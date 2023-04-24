What to watch this week (April 24-April 30): Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan star in new Fatal Attraction series, the last Late Late Show With James Corden, and more.

What to Watch this Week: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel, new John Mulaney comedy special Baby J

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden star in the new spy series Citadel playing partners whose memories were erased — when one of them is able to recover, the other has to lead the mission.

John Mulaney is back with his third Netflix comedy special, Baby J.

Awkwafina is back for a new season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and The Afterparty and Sweet Tooth also return for new installments.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, April 24

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Dalgliesh (season premiere) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives - VH1

9-1-1 - Fox

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

American Idol - ABC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

All American - The CW

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason (season finale) - HBO

Mean Girl Murders (season finale) - ID

Fantasy Island - Fox

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History

10 p.m.

Rain Dogs (season finale) - HBO

The Good Doctor - ABC

That's My Jam - NBC

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

The Daily Show (with guest host Desi Lydic) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, April 25

Check Local Listings

My Grandparents' War - PBS

Streaming

John Mulaney: Baby J (comedy special) - Netflix

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (special) - Netflix

Family Legacy (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

The Rookie - ABC

FBI - CBS

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network

Night Court - NBC

Superman & Lois - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

9 p.m.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Wall - NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

FBI: International - CBS

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) - Food Network / Discovery+

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Accused - Fox

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

10 p.m.

The Weakest Link - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show (season finale) - VICE TV

Return to Amish - TLC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History

Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, April 26

Streaming

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+

Saint X (series debut) - Hulu

Sam - A Saxon (series debut) - Hulu

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah (doc) - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Nature: Treasure of the Caribbean (doc) - PBS

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein (series debut) - PBS

NOVA: Chasing Carbon Zero (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (special) - NBC

The Flash - The CW

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things - ABC

True Lies - CBS

Dave - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (season premiere) - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

Thursday, April 27

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Bel-Air (season finale) - Peacock

Titans - HBO Max

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mrs. Davis - Peacock

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Love & Death (series debut) - HBO Max

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (series debut) - Peacock

Sweet Tooth (season premiere) - Netflix

Firefly Lane (season 2, part 2 premiere) - Netflix

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK (doc) - Hulu

Movies

The Artifice Girl - Digital, VOD

7:30 p.m.

Erin & Aaron - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Next Level Chef - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Walker - The CW

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Animal Control - Fox

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

Brat Loves Judy (season premiere) - WE tv

100 Days to Indy (docuseries debut) - The CW

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (finale special) - CBS

12:30 a.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden (series finale) - CBS

Friday, April 28

Streaming

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

Drops of God - Apple TV+

Big Beasts - Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+

The Afterparty (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Citadel (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Movies

Are You there, God? It's Me, Margaret - In theaters

Polite Society - In theaters

Peter Pan & Wendy - Disney+

32 Sounds (doc) - In theaters

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World - In theaters

The End of Sex - In theaters

Clock - Hulu

SNAG - In theaters, Digital

The Black Demon - In theaters

From Black - Shudder

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Couples Therapy (season premiere) - Showtime

Grand Crew - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew (season finale) - NBC

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Saturdays - Disney Channel

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting - Starz

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Dear Mama - FX

Charles: In His Own Words (doc) - National Geographic (streaming the next day on Hulu; May 5 on Disney+)

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, April 29

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (100th episode) - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Chasing the Rains - BBC America / AMC+

Moonage Daydream (doc) - HBO

CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert (two-hour special) - CMT

9 p.m.

Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, April 30

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Tom Jones (series debut) - PBS

Streaming

Rabbit Hole - Paramount+

Fatal Attraction (series debut) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

TIME100: The World's Most Influential People (special) - ABC

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

Catching Lighting - Showtime

100 Foot Wave - HBO

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Simpsons - Fox

Home Town Takeover (season premiere) - HGTV

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (season finale) - CNN

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Very Scary People - ID

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse (series debut) - HGTV

From - MGM+

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Seeking Brother Husband (season finale) - TLC

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry - HBO

Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)

Amityville: An Origin Story - MGM+

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

Very Scary People - ID

The Company You Keep - ABC

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

*times are ET and subject to change







