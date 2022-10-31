What to watch this week (Oct. 31 - Nov. 6): Go inside the country's last Blockbuster store with the debut of that Netflix comedy series, Manifest is back, and more.

What to watch this week: Harry Styles in gay drama My Policeman and Selena Gomez's intimate doc My Mind & Me

He's had a huge year as a Coachella headliner, and releasing and touring his album Harry's House. But Harry Styles has also expanded his talents to the big screen, first with Don't Worry Darling, and now My Policeman, where he plays an officer in 1950's England who's in a relationship with a man — an illegal act at the time — but marries a schoolteacher (The Crown's Emma Corrin). Read our full review here.

On the small screen, Manifest makes its long-awaited return, now on Netflix. That's where you can also find the new comedy series Blockbuster, centering on the country's last Blockbuster store and its employees, played by Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, and more.

Plus, singer-actress-businesswoman Selena Gomez gives viewers an intimate, inside look at her life, specifically her six-year journey to overcome mental health struggles, in the documentary My Mind & Me.

What to Watch this week

Monday, October 31

Streaming

UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Wild Crime - Hulu

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Surreal Life - VH1

Halloween Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Vow Part Two - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (special) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Real Girlfriends in Paris (season finale) - Bravo

10 p.m.

Avenue 5 - HBO

Halloween Cookie Challenge (season finale) - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Tuesday, November 1

Streaming

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Part 3, season finale) - Netflix

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty (doc) - Hulu

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (season premiere) - Discovery+

The Patient - Hulu

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Winchesters - The CW

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Professionals - The CW

Bobby's Triple Threat (season finale) - Food Network

La Brea - NBC

Below Deck Adventure (series debut) - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

La Reina del Sur -Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime

11:30 p.m.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms - America Unfollows Democracy - Comedy Central

Wednesday, November 2

Streaming

The Wonder (movie) - In theaters

Killer Sally (docuseries debut) - Netflix

The Independent (series debut) - Peacock

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+

Love Is Blind - Netflix

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master (season finale) - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu -The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night (season finale) - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Documentary Now! - IFC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

American Horror Story: NYC - FX

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Sherman's Showcase - IFC

Thursday, November 3

Streaming

The Capture (season premiere) - Peacock

The Suspect (series debut) - Sundance Now

Blockbuster (series debut) - Netflix

Sesame Street (season premiere) - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (docuseries debut) - HBO Max

Titans (season premiere) - HBO Max

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (comedy special) - HBO Max

One of Us Is Lying - Peacock

V/H/S/99 - Shudder

Inside Amy Schumer - Paramount+

A Friend of the Family - Peacock

The Kardashians - Hulu

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Walker - The CW

Station 19 - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Hip Hop Homicides (series debut) - WEtv

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (series debut) - HGTV

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Cribs (season premiere) - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman (series debut) - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Atlanta - FX

True Crime Story: Indefensible (new episodes begin) - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, November 4

Movies

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - In theaters

My Policeman - Amazon Prime Video

Enola Holmes 2 - Netflix

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel

Good Night Oppy - In theaters, Amazon Prime Video

Causeway - In theaters, Apple TV+

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Apple TV+

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Hulu

The Silent Twins - Peacock

The King's Horseman - Netflix

Streaming

Manifest (season premiere) - Netflix

The Mosquito Coast (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Buying Beverly Hills (series debut) - Netflix

Slumberkins (animated series debut) - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

My Dream Quinceañera (season finale) - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

The Lincoln Project (season finale) - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez (series debut) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock (season premiere) - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

CMT Artists of the Year - CMT

Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, November 5

Streaming

Merry Swissmas (movie) - Lifetime

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

The Hair Tales (season finale) - OWN (and streaming on Hulu)

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

NFL Icons (season finale) - EPIX

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, November 6

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector (docuseries debut) - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus - HBO

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Holiday Wars (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma (season premiere) - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons (series debut) - Starz

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD (series debut) - BBC America

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change