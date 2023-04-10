What to Watch this Week: Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Renfield and Seacrest's last day on Live With Kelly and Ryan
Get ready to have your wigs snatched because it's time to crown America's next drag superstar on the season file of RuPaul's Drag Race — will it be Sasha Colby, Anetra, Luxx Noir London, or Mistress Isabelle Brooks?
It's the end of an era in daytime TV as Ryan Seacrest bids farewell to Live With Kelly and Ryan.
Edgar Ramirez and Anthony LaPaglia are among the stars of Netflix's new limited series Florida Man; Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Aisha Tyler star in The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave's best-selling novel; Jeremy Renner is traveling the world and giving back to communities by providing reimagined vehicles (mobile water treatment facility, dance studio, music studio, mobile recreation center) in the series Rennervations.
In theaters, Nicolas Cage is hoping to take a bite out of the competition starring as Dracula in Renfield, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Ben Schwartz, and Awkwafina. Plus, Russell Crowe is The Pope's Exorcist, and Toni Collette is a Mafia Mamma.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, April 10
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
9-1-1 - Fox
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
American Idol - ABC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo
The Neighborhood (100th episode) - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey (season finale) - TLC
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Rock the Block (season finale) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Mean Girl Murders - ID
NCIS - CBS
Fantasy Island - Fox
10 p.m.
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer - ID
American Dad - TBS
The Good Doctor - ABC
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
Tuesday, April 11
Check Local Listings
My Grandparents' War (season premiere) - PBS
Movies
Out of the Loop - Digital
Linoleum - Digital/VOD
iMordecai - VOD
Streaming
An Interview with Brian Cox (special) - BritBox
Am I Being Unreasonable? (U.S. debut) - Hulu
Yonder (series debut) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
Night Court - NBC
FBI - CBS
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Wall (season premiere) - NBC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Accused - Fox
Gotham Knights - The CW
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
FBI: International - CBS
10 p.m.
Restaurants at the End of the World (season finale) - NatGeo (streaming next day on Disney+)
The Weakest Link (season premiere) - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Return to Amish - TLC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, April 12
Streaming
The Mandalorian - Disney+
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
Rennervations (series debut) - Disney+
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (docuseries debut) - Netflix
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Hulu
Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+
Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks (comedy special) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
Nature: The Hummingbird Effect (doc) - PBS
NOVA: Weathering the Future (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (season finale) - HGTV
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies - CBS
Dave - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female (season premiere) - Freeform (entire season available to stream on Hulu the next day)
Thursday, April 13
Streaming
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
School Spirits (season finale) - Paramount+
Zatima - BET+
Florida Man (series debut) - Netflix
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (season premiere) - Netflix
Rough Cut (series debut) - Topic
Titans (final midseason premiere) - HBO Max
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis (doc) - Hulu
Single Drunk Female (full season premiere) - Hulu
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Movies
Nefarious - In theaters
Chop & Steele (doc) - In theaters
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy (back-to-back episodes) - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel - WE tv
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
So Help Me Todd - CBS
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
CSI: Vegas - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest (series debut) - Circle Network
Friday, April 14
Check Local Listings (for time and network)
Live With Kelly and Ryan (Ryan Seacrest's last show)
Streaming
Love Is Blind (season finale) - Netflix
Extrapolations - Apple TV+
The Power - Amazon Prime Video
Jury Duty - Amazon Freevee
Jane (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (final season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Rugrats (season premiere) - Paramount+
Movies
Mafia Mamma - In theaters
Seven Kings Must Die - streaming Netflix
Sweetwater - In theaters
The Pope's Exorcist - In theaters
Rare Objects - In theaters
Renfield - In theaters
Suzume - In theaters
One of Those Days - In limited theaters, VOD
Perfect Addiction - VOD
Sakra - In theaters (Digital on 4/18)
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die - Netflix
Cocaine Bear (streaming debut) - Peacock
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race (season finale) - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
Shark Tank - ABC
Personality Crisis: One Night Only (doc) - Showtime
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Saturdays - Disney Channel
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting (two-episode season premiere) - Starz
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Gold Rush: White Water (season premiere) - Discovery
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (season premiere) - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, April 15
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Act Your Age (spring season finale) - Bounce
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+
Sunday, April 16
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Sanditon - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Streaming
Great Expectations - Hulu
Rabbit Hole - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando (season finale) - Tubi
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
Catching Lighting - Showtime
Raven's Home - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW
Biography: WWE Legends (season finale) - A&E
100 Foot Wave (season premiere) - HBO
Alex vs. America (season premiere) - Food Network
Bob's Burgers - Fox
The Equalizer - CBS
Love Is Blind (live reunion) - Netflix
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN
A Spy Among Friends (season finale) - MGM+
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
East New York - CBS
Family Guy (back-to-back episode) - Fox
Magnum P.I. - CBS
Very Scary People (season premiere) - ID
Ciao House (series debut) - Food Network
10 p.m.
Seeking Brother Husband - TLC
The Blacklist - NBC
The Company You Keep - ABC
Barry (two-episode season premiere) - HBO
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Waco: The Aftermath (series debut) - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)
*times are ET and subject to change
