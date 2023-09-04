What to Watch this week: The fam reunites in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and we're going back to Virgin River
Babies and kissing and wildfires, oh my! Virgin River is back for its fifth season, and it promises no shortage of drama in the fictional town.
There will also be plenty of that in a real town — the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back, sans Jen Shah, who's now in prison. But Mary Cosby is back as a friend of the wives, and tensions haven't eased between former besties Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.
Norman Reedus is back for more zombie action in the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and LaKeith Stanfield stars in The Changeling, the series adaptation of Victor LaValle's novel.
On the big screen, seven years after the sequel, the Portokalos family stages a reunion in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. And Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'Zion star in the movie adaptation of the popular book Sitting in Bars With Cake.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, September 4
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
The Chelsea Detective - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Son of a Critch - The CW
Ugliest House in America (season finale) - HGTV
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
Office Race (movie) - Comedy Central
Ancient Empires (series debut) - History
9 p.m.
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC
Little Richard: I Am Everything (doc) - CNN
Life Below Zero (season premiere) - NatGeo
Silverpoint (season premiere) - BYUtv
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
Secrets of Penthouse (series debut) - A&E
Tough Love With Hilary Farr (season premiere) - HGTV / Max
10 p.m.
BBQ Brawl (season finale) - Food Network
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? - ID
American Dad (fall premiere) - TBS
Secrets of Penthouse - A&E
Tuesday, September 5
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
One Shot: Overtime Elite (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Portrait of the Queen (doc) - Digital
7 p.m.
The Curious Chef - Tastemade
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam - Fox
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Good Bones - HGTV
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) - TLC / Max
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season premiere) - Bravo
Secrets of Penthouse - A&E
10 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (season finale) - HBO / Max
The Love Experiment - MTV
Secrets of Penthouse (season finale) - A&E
Welcome to Plathville (season premiere) - TLC / Max
Wednesday, September 6
Streaming
The Afterparty (season finale) - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
Strange Planet - Apple TV+
Invasion - Apple TV+
I Am Groot (season premiere) - Disney+
Never Let Him Go (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Movies
The Little Mermaid (streaming debut) - Disney+
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (doc) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
American Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (season premiere) - PBS
8 p.m.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
America's Got Talent - NBC
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
Superfan: Pitbull - CBS
Crime Scene Confidential (season premiere) - ID / Max
9:30 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
10 p.m.
Expedition Bigfoot - Discovery
Battle of the Decades - Food Network
House of Payne - BET
Archer - FXX
Austin City Limits: Country (season premiere) - Circle Network
11:30 p.m.
Landmarks: The Stages of Country Music (season premiere) - Circle Network
Thursday, September 7
Streaming
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Harley Quinn - Max
Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+
Face to Face - Viaplay
The Pact - AMC+, Sundance Now
Star Trek: Lower Decks (season premiere) - Paramount+
Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix
Top Boy (season premiere) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
Project Runway All-Stars (season finale) - Bravo
Big Brother - CBS
Toya & Reginae - WE tv
9:30 p.m.
Alone Australia - History
10 p.m.
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA - MTV
Friday, September 8
Streaming
Foundation - Apple TV+
Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video
The Changeling (series debut) - Apple TV+
Selling the OC (season premiere) - Netflix
The Wheel of Time - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Poor Things - In theaters
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - In theaters
The Nun II - In theaters
Sitting in Bars With Cake - Amazon Prime Video
Sorry, We're Closed (doc) - VOD
Good Boy - In select theaters, Digital, VOD
Freedom's Path - In theaters
My Animal - In select theaters
Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind (doc) - In theaters, Digital
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
Power Book IV: Force - Starz
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s (season finale) - ID
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
9 p.m.
Love During Lockup (season finale) - WE tv
Minx (season finale) - Starz
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Time of Essence - OWN
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
10 p.m.
Heels - Starz
Saturday, September 9
8 p.m.
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Johnson - Bounce TV
Love & Marriage: Detroit (Reunion, Part 2) - OWN
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
9 p.m.
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: First Shift - Reelz
10 p.m.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season premiere) - NatGeo Wild
Sunday, September 10
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Unforgotten - PBS
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Billions - Showtime
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reunion, Part 2) - Bravo
The Masked Singer (special) - Fox
Unsellable Houses (season premiere) - HGTV / Max
8:30 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max
The Chi - Showtime
Worst Cooks in America (season finale) - Food Network
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (series debut) - AMC
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change