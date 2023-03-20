What to Watch this week: Return to the Yellowjackets hive and begin Succession's last stand
Can you hear the buzz? That's fans (and us!) who can barely contain their excitement for the season 2 premiere of Showtime's Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and more. This season is "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an even scarier forest," according to EW critic Kristen Baldwin in her B+ review.
Also making its return, and for its final season, is HBO's two-time best drama Emmy winner Succession. The Roy children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin) are still trying to secure future control of the family business, but you never know what dear ol' dad (Brian Cox) is thinking. It may not be any of them who, well, succeed him.
Elsewhere this week, the debuts of: Andy Samberg's animated series Digman!; The Night Agent on Netflix; Olivia Colman in an adaptation of Great Expectation; and the music competition My Kind of Country featuring Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck. And Love Is Blind is back for its fourth season — meet the cast here.
In theaters this week, Keanu Reeves is looking to take out the competition with John Wick: Chapter 4. Plus, Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman star in Zach Braff's A Good Person. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is tormenting The Tutor, and Louis Tomlinson is giving fans an inside look at his life with the documentary All of Those Voices.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Monday, March 20
Check local listings
Independent Lens: Storming Caesars Palace (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck - Bravo
The Bachelor - ABC
Basketball Wives - VH1
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
9-1-1 - Fox
All American - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Rock the Block - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Mean Girl Murders - ID
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
10 p.m.
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer - ID
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Al Franken) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, March 21
VOD
Kubrick by Kubrick (doc)
Coffee Wars (movie)
Children of the Corn (movie)
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
8 p.m.
Homestead Rescue - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
The Rookie - ABC
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters (season finale) - TLC
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights - The CW
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
10 p.m.
Restaurants at the End of the World (series debut) - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
That's My Jam - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Blood & Money - CNBC
Return to Amish - TLC
Will Trent - ABC
Check local listings
American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci (doc) - PBS
Wednesday, March 22
Movies
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (doc) - In theaters
Streaming
Waco: American Apocalypse (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
The Mandalorian - Disney+
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
Game Day Potluck (special) - Tastemade
4 p.m.
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (series debut) - Disney Junior/Disney+
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Masked Singer - Fox
Chicago Med - NBC
9 p.m.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
Chicago Fire - NBC
House of Payne (season premiere) - BET
10 p.m.
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
South Park - Comedy Central
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller (season finale) - National Geographic
10:30 p.m.
Digman! (animated series debut) - Comedy Central
Thursday, March 23
Streaming
The Night Agent (series debut) - Netflix
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (season premiere) - Peacock
The Real Housewives of Miami (reunion, part 3) - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+
School Spirits - Paramount+
Embezzlement - Topic
Zatima - BET+
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Law & Order - NBC
Walker - The CW
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel - WE tv
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, March 24
Streaming
Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix
My Kind of Country (series debut) - Apple TV+
Up Here (series debut) - Hulu
Truth Be Told (season finale) - Apple TV+
Shrinking (season finale) - Apple TV+
Dear Edward (season finale) - Apple TV+
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Liaison - Apple TV+
Daisy Jones & the Six (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
Extrapolations - Apple TV+
Movies
A Good Person - In theaters
John Wick: Chapter 4 - In theaters
The Tutor - In theaters
My Happy Ending - In theaters
The Lost King - In theaters
Last Sentinel - In theaters
Reggie (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
88 - VOD
Infinite Sea - Amazon
Knock at the Cabin (streaming debut) - Peacock
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
Twisted Sister - Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
9 p.m.
Saturdays (series debut) - Disney Channel
Kindred Spirits (season finale) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Party Down - Starz
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist - MTV
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, March 25
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Cold Justice - Oxygen
Act Your Age - Bounce
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
Every Breath She Takes (movie) - Lifetime
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, March 26
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Sanditon - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Streaming
Great Expectations (series debut) - Hulu
Rabbit Hole (series debut) - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
11:30 a.m.
Be My Guest With Ina Garten - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
8 p.m.
Combat Ships (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Equalizer - CBS
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
CNN Special: Mark Twain Prize - CNN
The Way Home (season finale) - Hallmark
9 p.m.
Succession (final season premiere) - HBO
Yellowjackets (season premiere) - Showtime
Ride (series debut) - Hallmark
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
East New York - CBS
Godfather of Harlem (season finale) - MGM+
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken (season premiere) - FOX
10 p.m.
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (series debut) - CNN
Seeking Brother Husband (series debut) - TLC
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
A Spy Among Friends - MGM+
The Company You Keep - ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
