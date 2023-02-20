What to watch this week (Feb. 20-Feb. 26): The final season of The Blacklist premieres, Party Down returns, and more.

What to Watch this week: Head back to the Outer Banks and bid farewell to Meredith Grey

It's time to take another trip to Poguelandia for the season 3 premiere of Outer Banks, which welcomes a treasure hunt bigger than what we've seen before, and with it a bigger and more terrifying villain — and, of course, plenty of romance between the Pogues.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, February 20

Check Local Listings

Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Below Deck - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Bachelor - ABC

Fantasy Island - Fox

Basketball Wives - VH1

9 p.m.

Extreme Sisters - TLC

Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Alert - Fox

All American: Homecoming - The CW

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

Cassius X: Becoming Ali (doc) - Smithsonian Channel

10 p.m.

The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

Tuesday, February 21

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Perfect Match - Netflix

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Bordello - Digital, VOD

Babylon (streaming debut) - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (season finale) - PBS

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season finale) - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

FBI - CBS

The Rookie - ABC

The Winchesters - The CW

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love Trip: Paris - Freeform

FBI: International - CBS

La Brea - NBC

Accused - Fox

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

10 p.m.

I Am Jazz - TLC

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, February 22

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

The Low Tone Club (series debut) - Disney+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Flash - The CW

The Conners - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Tough as Nails (two-hour season finale) - CBS

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

Kung Fu - The CW

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Chicago Fire - NBC

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (season premiere) - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Chicago PD - NBC

Snowfall (final season premiere) - FX

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, February 23

Streaming

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Poker Face - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air (season premiere) - Peacock

Outer Banks (season premiere) - Netflix

The Ms. Pat Show (season premiere) - BET+

Black Snow (series debut) - Sundance Now, AMC+

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

BattleBots - Discovery

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 (midseason premiere) - ABC

Law & Order - NBC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Walker - The CW

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy (midseason premiere) - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Walker Independence - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, February 24

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished (season finale) - Amazon Freevee

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Harlem (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Make or Break (season finale) - Apple TV+

Liaison (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Consultant (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

The Reluctant Traveler (series debut) - Apple TV+

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season premiere) - Netflix

Beyond Paradise (series debut) - BritBox

Movies

Bruiser - Hulu

Linoleum - In theaters

Luther: The Fallen Sun - In theaters

We Have a Ghost - Netflix

The Quiet Girl - In theaters

My Happy Ending - In theaters

Cocaine Bear - In theaters

M3GAN (streaming debut) - Peacock

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

The 12th Victim - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock (season finale) - NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Friends of WeHo (season finale) - MTV

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies (season finale) - OWN

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Party Down (revival premiere) - Starz

10 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, February 25

7 p.m.

Murdoch Mysteries - Ovation

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

54th NAACP Image Awards - BET, CBS, VH1

Cold Justice (season premiere) - Oxygen

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (concert special) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue (season finale) - HGTV

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Woody Harrelson/Jack White) - NBC

Sunday, February 26

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

1923 (season finale) - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

8 p.m.

American Idol - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Part 2 - Bravo

The Equalizer - ABC

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

The Simpsons - Fox

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (5 p.m. PT) - Netflix YouTube channel

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Your Honor - Showtime

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (season finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Shock Docs: The Devil's Academy (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Royal Rendezvous (movie) - E!

East New York - CBS

Family Karma - Bravo

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

The Company You Keep - ABC

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Blacklist (final season premiere) - NBC

Bar Rescue (season premiere) - Paramount Network

Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford (comedy special) - Showtime

MILF Manor - TLC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO