere) - Hulu
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
FBI - CBS
Night Court - NBC
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV
The Rookie - ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star (season premiere) - Fox
8:30 p.m.
American Auto (season premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
FBI: International - CBS
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
The Winchesters (winter premiere) - The CW
Accused - Fox
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC
I Am Jazz - TLC
Wednesday, January 25
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption (season finale) - Amazon Freevee
Extraordinary (series debut) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Deadly Australians (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 1) - Bravo
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Love Without Borders - Bravo
Lingo - CBS
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
Tough as Nails - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
11 p.m.
Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon (special) - Circle Network
Thursday, January 26
Streaming
The Climb (season finale) - HBO Max
Velma - HBO Max
Snap (season finale) - ALLBLK
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
A House Divided - ALLBLK
Gossip Girl (series finale) - HBO Max
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Poker Face (series debut) - Peacock
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Paramount+
Wolf Pack (series debut) - Paramount+
The 1619 Project (docuseries debut) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Christina in the Country - HGTV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season premiere) - MTV
Walker - The CW
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Nikki Bella Says I Do (four-part event debut) - E!
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
The Parent Test - ABC
Walker Independence - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th Anniversersary Show (special) - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, January 27
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Shrinking (series debut) - Apple TV+
Movies
One Fine Morning - In theaters
Worlds Apart - In theaters
Shotgun Wedding - Amazon Prime Video
You People - Netflix
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Shark Tank - ABC
Boys in Blue (season finale) - Showtime
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Bake It 'Til You Make It (two-hour season finale) - Cooking Channel
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, January 28
Check local listings
Austin City Limits - PBS
11 a.m.
The Kitchen - Food Network
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Frozen Planet II (season premiere) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
Unexplained: Caught on Camera (season premiere) - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
Help! My House Is Haunted (season premiere) - Travel Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Michael B. Jordan w/ musical guest Lil Baby) - NBC
Sunday, January 29
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) - TLC
9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
Your Honor - Showtime
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Family Karma - Bravo
10 p.m.
MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Fire Country - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
