What to Watch this week (March 20-March 26): Love Is Blind, Yellowjackets, and Succession all return with new seasons, and Keanu Reeves is back in theaters with John Wick: Chapter 4.

What to Watch this week: Return to the Yellowjackets hive and begin Succession's last stand

Also making its return, and for its final season, is HBO's two-time best drama Emmy winner Succession. The Roy children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin) are still trying to secure future control of the family business, but you never know what dear ol' dad (Brian Cox) is thinking. It may not be any of them who, well, succeed him.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, March 20

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Storming Caesars Palace (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck - Bravo

The Bachelor - ABC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

9-1-1 - Fox

All American - The CW

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Mean Girl Murders - ID

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

10 p.m.

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer - ID

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Al Franken) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, March 21

VOD

Kubrick by Kubrick (doc)

Coffee Wars (movie)

Children of the Corn (movie)

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

8 p.m.

Homestead Rescue - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

The Rookie - ABC

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters (season finale) - TLC

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights - The CW

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

10 p.m.

Restaurants at the End of the World (series debut) - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

That's My Jam - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Blood & Money - CNBC

Return to Amish - TLC

Will Trent - ABC

Check local listings

American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci (doc) - PBS

Wednesday, March 22

Movies

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (doc) - In theaters

Streaming

Waco: American Apocalypse (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

Game Day Potluck (special) - Tastemade

4 p.m.

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (series debut) - Disney Junior/Disney+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Masked Singer - Fox

Chicago Med - NBC

9 p.m.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

Chicago Fire - NBC

House of Payne (season premiere) - BET

10 p.m.

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

South Park - Comedy Central

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller (season finale) - National Geographic

10:30 p.m.

Digman! (animated series debut) - Comedy Central

Thursday, March 23

Streaming

The Night Agent (series debut) - Netflix

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (season premiere) - Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami (reunion, part 3) - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+

School Spirits - Paramount+

Embezzlement - Topic

Zatima - BET+

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Law & Order - NBC

Walker - The CW

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel - WE tv

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, March 24

Streaming

Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix

My Kind of Country (series debut) - Apple TV+

Up Here (series debut) - Hulu

Truth Be Told (season finale) - Apple TV+

Shrinking (season finale) - Apple TV+

Dear Edward (season finale) - Apple TV+

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Liaison - Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & the Six (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

Extrapolations - Apple TV+

Movies

A Good Person - In theaters

John Wick: Chapter 4 - In theaters

The Tutor - In theaters

My Happy Ending - In theaters

The Lost King - In theaters

Last Sentinel - In theaters

Reggie (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

88 - VOD

Infinite Sea - Amazon

Knock at the Cabin (streaming debut) - Peacock

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Twisted Sister - Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Saturdays (series debut) - Disney Channel

Kindred Spirits (season finale) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Party Down - Starz

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, March 25

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

Every Breath She Takes (movie) - Lifetime

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, March 26

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Sanditon - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Streaming

Great Expectations (series debut) - Hulu

Rabbit Hole (series debut) - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

11:30 a.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

8 p.m.

Combat Ships (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Equalizer - CBS

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

CNN Special: Mark Twain Prize - CNN

The Way Home (season finale) - Hallmark

9 p.m.

Succession (final season premiere) - HBO

Yellowjackets (season premiere) - Showtime

Ride (series debut) - Hallmark

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

East New York - CBS

Godfather of Harlem (season finale) - MGM+

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken (season premiere) - FOX

10 p.m.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (series debut) - CNN

Seeking Brother Husband (series debut) - TLC

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

A Spy Among Friends - MGM+

The Company You Keep - ABC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

*times are ET and subject to change



