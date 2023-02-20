What to Watch this week: Head back to the Outer Banks and bid farewell to Meredith Grey
It's time to take another trip to Poguelandia for the season 3 premiere of Outer Banks, which welcomes a treasure hunt bigger than what we've seen before, and with it a bigger and more terrifying villain — and, of course, plenty of romance between the Pogues.
On this week's midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) bids farewell to Seattle; The Blacklist and Snowfall return for their final seasons; and after 13 years, Party Down is back for a new season with nearly all of the original cast (Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen) plus a couple new additions (Jennifer Garner, James Marsden).
In theaters, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more go to battle with Cocaine Bear; and before it's available on Netflix, Idris Elba returns in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Plus, M3GAN and Babylon make their streaming debuts.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, February 20
Check Local Listings
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Below Deck - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Bachelor - ABC
Fantasy Island - Fox
Basketball Wives - VH1
9 p.m.
Extreme Sisters - TLC
Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Alert - Fox
All American: Homecoming - The CW
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
Cassius X: Becoming Ali (doc) - Smithsonian Channel
10 p.m.
The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
Tuesday, February 21
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Perfect Match - Netflix
Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Bordello - Digital, VOD
Babylon (streaming debut) - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season finale) - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
FBI - CBS
The Rookie - ABC
The Winchesters - The CW
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love Trip: Paris - Freeform
FBI: International - CBS
La Brea - NBC
Accused - Fox
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
10 p.m.
I Am Jazz - TLC
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC
Wednesday, February 22
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
The Low Tone Club (series debut) - Disney+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Flash - The CW
The Conners - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Tough as Nails (two-hour season finale) - CBS
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
Kung Fu - The CW
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Chicago Fire - NBC
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (season premiere) - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Chicago PD - NBC
Snowfall (final season premiere) - FX
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, February 23
Streaming
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Poker Face - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air (season premiere) - Peacock
Outer Banks (season premiere) - Netflix
The Ms. Pat Show (season premiere) - BET+
Black Snow (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
BattleBots - Discovery
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 (midseason premiere) - ABC
Law & Order - NBC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Walker - The CW
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy (midseason premiere) - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Walker Independence - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, February 24
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished (season finale) - Amazon Freevee
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Harlem (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Make or Break (season finale) - Apple TV+
Liaison (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Consultant (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
The Reluctant Traveler (series debut) - Apple TV+
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season premiere) - Netflix
Beyond Paradise (series debut) - BritBox
Movies
Bruiser - Hulu
Linoleum - In theaters
Luther: The Fallen Sun - In theaters
We Have a Ghost - Netflix
The Quiet Girl - In theaters
My Happy Ending - In theaters
Cocaine Bear - In theaters
M3GAN (streaming debut) - Peacock
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
The 12th Victim - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock (season finale) - NBC
9 p.m.
The Real Friends of WeHo (season finale) - MTV
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies (season finale) - OWN
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Party Down (revival premiere) - Starz
10 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, February 25
7 p.m.
Murdoch Mysteries - Ovation
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
54th NAACP Image Awards - BET, CBS, VH1
Cold Justice (season premiere) - Oxygen
The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (concert special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue (season finale) - HGTV
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Woody Harrelson/Jack White) - NBC
Sunday, February 26
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
1923 (season finale) - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
8 p.m.
American Idol - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Part 2 - Bravo
The Equalizer - ABC
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
The Simpsons - Fox
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (5 p.m. PT) - Netflix YouTube channel
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Your Honor - Showtime
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (season finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Shock Docs: The Devil's Academy (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Royal Rendezvous (movie) - E!
East New York - CBS
Family Karma - Bravo
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
The Company You Keep - ABC
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Blacklist (final season premiere) - NBC
Bar Rescue (season premiere) - Paramount Network
Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford (comedy special) - Showtime
MILF Manor - TLC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
