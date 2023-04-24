What to Watch this Week: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel, new John Mulaney comedy special Baby J
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden star in the new spy series Citadel playing partners whose memories were erased — when one of them is able to recover, the other has to lead the mission.
John Mulaney is back with his third Netflix comedy special, Baby J.
Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan play roles made famous by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the series adaptation of Fatal Attraction. Elizabeth Olsen stars in the limited series Love & Death, and suspected killer Candy Montgomery. Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham stars in the PBS period drama Tom Jones.
Awkwafina is back for a new season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and The Afterparty and Sweet Tooth also return for new installments.
New movies include Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+, Clock on Hulu, and Big George Foreman and Are You there, God? It's Me, Margaret in theaters.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Monday, April 24
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Dalgliesh (season premiere) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
9-1-1 - Fox
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
American Idol - ABC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
All American - The CW
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason (season finale) - HBO
Mean Girl Murders (season finale) - ID
Fantasy Island - Fox
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
10 p.m.
Rain Dogs (season finale) - HBO
The Good Doctor - ABC
That's My Jam - NBC
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
The Daily Show (with guest host Desi Lydic) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, April 25
Check Local Listings
My Grandparents' War - PBS
Streaming
John Mulaney: Baby J (comedy special) - Netflix
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (special) - Netflix
Family Legacy (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
The Rookie - ABC
FBI - CBS
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network
Night Court - NBC
Superman & Lois - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
9 p.m.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Wall - NBC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
FBI: International - CBS
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) - Food Network / Discovery+
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Accused - Fox
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
10 p.m.
The Weakest Link - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show (season finale) - VICE TV
Return to Amish - TLC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
Will Trent - ABC
Wednesday, April 26
Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+
Saint X (series debut) - Hulu
Sam - A Saxon (series debut) - Hulu
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah (doc) - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Nature: Treasure of the Caribbean (doc) - PBS
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein (series debut) - PBS
NOVA: Chasing Carbon Zero (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (special) - NBC
The Flash - The CW
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
A Million Little Things - ABC
True Lies - CBS
Dave - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (season premiere) - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
Thursday, April 27
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Bel-Air (season finale) - Peacock
Titans - HBO Max
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis - Peacock
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death (series debut) - HBO Max
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (series debut) - Peacock
Sweet Tooth (season premiere) - Netflix
Firefly Lane (season 2, part 2 premiere) - Netflix
Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK (doc) - Hulu
Movies
The Artifice Girl - Digital, VOD
7:30 p.m.
Erin & Aaron - Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Next Level Chef - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Walker - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Animal Control - Fox
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy (season premiere) - WE tv
100 Days to Indy (docuseries debut) - The CW
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (finale special) - CBS
12:30 a.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden (series finale) - CBS
Friday, April 28
Streaming
The Power - Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
Big Beasts - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+
The Afterparty (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Citadel (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Movies
Are You there, God? It's Me, Margaret - In theaters
Polite Society - In theaters
Peter Pan & Wendy - Disney+
32 Sounds (doc) - In theaters
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World - In theaters
The End of Sex - In theaters
Clock - Hulu
SNAG - In theaters, Digital
The Black Demon - In theaters
From Black - Shudder
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
Couples Therapy (season premiere) - Showtime
Grand Crew - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew (season finale) - NBC
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Saturdays - Disney Channel
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Dear Mama - FX
Charles: In His Own Words (doc) - National Geographic (streaming the next day on Hulu; May 5 on Disney+)
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, April 29
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (100th episode) - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Chasing the Rains - BBC America / AMC+
Moonage Daydream (doc) - HBO
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert (two-hour special) - CMT
9 p.m.
Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, April 30
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Tom Jones (series debut) - PBS
Streaming
Rabbit Hole - Paramount+
Fatal Attraction (series debut) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
TIME100: The World's Most Influential People (special) - ABC
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
Catching Lighting - Showtime
100 Foot Wave - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons - Fox
Home Town Takeover (season premiere) - HGTV
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (season finale) - CNN
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse (series debut) - HGTV
From - MGM+
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Seeking Brother Husband (season finale) - TLC
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)
Amityville: An Origin Story - MGM+
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
Very Scary People - ID
The Company You Keep - ABC
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change