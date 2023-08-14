What to Watch this week: Life is ruff in dog comedy Strays, Blue Beetle buzzes into theaters

Plus, Wanda Sykes is back for the season premiere of The Upshaws, The Love Experiment series debut, and more picks.

Theaters welcome a new superhero this weekend in the form of DC's Blue Beetle, where a recent college graduate (Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña) becomes the human host for the Scarab, an alien weapon of war that transforms him into the titular armored hero.

In the live-action, R-rated comedy Strays, four dogs (voiced by Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park) go on a journey to help one return to his owner, and then get revenge on him for dumping him.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise expands with the debut of the new series 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Solar Opposites, The Upshaws, and Killing It are all back for new seasons.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, August 14

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

Solar Opposites (season premiere) - Hulu

Movies

Stay Awake - VOD

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

Son of a Critch - The CW

Ugliest House in America - HGTV

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All - ABC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) - VH1

9 p.m.

Crime Scene Kitchen (season finale) - Fox

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

90 Day: The Last Resort (series debut) - TLC

Love Island USA - Peacock

10 p.m.

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

BBQ USA - Food Network

Claim to Fame - ABC

Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? - ID

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

11 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy (season finale) - A&E

Tuesday, August 15

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Don't Leave Me (series debut) - MHz Choice

Untold: Hall of Shame - Netflix

Movies

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (doc) - Paramount+

The Blackening - Digital

Billion Dollar Heist (doc) - VOD

Filling in the Blanks (doc) - VOD

No Hard Feelings - Digital

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam - Fox

9 p.m.

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Good Bones (season premiere) - HGTV

Love Island USA - Peacock

Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox

10 p.m.

Justified: City Primeval - FX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max

What's Wrong With That House? (series debut) - HGTV

The Love Experiment (series debut) - MTV

Wednesday, August 16

Streaming

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

Physical - Apple TV+

Strange Planet - Apple TV+

Depp v. Heard (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Movies

Miguel Wants to Fight - Hulu

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

MasterChef - Fox

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

9 p.m.

House of Payne (summer premiere) - BET

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue (season finale) - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

The Wonder Years - ABC

Superfan: Shania Twain - CBS

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (season finale) - Fox

9:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years (special season finale at Disneyland) - ABC

House of Payne - BET

10 p.m.

The Big D (season finale) - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

Battle of the Decades (series debut) - Food Network

House of Payne - BET

Thursday, August 17

Streaming

And Just Like That - Max

Lace (season finale) - AllBlk

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Harley Quinn - Max

Average Joe (season finale) - BET+

The Upshaws (season premiere) - Netflix

Killing It (season premiere) - Peacock

Fenris (U.S. streaming debut) - Viaplay

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Tracy Morgan: Takin' it Too Far (comedy special) - Max

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m.

Alone (season finale) - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

Love Island USA - Peacock

Big Brother - CBS

The Prank Panel - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Booked: First Day In - A&E

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched - E!

The Challenge: USA - MTV

Friday, August 18

Streaming

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Amazon Prime Video

Harlan Coben's Shelter (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Chris Fleming: Hell (comedy special) - Peacock

Honest Renovations (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (special) - Apple TV+

Every Body (doc) - Peacock

Movies

The Monkey King - Netflix

Puppy Love - Amazon Freevee

Blue Beetle - In theaters

White Bird - In select theaters (expands 8/25)

Strays - In theaters

The Adults - In theaters

Landscape With Invisible Hand - In theaters

Haunting of the Queen Mary - In select theaters, VOD

Madeleine Collins - In select theaters

8 p.m.

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love During Lockup - WE tv

Minx - Starz

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV

Love Island - Peacock

Time of Essence (docuseries debut) - OWN

9:30 p.m.

Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham - Starz

10 p.m.

Praise Petey - Freeform

Heels - Starz

10:30 p.m.

Praise Petey (season finale) - Freeform

11 p.m.

How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max

Saturday, August 19

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

Johnson - Bounce TV

Stand Up to Cancer (special) - ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, various streaming platforms

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love Island - Peacock

10 p.m.

Hip Hop Treasures - A&E

Sunday, August 20

Streaming

Special Opps: Lioness - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (season finale) - Oxygen

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Billions - Showtime

Big Brother - CBS

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers - History

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Dark Winds - AMC

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max

The Challenge: USA - CBS

The Chi - Showtime

Running With Bear Grylls: The Challenge - NatGeo

The Winter King (series debut) - MGM+

10 p.m.

Telemarketers - HBO / Max

Sister Wives (season premiere) - TLC

*times are ET and subject to change











