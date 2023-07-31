Plus, Reservation Dogs' new season premieres, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets musical, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: Heartstopper season 2 and The Meg 2

After winning over audiences with its charming love story in season 1, Heartstopper is back, now with Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship.

Reservation Dogs returns for its final season; plus, the season premieres of Winning Time, The Chi, and Physical. Sigourney Weaver stars in the new series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Plus, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stages a musical episode.

In theaters, beware what lies beneath in The Meg 2, and Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, and Leonardo are back in the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, produced by Seth Rogen.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to watch this week

Monday, July 31

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes (doc) - Peacock

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

Son of a Critch - The CW

The Bachelorette - ABC

9 p.m.

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer (season finale) - Freeform

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Secrets of Miss America (season finale) - A&E

BBQ USA - Food Network

Claim to Fame - ABC

Breeders (final season premiere) - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? (series debut) - ID

Tuesday, August 1

Streaming

Love Island USA - Peacock

River Wild (movie) - Netflix

Untold (season premiere) - Netflix

Mixtape (doc) - Paramount+

Granite Harbour (U.S. streaming debut) - BritBox

My Lovely Liar (series debut) - Rakuten Viki

Fast X (movie) - Digital

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein (season finale) - PBS

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

9 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home - HGTV

10 p.m.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (season finale) - NBC

Storage Wars - A&E

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Dark Side of the Ring - Vice

Justified: City Primeval - FX

10:30 p.m.

Storage Wars (season finale) - A&E

Wednesday, August 2

Streaming

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack (season finale) - Apple TV+

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs (season premiere) - Hulu

Physical (final season premiere) - Apple TV+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (streaming debut) - Disney+

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint - PBS

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Riverdale - The CW

Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration - CBS

The Wonder Years - ABC

10 p.m.

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, August 3

Streaming

iCarly - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Hart to Heart (season finale) - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk

Average Joe - BET+

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

Harley Quinn - Max

Warrior - Max

Heartstopper (season premiere) - Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer (part 2) - Netflix

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (streaming debut) - Peacock

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (musical episode) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

The Slumber Party - Disney Channel (next day Disney+)

9 p.m.

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

The Prank Panel - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Booked: First Day In - A&E

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched (season premiere) - E!

Friday, August 4

Streaming

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

Pupstruction - Disney+

This Fool - Hulu

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

The Marriage Pact (series debut) - The Roku Channel

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (special event series) - Netflix

Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - In theaters

Shortcomings - In theaters

Mob Land - In theaters

Passages - In theaters

Problemista - In theaters

Kokomo City - In theaters

A Compassionate Spy - In theaters

Corner Office - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Brother - In theaters, VOD

Dreamin' Wild - In theaters

The Passenger - Digital, VOD

What Comes Around - In theaters

The Collective - In theaters, Digital, VOD

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Tough as Nails - CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation (season premiere) - CBS

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home (season finale) - HGTV

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love During Lockup - WE tv

Minx - Starz

The Chi (season premiere) - Showtime

10 p.m.

Praise Petey - Freeform

Heels - Starz

11 p.m.

How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max

Saturday, August 5

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Great Chocolate Showdown (season premiere) - The CW

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, August 6

Streaming

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season premiere) - HBO / Max

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (season finale) - HGTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

9 p.m.

The Cube - TBS

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Dark Winds - AMC

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Housebroken - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad (season finale) - TLC