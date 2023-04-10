What to watch this week (April 10-April 16): America's next drag superstar is crowned on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race — plus, the season premiere of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the series debut of Florida Man, and more.

What to Watch this Week: Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Renfield and Seacrest's last day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Get ready to have your wigs snatched because it's time to crown America's next drag superstar on the season file of RuPaul's Drag Race — will it be Sasha Colby, Anetra, Luxx Noir London, or Mistress Isabelle Brooks?

It's the end of an era in daytime TV as Ryan Seacrest bids farewell to Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In theaters, Nicolas Cage is hoping to take a bite out of the competition starring as Dracula in Renfield, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Ben Schwartz, and Awkwafina. Plus, Russell Crowe is The Pope's Exorcist, and Toni Collette is a Mafia Mamma.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this Week

Monday, April 10

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives - VH1

9-1-1 - Fox

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

American Idol - ABC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo

The Neighborhood (100th episode) - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey (season finale) - TLC

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Rock the Block (season finale) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Mean Girl Murders - ID

NCIS - CBS

Fantasy Island - Fox

10 p.m.

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer - ID

American Dad - TBS

The Good Doctor - ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, April 11

Check Local Listings

My Grandparents' War (season premiere) - PBS

Movies

Out of the Loop - Digital

Linoleum - Digital/VOD

iMordecai - VOD

Streaming

An Interview with Brian Cox (special) - BritBox

Am I Being Unreasonable? (U.S. debut) - Hulu

Yonder (series debut) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

Night Court - NBC

FBI - CBS

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Wall (season premiere) - NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Accused - Fox

Gotham Knights - The CW

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

FBI: International - CBS

10 p.m.

Restaurants at the End of the World (season finale) - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)

The Weakest Link (season premiere) - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Return to Amish - TLC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, April 12

Streaming

The Mandalorian - Disney+

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Rennervations (series debut) - Disney+

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (docuseries debut) - Netflix

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Hulu

Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks (comedy special) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Nature: The Hummingbird Effect (doc) - PBS

NOVA: Weathering the Future (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (season finale) - HGTV

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies - CBS

Dave - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female (season premiere) - Freeform (entire season available to stream on Hulu the next day)

Thursday, April 13

Streaming

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

School Spirits (season finale) - Paramount+

Zatima - BET+

Florida Man (series debut) - Netflix

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (season premiere) - Netflix

Rough Cut (series debut) - Topic

Titans (final midseason premiere) - HBO Max

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis (doc) - Hulu

Single Drunk Female (full season premiere) - Hulu

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Movies

Nefarious - In theaters

Chop & Steele (doc) - In theaters

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy (back-to-back episodes) - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel - WE tv

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

So Help Me Todd - CBS

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

CSI: Vegas - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest (series debut) - Circle Network

Friday, April 14

Check Local Listings (for time and network)

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Ryan Seacrest's last show)

Streaming

Love Is Blind (season finale) - Netflix

Extrapolations - Apple TV+

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

Jury Duty - Amazon Freevee

Jane (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (final season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Rugrats (season premiere) - Paramount+

Movies

Mafia Mamma - In theaters

Seven Kings Must Die - streaming Netflix

Sweetwater - In theaters

The Pope's Exorcist - In theaters

Rare Objects - In theaters

Renfield - In theaters

Suzume - In theaters

One of Those Days - In limited theaters, VOD

Perfect Addiction - VOD

Sakra - In theaters (Digital on 4/18)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die - Netflix

Cocaine Bear (streaming debut) - Peacock

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race (season finale) - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Shark Tank - ABC

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (doc) - Showtime

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Saturdays - Disney Channel

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting (two-episode season premiere) - Starz

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Gold Rush: White Water (season premiere) - Discovery

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season premiere) - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, April 15

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Act Your Age (spring season finale) - Bounce

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+

Sunday, April 16

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Sanditon - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Streaming

Great Expectations - Hulu

Rabbit Hole - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando (season finale) - Tubi

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

Catching Lighting - Showtime

Raven's Home - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW

Biography: WWE Legends (season finale) - A&E

100 Foot Wave (season premiere) - HBO

Alex vs. America (season premiere) - Food Network

Bob's Burgers - Fox

The Equalizer - CBS

Love Is Blind (live reunion) - Netflix

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN

A Spy Among Friends (season finale) - MGM+

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

East New York - CBS

Family Guy (back-to-back episode) - Fox

Magnum P.I. - CBS

Very Scary People (season premiere) - ID

Ciao House (series debut) - Food Network

10 p.m.

Seeking Brother Husband - TLC

The Blacklist - NBC

The Company You Keep - ABC

Barry (two-episode season premiere) - HBO

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Waco: The Aftermath (series debut) - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)