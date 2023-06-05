What to watch this week (June 5-June 11): Plus, the Autobots and Maximals team up for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Tom Holland stars in the new series The Crowded Room, and more.

What to Watch this week: Never Have I Ever been to The Walking Dead: Dead City

It's Devi's senior year of high school — and her love life isn't getting any earlier. See how it all plays out on the final season of Never Have I Ever. Plus, a new winner is crowned on the season finale of Top Chef — the final for host Padma Lakshmi.

In theaters, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where the Autobots and a new faction, the Maximals, join forces in a battle for Earth. On Hulu and Disney+, Eva Longoria makes her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, about the Frito Lay janitor who claims to have created the spicy version of Cheetos.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, June 5

Streaming

The Age of Influence (docuseries debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

Street Outlaws: Locals Only - Discovery

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

America's Hidden Stories - Smithsonian

The Rising - The CW

American Ninja Warrior (season premiere) - NBC

Stars on Mars (series debut) - Fox

9 p.m.

Summer House (reunion, part 2) - Bravo

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

Summer Baking Championship - Food Network

Renovation Wild - HGTV

Hoarders - A&E

Barons - The CW

Cruel Summer (season premiere) - Freeform

America's National Parks (season premiere) - National Geographic (streaming June 7 on Disney+)

Crime Scene Kitchen (season premiere) - Fox

10 p.m.

Happy Valley - BBC America (also streaming on Apple TV+)

America's National Parks - National Geographic (streaming June 7 on Disney+)

Weakest Link - NBC

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska (season finale) - USA

Tuesday, June 6

Check Local Listings

Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us - PBS

Streaming

The Tower (season finale) - BritBox

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Destination: European Nights (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

Movies

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (doc) - Digital

Surrounded - Digital

Renfield - Digital

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - Digital

Sam Now (doc) - VOD

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (reunion, part 2) - Bravo

Beat Shazam - Fox

Superman & Lois - The CW

America's Got Talent - NBC

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Dancing Queens - Bravo

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Windy City Rehab - HGTV

Burden of Proof (docuseries debut) - HBO / Max

Gotham Knights - The CW

10 p.m.

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Dark Side of the Ring - VICE

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (series debut) - History Channel

Late Night Lockup (two-episode series debut) - ID

Wednesday, June 7

Streaming

Class of '09 - Hulu

High Desert - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone - Paramount+

Platonic - Apple TV+

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (season finale) - Netflix

Arnold (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (series debut) - Hulu

America's National Parks (season premiere) - Disney+

Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water (streaming debut) - Disney+, Max

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight (season finale) - Lifetime

MasterChef: United Tastes of America - Fox

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere) - Bravo

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) - TLC

Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 3) - Bravo

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars - Fox

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere) - FX

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

11 p.m.

Sisters - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)

Thursday, June 8

Streaming

Clone High - Max

Sesame Street - Max

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Kardashians - Hulu

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Max

iCarly - Paramount+

Based on a True Story (series debut) - Peacock

Never Have I Ever (final season premiere) - Netflix

My Fault (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Hailey's On It! (series debut) - Disney Channel / Disney+

9 p.m.

Top Chef (season finale) - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

Fix My Flip - HGTV

The Dead Files - Travel Channel

Alone (season premiere) - History Channel

100 Days to Indy (season finale) - The CW

10 p.m.

Celebrity Prank Wars (season finale) - E!

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists - Travel Channel / Max

Friday, June 9

Streaming

Silo - Apple TV+

Judy Justice (season finale) - Freevee

City on Fire - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Queen of the Universe - Paramount+

Spy/Master - Max

Kendra Sells Hollywood (season finale) - Max

Love Allways - Paramount+

The Crowded Room (series debut) - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

Human Resources (season premiere) - Netflix

Tex Mex Motors (series debut) - Netflix

Match Me in Miami (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Movies

Flamin' Hot - Hulu, Disney+

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - In theaters

Dalíland - In theaters, VOD

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster - In theaters

Mending the Line - In theaters

The Secret Kingdom - In theaters

Creed III (streaming debut) - Prime Video

Renfield (streaming debut) - Peacock

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Guy's All-American Road Trip - Food Network

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Run the World - Starz

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

The Proof Is Out There (season premiere) - History Channel

11 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Painting With John - HBO

Saturday, June 10

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Act Your Age - Bounce TV

Mary J. Blige's Real Love (movie) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

New York Homicide (season premiere) - Oxygen

Sunday, June 11

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

Vice - Showtime

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The 76th Annual Tony Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)

9 p.m.

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

Fear the Walking Dead - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Idol - HBO / Max

The Lazarus Project - TNT

Battle on the Beach - HGTV

Alex vs. America (season finale) - Food Network

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

Ghosts of Beirut (season finale) - Showtime

Bar Rescue (season finale) - Paramount