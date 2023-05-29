What to watch this week (May 29-June 4): Plus, The Weeknd and Lili Rose Depp star in the new series The Idol, and the finales of White House Plumbers and Dave.

What to Watch this Week: Ted Lasso finale, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters

The first movie was a hit of winter 2018 and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature — now, Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This sequel to Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles, Gwen, and a force of interdimensional Spider-People as they travel through the multiverse to tackle a new threat.

Also in theaters, the horror movie The Boogeyman, and travel back to Lebron James' high school days with the Peacock movie Shooting Stars.

On the small screen, Ted Lasso says "cheerio," wrapping up (or is it?) after three seasons. Not to worry, though — we may get more of this lovable bunch with spin-offs.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 29

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

FDR (series debut) - History

America's Hidden Stories (season premiere) - Smithsonian

The Rising (series debut) - The CW

9 p.m.

Summer House (reunion, part 1) - Bravo

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

White House Plumbers (season finale) - HBO / Max

Summer Baking Championship - Food Network

Renovation Wild - HGTV

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (docuseries debut) - ID / Max

Hoarders (season premiere) - A&E

Barons (series debut) - The CW

10 p.m.

American Dad - TBS

Happy Valley - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)

Reality (movie) - HBO / Max

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, May 30

Check Local Listings

Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us - PBS

Streaming

The Tower - BritBox

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (season premiere) - Netflix

The Ride (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Beat Shazam - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

America's Got Talent (season premiere) - NBC

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Dancing Queens - Bravo

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Windy City Rehab - HGTV

Gotham Knights - The CW

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace - ID / Max

10 p.m.

Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) - TLC

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (series debut) - NBC

Dark Side of the Ring (season premiere) - VICE

The Game Show Show (season finale) - ABC

Wednesday, May 31

Streaming

Ted Lasso (series finale) - Apple TV+

Saint X (season finale) - Hulu

Class of '09 - Hulu

High Desert - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone - Paramount+

Platonic - Apple TV+

Drag Me to Dinner (series debut) - Hulu

The Queer Ultimatum - Netflix

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox

Nancy Drew (season premiere) - The CW

9 p.m.

Sistas (season premiere) - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

MasterChef - Fox

Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 2) - Bravo

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (season finale) - ID / Max

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox

10 p.m.

Dave (season finale) - FXX

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures (season premiere) - Discovery

I Survived a Crime (season premiere) - A&E

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

11 p.m.

Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)

Thursday, June 1

Streaming

Clone Wars - Max

Sesame Street - Max

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (season finale) - Paramount+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Other Two - Max

The Kardashians - Hulu

100 Years of Warner Bros. (finale)- Max

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Max

iCarly (season premiere) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

9 p.m.

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

Fix My Flip - HGTV

I Survived Bear Grylls - TBS

The Dead Files (season premiere) - Travel Channel

The Blacklist (special time) - NBC

10 p.m.

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists (series debut) - Travel Channel / Max

Friday, June 2

Check Local Listings

Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Drops of God (season finale) - Apple TV+

Silo - Apple TV+

City on Fire - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Spy/Master - Max

Kendra Sells Hollywood - Max

Manifest (final midseason premiere) - Netflix

With Love (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Searching For Soul Food (series debut) - Hulu

Love Allways (series debut) - Paramount+



Movies

Shooting Stars - Peacock

The Boogeyman - In theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - In theaters

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening - In select theaters

Rise - In theaters

Padre Pio - In theaters

8 p.m.

The Greatest @Home Videos - CBS

Queen of the Universe (season premiere) - MTV / Paramount+

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Guy's All-American Road Trip (season premiere) - Food Network

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Run the World - Starz

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

11 p.m.

Painting With John (season premiere) - HBO

Saturday, June 3

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

TLC Forever (doc) - TLC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules (season premiere) - HGTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, June 4

Streaming

Joe Pickett (season premiere) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Vice - Showtime

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season premiere) - TLC / Max

60 Minutes - CBS

9 p.m.

Ciao House (season finale) - Food Network

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

Fear the Walking Dead - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Idol (series debut) - HBO / Max

The Lazarus Project (series debut) - TNT

Battle on the Beach (series debut) - HGTV

Housebroken - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

Ghosts of Beirut - Showtime

12 a.m.

The Eric Andre Show (season premiere) - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change



