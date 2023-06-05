What to Watch this week: Never Have I Ever been to The Walking Dead: Dead City
It's Devi's senior year of high school — and her love life isn't getting any earlier. See how it all plays out on the final season of Never Have I Ever. Plus, a new winner is crowned on the season finale of Top Chef — the final for host Padma Lakshmi.
The world of the Walking Dead continues on the new series Dead City, which follows Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie. Tom Holland stars in the new limited series The Crowded Room, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina star in Based on a True Story, celebrities compete on the simulation project Stars on Mars, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is the subject of the docuseries Arnold.
In theaters, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where the Autobots and a new faction, the Maximals, join forces in a battle for Earth. On Hulu and Disney+, Eva Longoria makes her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, about the Frito Lay janitor who claims to have created the spicy version of Cheetos.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to Watch this Week
Monday, June 5
Streaming
The Age of Influence (docuseries debut) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian
The Rising - The CW
American Ninja Warrior (season premiere) - NBC
Stars on Mars (series debut) - Fox
9 p.m.
Summer House (reunion, part 2) - Bravo
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
Summer Baking Championship - Food Network
Renovation Wild - HGTV
Hoarders - A&E
Barons - The CW
Cruel Summer (season premiere) - Freeform
America's National Parks (season premiere) - National Geographic (streaming June 7 on Disney+)
Crime Scene Kitchen (season premiere) - Fox
10 p.m.
Happy Valley - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)
America's National Parks - National Geographic (streaming June 7 on Disney+)
Weakest Link - NBC
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska (season finale) - USA
Tuesday, June 6
Check Local Listings
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us - PBS
Streaming
The Tower (season finale) - BritBox
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Destination: European Nights (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
Movies
Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (doc) - Digital
Surrounded - Digital
Renfield - Digital
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - Digital
Sam Now (doc) - VOD
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (reunion, part 2) - Bravo
Beat Shazam - Fox
Superman & Lois - The CW
America's Got Talent - NBC
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Dancing Queens - Bravo
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Windy City Rehab - HGTV
Burden of Proof (docuseries debut) - HBO / Max
Gotham Knights - The CW
10 p.m.
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Dark Side of the Ring - VICE
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (series debut) - History Channel
Late Night Lockup (two-episode series debut) - ID
Wednesday, June 7
Streaming
Class of '09 - Hulu
High Desert - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone - Paramount+
Platonic - Apple TV+
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (season finale) - Netflix
Arnold (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (series debut) - Hulu
America's National Parks (season premiere) - Disney+
Movies
Avatar: The Way of Water (streaming debut) - Disney+, Max
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight (season finale) - Lifetime
MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere) - Bravo
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) - TLC
Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 3) - Bravo
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere) - FX
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
11 p.m.
Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)
Thursday, June 8
Streaming
Clone High - Max
Sesame Street - Max
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Kardashians - Hulu
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Max
iCarly - Paramount+
Based on a True Story (series debut) - Peacock
Never Have I Ever (final season premiere) - Netflix
My Fault (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Hailey's On It! (series debut) - Disney Channel / Disney+
9 p.m.
Top Chef (season finale) - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
Fix My Flip - HGTV
The Dead Files - Travel Channel
Alone (season premiere) - History Channel
100 Days to Indy (season finale) - The CW
10 p.m.
Celebrity Prank Wars (season finale) - E!
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max
Friday, June 9
Streaming
Silo - Apple TV+
Judy Justice (season finale) - Freevee
City on Fire - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Queen of the Universe - Paramount+
Spy/Master - Max
Kendra Sells Hollywood (season finale) - Max
Love Allways - Paramount+
The Crowded Room (series debut) - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
Human Resources (season premiere) - Netflix
Tex Mex Motors (series debut) - Netflix
Match Me in Miami (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Movies
Flamin' Hot - Hulu, Disney+
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - In theaters
Dalíland - In theaters, VOD
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster - In theaters
Mending the Line - In theaters
The Secret Kingdom - In theaters
Creed III (streaming debut) - Prime Video
Renfield (streaming debut) - Peacock
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Guy's All-American Road Trip - Food Network
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Run the World - Starz
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
The Proof Is Out There (season premiere) - History Channel
11 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Painting With John - HBO
Saturday, June 10
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Act Your Age - Bounce TV
Mary J. Blige's Real Love (movie) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
New York Homicide (season premiere) - Oxygen
Sunday, June 11
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
Vice - Showtime
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The 76th Annual Tony Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)
9 p.m.
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
Fear the Walking Dead - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Idol - HBO / Max
The Lazarus Project - TNT
Battle on the Beach - HGTV
Alex vs. America (season finale) - Food Network
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
Ghosts of Beirut (season finale) - Showtime
Bar Rescue (season finale) - Paramount
*times are ET and subject to change