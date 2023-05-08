What to watch this week (May 8-May 14): Jennifer Lopez is The Mother in new Netflix action-drama, Titans comes to an end, and more.

What to Watch this week: Shantay, you better stay for new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Queer Eye

The Werk Room is open again, with 12 returning queens vying for the crown and $200,000 on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8. Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan are back for a new season of Queer Eye, this time taking over — and making over — the Big Easy.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 8

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Sam Now (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Dalgliesh (season finale) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives (season finale) - VH1

9-1-1 - Fox

Spring Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Neighborhood - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters (tournament debut) - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

Fantasy Island (season finale) - Fox

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History

A Small Light - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)

Undercover Underage - ID

NCIS - CBS

White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max

10 p.m.

That's My Jam - NBC

American Dad - TBS

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, May 9

Streaming

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (comedy special) - Netflix

The Ghost Of Richard Harris (doc) - BritBox

Peter O'Toole - Along The Sky Road To Aqaba (doc) - BritBox

Movies

Chop & Steele - VOD

Dealing With Dad - Digital

Velvet Jesus - Digital

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — Run It Back - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network

Night Court (season finale) - NBC

Superman & Lois - The CW

FBI - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

The Wall - NBC

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights - The CW

Judge Steve Harvey (season premiere) - ABC

Dancing Queens (series debut) - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

10 p.m.

Weakest Link - NBC

Return to Amish - TLC

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, May 10

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

NOVA: Hidden Volcano Abyss (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Saint X - Hulu

Class of '09 (series debut) - Hulu

The Muppets Mayhem (series debut) - Disney+

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra (season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Flash - The CW

Chicago Med - NBC

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Chicago Fire - NBC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season finale) - ABC

10 p.m.

True Lies - CBS

Dave - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

Chicago P.D. - NBC

The Game Show Show (series debut) - ABC

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female (season finale) - Freeform

Thursday, May 11

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mrs. Davis - Peacock

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Love & Death - HBO Max

The Other Two - HBO Max

Titans (series finale) - HBO Max

The Congregation (U.S. series debut) - Viaplay

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (reunion, part 1) - MTV

Next Level Chef (season finale) - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

Walker (season finale) - The CW

Young Sheldon - CBS

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa - HGTV

Station 19 - ABC

58th Academy of Country Music Awards (5 p.m. PT) - Amazon Prime Video

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

100 Days to Indy - The CW

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Fix My Flip - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

20/20 - ABC

Friday, May 12

Check Local Listings

Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway's Best (special) - PBS

Streaming

The Power (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

Drops of God - Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+

Citadel - Amazon Prime Video

Silo - Apple TV+

City on Fire (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Great (season premiere) - Hulu

Black Knight (series debut) - Netflix

Mulligan (animated series debut) - Netflix

Queer Eye (season premiere) - Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season premiere) - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (season premiere) - Paramount+

Movies

Book Club — The Next Chapter - In theaters

The Mother - Netflix

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (doc) - In select theaters, streaming on Apple TV+

Blackberry - In theaters

It Ain't Over (doc) - In limited theaters

Monica - In theaters

The Starling Girl - In theaters

L'Immensità - In theaters

Knights of the Zodiac - In theaters

Air (streaming debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Crater (movie) - Disney+

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Couples Therapy - Showtime

S.W.A.T. (series finale, part one) - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Couples Therapy - Showtime

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting - Starz

Mama June: Family Crisis - WE tv

Fire Country - CBS

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

20/20 - ABC

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel (season premiere) - HGTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Dear Mama (season finale) - FX

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, May 13

Movies

Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era — A Machine Gun Kelly Concert Experience - In theaters (one night only)

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dream Moms (movie) - Hallmark Channel

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, May 14

Check Local Listings

Tom Jones - PBS

Streaming

Fatal Attraction - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

Vice - Showtime

100 Foot Wave - HBO

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Simpsons - Fox

Home Town Takeover - HGTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV

The Equalizer - CBS

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Very Scary People - ID

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

East New York (season finale) - CBS

Fear the Walking Dead (final season premiere) - AMC

The Cube (season premiere) - TBS

Bob's Burgers - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry - HBO

Waco: The Aftermath (season finale) - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)

Amityville: An Origin Story (season finale) - MGM+

Very Scary People - ID

NCIS: Los Angeles (two-night series finale event debut) - CBS

Match Me Abroad (series debut) - TLC

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor - ABC

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

*times are ET and subject to change















