What to Watch this week: Shantay, you better stay for new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Queer Eye
While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dominates theaters, we get some counter-programming in the form of Book Club — The Next Chapter, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. And Jennifer Lopez stars in the Netflix action-thriller The Mother, as an assassin woman who goes to extreme lengths to rescue and protect the daughter she gave up years earlier.
The Werk Room is open again, with 12 returning queens vying for the crown and $200,000 on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8. Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan are back for a new season of Queer Eye, this time taking over — and making over — the Big Easy.
Titans wraps up after four seasons, and S.W.A.T. and NCIS: Los Angeles air the first parts of their series finales. Meanwhile, The Muppets Mayhem follows the Electric Mayhem Band and a record label executive (Lilly Singh) as they try to record a new album; Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry are among those who star in the series Class of '09; and Tina Fey, Chrissy Teigen, Sam Richardson, Nat Faxon, and Daniel Radcliffe are among the voice talents in the new Netflix animated series Mulligan.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, May 8
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Sam Now (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Dalgliesh (season finale) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives (season finale) - VH1
9-1-1 - Fox
Spring Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters (tournament debut) - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
Fantasy Island (season finale) - Fox
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
A Small Light - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
Undercover Underage - ID
NCIS - CBS
White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max
10 p.m.
That's My Jam - NBC
American Dad - TBS
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
Tuesday, May 9
Streaming
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (comedy special) - Netflix
The Ghost Of Richard Harris (doc) - BritBox
Peter O'Toole - Along The Sky Road To Aqaba (doc) - BritBox
Movies
Chop & Steele - VOD
Dealing With Dad - Digital
Velvet Jesus - Digital
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — Run It Back - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network
Night Court (season finale) - NBC
Superman & Lois - The CW
FBI - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
The Wall - NBC
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights - The CW
Judge Steve Harvey (season premiere) - ABC
Dancing Queens (series debut) - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
10 p.m.
Weakest Link - NBC
Return to Amish - TLC
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, May 10
Check Local Listings
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS
NOVA: Hidden Volcano Abyss (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
Saint X - Hulu
Class of '09 (series debut) - Hulu
The Muppets Mayhem (series debut) - Disney+
African Queens: Queen Cleopatra (season premiere) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Flash - The CW
Chicago Med - NBC
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Chicago Fire - NBC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season finale) - ABC
10 p.m.
True Lies - CBS
Dave - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
Chicago P.D. - NBC
The Game Show Show (series debut) - ABC
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female (season finale) - Freeform
Thursday, May 11
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis - Peacock
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death - HBO Max
The Other Two - HBO Max
Titans (series finale) - HBO Max
The Congregation (U.S. series debut) - Viaplay
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (reunion, part 1) - MTV
Next Level Chef (season finale) - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
Walker (season finale) - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa - HGTV
Station 19 - ABC
58th Academy of Country Music Awards (5 p.m. PT) - Amazon Prime Video
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts (season finale) - CBS
9 p.m.
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
100 Days to Indy - The CW
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Fix My Flip - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
20/20 - ABC
Friday, May 12
Check Local Listings
Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway's Best (special) - PBS
Streaming
The Power (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+
Citadel - Amazon Prime Video
Silo - Apple TV+
City on Fire (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Great (season premiere) - Hulu
Black Knight (series debut) - Netflix
Mulligan (animated series debut) - Netflix
Queer Eye (season premiere) - Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season premiere) - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (season premiere) - Paramount+
Movies
Book Club — The Next Chapter - In theaters
The Mother - Netflix
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (doc) - In select theaters, streaming on Apple TV+
Blackberry - In theaters
It Ain't Over (doc) - In limited theaters
Monica - In theaters
The Starling Girl - In theaters
L'Immensità - In theaters
Knights of the Zodiac - In theaters
Air (streaming debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Crater (movie) - Disney+
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Couples Therapy - Showtime
S.W.A.T. (series finale, part one) - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Couples Therapy - Showtime
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
Mama June: Family Crisis - WE tv
Fire Country - CBS
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
20/20 - ABC
100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel (season premiere) - HGTV
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Dear Mama (season finale) - FX
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, May 13
Movies
Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era — A Machine Gun Kelly Concert Experience - In theaters (one night only)
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dream Moms (movie) - Hallmark Channel
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, May 14
Check Local Listings
Tom Jones - PBS
Streaming
Fatal Attraction - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
Vice - Showtime
100 Foot Wave - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons - Fox
Home Town Takeover - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV
The Equalizer - CBS
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
East New York (season finale) - CBS
Fear the Walking Dead (final season premiere) - AMC
The Cube (season premiere) - TBS
Bob's Burgers - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
Waco: The Aftermath (season finale) - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)
Amityville: An Origin Story (season finale) - MGM+
Very Scary People - ID
NCIS: Los Angeles (two-night series finale event debut) - CBS
Match Me Abroad (series debut) - TLC
Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor - ABC
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change