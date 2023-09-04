Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are getting salty, extravagant houses and drama on a new season of Selling the OC, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: The fam reunites in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and we're going back to Virgin River

Babies and kissing and wildfires, oh my! Virgin River is back for its fifth season, and it promises no shortage of drama in the fictional town.

There will also be plenty of that in a real town — the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back, sans Jen Shah, who's now in prison. But Mary Cosby is back as a friend of the wives, and tensions haven't eased between former besties Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

On the big screen, seven years after the sequel, the Portokalos family stages a reunion in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. And Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'Zion star in the movie adaptation of the popular book Sitting in Bars With Cake.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, September 4

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

The Chelsea Detective - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Son of a Critch - The CW

Ugliest House in America (season finale) - HGTV

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

Office Race (movie) - Comedy Central

Ancient Empires (series debut) - History

9 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC

Little Richard: I Am Everything (doc) - CNN

Life Below Zero (season premiere) - NatGeo

Silverpoint (season premiere) - BYUtv

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

Secrets of Penthouse (series debut) - A&E

Tough Love With Hilary Farr (season premiere) - HGTV / Max

10 p.m.

BBQ Brawl (season finale) - Food Network

Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? - ID

American Dad (fall premiere) - TBS

Secrets of Penthouse - A&E

Tuesday, September 5

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

One Shot: Overtime Elite (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Portrait of the Queen (doc) - Digital

7 p.m.

The Curious Chef - Tastemade

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam - Fox

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Good Bones - HGTV

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) - TLC / Max

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season premiere) - Bravo

Secrets of Penthouse - A&E

10 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (season finale) - HBO / Max

The Love Experiment - MTV

Secrets of Penthouse (season finale) - A&E

Welcome to Plathville (season premiere) - TLC / Max

Wednesday, September 6

Streaming

The Afterparty (season finale) - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

Physical - Apple TV+

Strange Planet - Apple TV+

Invasion - Apple TV+

I Am Groot (season premiere) - Disney+

Never Let Him Go (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Movies

The Little Mermaid (streaming debut) - Disney+

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

American Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (season premiere) - PBS

8 p.m.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

MasterChef - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

Superfan: Pitbull - CBS

Crime Scene Confidential (season premiere) - ID / Max

9:30 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

10 p.m.

Expedition Bigfoot - Discovery

Battle of the Decades - Food Network

House of Payne - BET

Archer - FXX

Austin City Limits: Country (season premiere) - Circle Network

11:30 p.m.

Landmarks: The Stages of Country Music (season premiere) - Circle Network

Thursday, September 7

Streaming

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Harley Quinn - Max

Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+

Face to Face - Viaplay

The Pact - AMC+, Sundance Now

Star Trek: Lower Decks (season premiere) - Paramount+

Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix

Top Boy (season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

Project Runway All-Stars (season finale) - Bravo

Big Brother - CBS

Toya & Reginae - WE tv

9:30 p.m.

Alone Australia - History

10 p.m.

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched - E!

The Challenge: USA - MTV

Friday, September 8

Streaming

Foundation - Apple TV+

Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video

The Changeling (series debut) - Apple TV+

Selling the OC (season premiere) - Netflix

The Wheel of Time - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Poor Things - In theaters

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - In theaters

The Nun II - In theaters

Sitting in Bars With Cake - Amazon Prime Video

Sorry, We're Closed (doc) - VOD

Good Boy - In select theaters, Digital, VOD

Freedom's Path - In theaters

My Animal - In select theaters

Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind (doc) - In theaters, Digital

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

Power Book IV: Force - Starz

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s (season finale) - ID

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

9 p.m.

Love During Lockup (season finale) - WE tv

Minx (season finale) - Starz

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV

Time of Essence - OWN

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

10 p.m.

Heels - Starz

Saturday, September 9

8 p.m.

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Johnson - Bounce TV

Love & Marriage: Detroit (Reunion, Part 2) - OWN

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

9 p.m.

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz

10 p.m.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season premiere) - NatGeo Wild

Sunday, September 10

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Unforgotten - PBS

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Billions - Showtime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reunion, Part 2) - Bravo

The Masked Singer (special) - Fox

Unsellable Houses (season premiere) - HGTV / Max

8:30 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max

The Chi - Showtime

Worst Cooks in America (season finale) - Food Network

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (series debut) - AMC

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

*times are ET and subject to change











