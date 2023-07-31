What to Watch this week: Heartstopper season 2 and The Meg 2
After winning over audiences with its charming love story in season 1, Heartstopper is back, now with Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship.
Reservation Dogs returns for its final season; plus, the season premieres of Winning Time, The Chi, and Physical. Sigourney Weaver stars in the new series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Plus, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stages a musical episode.
In theaters, beware what lies beneath in The Meg 2, and Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, and Leonardo are back in the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, produced by Seth Rogen.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, July 31
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes (doc) - Peacock
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Son of a Critch - The CW
The Bachelorette - ABC
9 p.m.
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer (season finale) - Freeform
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
Secrets of Miss America (season finale) - A&E
BBQ USA - Food Network
Claim to Fame - ABC
Breeders (final season premiere) - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? (series debut) - ID
Tuesday, August 1
Streaming
Love Island USA - Peacock
River Wild (movie) - Netflix
Untold (season premiere) - Netflix
Mixtape (doc) - Paramount+
Granite Harbour (U.S. streaming debut) - BritBox
My Lovely Liar (series debut) - Rakuten Viki
Fast X (movie) - Digital
Check Local Listings
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
9 p.m.
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home - HGTV
10 p.m.
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (season finale) - NBC
Storage Wars - A&E
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Dark Side of the Ring - Vice
Justified: City Primeval - FX
10:30 p.m.
Storage Wars (season finale) - A&E
Wednesday, August 2
Streaming
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs (season premiere) - Hulu
Physical (final season premiere) - Apple TV+
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (streaming debut) - Disney+
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint - PBS
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Riverdale - The CW
Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration - CBS
The Wonder Years - ABC
10 p.m.
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, August 3
Streaming
iCarly - Paramount+
And Just Like That - Max
Hart to Heart (season finale) - Peacock
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
Average Joe - BET+
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
Harley Quinn - Max
Warrior - Max
Heartstopper (season premiere) - Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer (part 2) - Netflix
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (streaming debut) - Peacock
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (musical episode) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
The Slumber Party - Disney Channel (next day Disney+)
9 p.m.
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
The Prank Panel - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Booked: First Day In - A&E
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched (season premiere) - E!
Friday, August 4
Streaming
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video
Pupstruction - Disney+
This Fool - Hulu
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
The Marriage Pact (series debut) - The Roku Channel
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (special event series) - Netflix
Movies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - In theaters
Shortcomings - In theaters
Mob Land - In theaters
Passages - In theaters
Problemista - In theaters
Kokomo City - In theaters
A Compassionate Spy - In theaters
Corner Office - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Brother - In theaters, VOD
Dreamin' Wild - In theaters
The Passenger - Digital, VOD
What Comes Around - In theaters
The Collective - In theaters, Digital, VOD
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Tough as Nails - CBS
Secret Celebrity Renovation (season premiere) - CBS
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home (season finale) - HGTV
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
The Chi (season premiere) - Showtime
10 p.m.
Praise Petey - Freeform
Heels - Starz
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max
Saturday, August 5
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Detroit - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Great Chocolate Showdown (season premiere) - The CW
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, August 6
Streaming
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season premiere) - HBO / Max
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (season finale) - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
9 p.m.
The Cube - TBS
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Dark Winds - AMC
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Housebroken - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad (season finale) - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change