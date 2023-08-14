What to Watch this week: Life is ruff in dog comedy Strays, Blue Beetle buzzes into theaters
Theaters welcome a new superhero this weekend in the form of DC's Blue Beetle, where a recent college graduate (Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña) becomes the human host for the Scarab, an alien weapon of war that transforms him into the titular armored hero.
In the live-action, R-rated comedy Strays, four dogs (voiced by Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park) go on a journey to help one return to his owner, and then get revenge on him for dumping him.
The 90 Day Fiancé franchise expands with the debut of the new series 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Solar Opposites, The Upshaws, and Killing It are all back for new seasons.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, August 14
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
Solar Opposites (season premiere) - Hulu
Movies
Stay Awake - VOD
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Son of a Critch - The CW
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All - ABC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) - VH1
9 p.m.
Crime Scene Kitchen (season finale) - Fox
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
90 Day: The Last Resort (series debut) - TLC
Love Island USA - Peacock
10 p.m.
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
BBQ USA - Food Network
Claim to Fame - ABC
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? - ID
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
11 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy (season finale) - A&E
Tuesday, August 15
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Don't Leave Me (series debut) - MHz Choice
Untold: Hall of Shame - Netflix
Movies
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (doc) - Paramount+
The Blackening - Digital
Billion Dollar Heist (doc) - VOD
Filling in the Blanks (doc) - VOD
No Hard Feelings - Digital
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam - Fox
9 p.m.
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Good Bones (season premiere) - HGTV
Love Island USA - Peacock
Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox
10 p.m.
Justified: City Primeval - FX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max
What's Wrong With That House? (series debut) - HGTV
The Love Experiment (series debut) - MTV
Wednesday, August 16
Streaming
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
Strange Planet - Apple TV+
Depp v. Heard (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Movies
Miguel Wants to Fight - Hulu
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
9 p.m.
House of Payne (summer premiere) - BET
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue (season finale) - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
The Wonder Years - ABC
Superfan: Shania Twain - CBS
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (season finale) - Fox
9:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years (special season finale at Disneyland) - ABC
House of Payne - BET
10 p.m.
The Big D (season finale) - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
Battle of the Decades (series debut) - Food Network
House of Payne - BET
Thursday, August 17
Streaming
And Just Like That - Max
Lace (season finale) - AllBlk
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Harley Quinn - Max
Average Joe (season finale) - BET+
The Upshaws (season premiere) - Netflix
Killing It (season premiere) - Peacock
Fenris (U.S. streaming debut) - Viaplay
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Tracy Morgan: Takin' it Too Far (comedy special) - Max
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m.
Alone (season finale) - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
Love Island USA - Peacock
Big Brother - CBS
The Prank Panel - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Booked: First Day In - A&E
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA - MTV
Friday, August 18
Streaming
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Amazon Prime Video
Harlan Coben's Shelter (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Chris Fleming: Hell (comedy special) - Peacock
Honest Renovations (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (special) - Apple TV+
Every Body (doc) - Peacock
Movies
The Monkey King - Netflix
Puppy Love - Amazon Freevee
Blue Beetle - In theaters
White Bird - In select theaters (expands 8/25)
Strays - In theaters
The Adults - In theaters
Landscape With Invisible Hand - In theaters
Haunting of the Queen Mary - In select theaters, VOD
Madeleine Collins - In select theaters
8 p.m.
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Love Island - Peacock
Time of Essence (docuseries debut) - OWN
9:30 p.m.
Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham - Starz
10 p.m.
Praise Petey - Freeform
Heels - Starz
10:30 p.m.
Praise Petey (season finale) - Freeform
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max
Saturday, August 19
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Johnson - Bounce TV
Stand Up to Cancer (special) - ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, various streaming platforms
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love Island - Peacock
10 p.m.
Hip Hop Treasures - A&E
Sunday, August 20
Streaming
Special Opps: Lioness - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (season finale) - Oxygen
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Billions - Showtime
Big Brother - CBS
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers - History
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Dark Winds - AMC
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max
The Challenge: USA - CBS
The Chi - Showtime
Running With Bear Grylls: The Challenge - NatGeo
The Winter King (series debut) - MGM+
10 p.m.
Telemarketers - HBO / Max
Sister Wives (season premiere) - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change