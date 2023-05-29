What to Watch this Week: Ted Lasso finale, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters
The first movie was a hit of winter 2018 and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature — now, Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This sequel to Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles, Gwen, and a force of interdimensional Spider-People as they travel through the multiverse to tackle a new threat.
Also in theaters, the horror movie The Boogeyman, and travel back to Lebron James' high school days with the Peacock movie Shooting Stars.
On the small screen, Ted Lasso says "cheerio," wrapping up (or is it?) after three seasons. Not to worry, though — we may get more of this lovable bunch with spin-offs.
Plus, more finales including White House Plumbers, Dave, Saint X, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to Watch this Week
Monday, May 29
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
FDR (series debut) - History
America's Hidden Stories (season premiere) - Smithsonian
The Rising (series debut) - The CW
9 p.m.
Summer House (reunion, part 1) - Bravo
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
White House Plumbers (season finale) - HBO / Max
Summer Baking Championship - Food Network
Renovation Wild - HGTV
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (docuseries debut) - ID / Max
Hoarders (season premiere) - A&E
Barons (series debut) - The CW
10 p.m.
American Dad - TBS
Happy Valley - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)
Reality (movie) - HBO / Max
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
Tuesday, May 30
Check Local Listings
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us - PBS
Streaming
The Tower - BritBox
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (season premiere) - Netflix
The Ride (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Beat Shazam - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
America's Got Talent (season premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Dancing Queens - Bravo
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Windy City Rehab - HGTV
Gotham Knights - The CW
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace - ID / Max
10 p.m.
Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) - TLC
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (series debut) - NBC
Dark Side of the Ring (season premiere) - VICE
The Game Show Show (season finale) - ABC
Wednesday, May 31
Streaming
Ted Lasso (series finale) - Apple TV+
Saint X (season finale) - Hulu
Class of '09 - Hulu
High Desert - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone - Paramount+
Platonic - Apple TV+
Drag Me to Dinner (series debut) - Hulu
The Queer Ultimatum - Netflix
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox
Nancy Drew (season premiere) - The CW
9 p.m.
Sistas (season premiere) - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
MasterChef - Fox
Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 2) - Bravo
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (season finale) - ID / Max
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox
10 p.m.
Dave (season finale) - FXX
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures (season premiere) - Discovery
I Survived a Crime (season premiere) - A&E
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
11 p.m.
Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)
Thursday, June 1
Streaming
Clone Wars - Max
Sesame Street - Max
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (season finale) - Paramount+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Other Two - Max
The Kardashians - Hulu
100 Years of Warner Bros. (finale)- Max
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Max
iCarly (season premiere) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
9 p.m.
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
Fix My Flip - HGTV
I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS
The Dead Files (season premiere) - Travel Channel
The Blacklist (special time) - NBC
10 p.m.
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists (series debut) - Travel Channel / Max
Friday, June 2
Check Local Listings
Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Drops of God (season finale) - Apple TV+
Silo - Apple TV+
City on Fire - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Spy/Master - Max
Kendra Sells Hollywood - Max
Manifest (final midseason premiere) - Netflix
With Love (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Searching For Soul Food (series debut) - Hulu
Love Allways (series debut) - Paramount+
Movies
Shooting Stars - Peacock
The Boogeyman - In theaters
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - In theaters
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening - In select theaters
Rise - In theaters
Padre Pio - In theaters
8 p.m.
The Greatest @Home Videos - CBS
Queen of the Universe (season premiere) - MTV / Paramount+
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Guy's All-American Road Trip (season premiere) - Food Network
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Run the World - Starz
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
11 p.m.
Painting With John (season premiere) - HBO
Saturday, June 3
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
TLC Forever (doc) - TLC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules (season premiere) - HGTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, June 4
Streaming
Joe Pickett (season premiere) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Vice - Showtime
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) - TLC / Max
60 Minutes - CBS
9 p.m.
Ciao House (season finale) - Food Network
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
Fear the Walking Dead - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Idol (series debut) - HBO / Max
The Lazarus Project (series debut) - TNT
Battle on the Beach (series debut) - HGTV
Housebroken - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
Ghosts of Beirut - Showtime
12 a.m.
The Eric Andre Show (season premiere) - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change