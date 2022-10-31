What to watch this week: Harry Styles in gay drama My Policeman and Selena Gomez's intimate doc My Mind & Me
He's had a huge year as a Coachella headliner, and releasing and touring his album Harry's House. But Harry Styles has also expanded his talents to the big screen, first with Don't Worry Darling, and now My Policeman, where he plays an officer in 1950's England who's in a relationship with a man — an illegal act at the time — but marries a schoolteacher (The Crown's Emma Corrin). Read our full review here.
Other new movies this week include Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and The Wonder starring Florence Pugh.
On the small screen, Manifest makes its long-awaited return, now on Netflix. That's where you can also find the new comedy series Blockbuster, centering on the country's last Blockbuster store and its employees, played by Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, and more.
Plus, singer-actress-businesswoman Selena Gomez gives viewers an intimate, inside look at her life, specifically her six-year journey to overcome mental health struggles, in the documentary My Mind & Me.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to Watch this week
Monday, October 31
Streaming
UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
Wild Crime - Hulu
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Surreal Life - VH1
Halloween Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Vow Part Two - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris (season finale) - Bravo
10 p.m.
Avenue 5 - HBO
Halloween Cookie Challenge (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Tuesday, November 1
Streaming
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Part 3, season finale) - Netflix
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty (doc) - Hulu
Mary McCartney Serves It Up (season premiere) - Discovery+
The Patient - Hulu
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Winchesters - The CW
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Professionals - The CW
Bobby's Triple Threat (season finale) - Food Network
La Brea - NBC
Below Deck Adventure (series debut) - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
La Reina del Sur -Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
11:30 p.m.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms - America Unfollows Democracy - Comedy Central
Wednesday, November 2
Streaming
The Wonder (movie) - In theaters
Killer Sally (docuseries debut) - Netflix
The Independent (series debut) - Peacock
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
Love Is Blind - Netflix
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master (season finale) - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu -The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night (season finale) - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
Documentary Now! - IFC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
American Horror Story: NYC - FX
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Sherman's Showcase - IFC
Thursday, November 3
Streaming
The Capture (season premiere) - Peacock
The Suspect (series debut) - Sundance Now
Blockbuster (series debut) - Netflix
Sesame Street (season premiere) - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (docuseries debut) - HBO Max
Titans (season premiere) - HBO Max
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (comedy special) - HBO Max
One of Us Is Lying - Peacock
V/H/S/99 - Shudder
Inside Amy Schumer - Paramount+
A Friend of the Family - Peacock
The Kardashians - Hulu
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Walker - The CW
Station 19 - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Hip Hop Homicides (series debut) - WEtv
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (series debut) - HGTV
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Cribs (season premiere) - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman (series debut) - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Atlanta - FX
True Crime Story: Indefensible (new episodes begin) - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, November 4
Movies
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - In theaters
My Policeman - Amazon Prime Video
Enola Holmes 2 - Netflix
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel
Good Night Oppy - In theaters, Amazon Prime Video
Causeway - In theaters, Apple TV+
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Apple TV+
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Hulu
The Silent Twins - Peacock
The King's Horseman - Netflix
Streaming
Manifest (season premiere) - Netflix
The Mosquito Coast (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Buying Beverly Hills (series debut) - Netflix
Slumberkins (animated series debut) - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
My Dream Quinceañera (season finale) - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
The Lincoln Project (season finale) - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez (series debut) - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock (season premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
CMT Artists of the Year - CMT
Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, November 5
Streaming
Merry Swissmas (movie) - Lifetime
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
The Hair Tales (season finale) - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
NFL Icons (season finale) - EPIX
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, November 6
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Spector (docuseries debut) - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus - HBO
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Holiday Wars (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma (season premiere) - Bravo
Dangerous Liaisons (series debut) - Starz
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD (series debut) - BBC America
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
Related content:
Comments