What to Watch this week (May 1-May 7): Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical series Bupkis premieres, The Goldbergs series finale, and more.

What to Watch this Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and all hail Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs says goodbye; A Million Little Things also wraps up its run on ABC.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 1

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Matter of Mind: My ALS (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Dalgliesh - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives - VH1

9-1-1 - Fox

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

American Idol - ABC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

Fantasy Island - Fox

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History

A Small Light (series debut) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)

Undercover Underage (season premiere) - ID

NCIS - CBS

White House Plumbers (series debut) - HBO / HBO Max

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (season finale) - ABC

That's My Jam - NBC

American Dad - TBS

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

The Daily Show (with guest host Dulcé Sloan) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, May 2

Check Local Listings

My Grandparents' War (season finale) - PBS

Streaming

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de Mi Vida (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

King Charles, the Boy Who Walked Alone (doc) - Paramount+

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Nona and Her Daughters (U.S. series debut) - MHz Choice

Movies

Moving On (streaming debut) - Digital

Beautiful Disaster - Digital, VOD

Beyond Human Nature (doc) - Digital

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

The Rookie (season finale) - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network

Night Court - NBC

Superman & Lois - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (season premiere) - MTV

The Wall - NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

The Rookie: Feds (season finale) - ABC

Accused - Fox

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (doc) - HBO / HBO Max

Gotham Knights - The CW

10 p.m.

Weakest Link - NBC

Return to Amish - TLC

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History

Will Trent (season finale) - ABC

Wednesday, May 3

Check Local Listings

Nature: Attenborough's Wonder of Song (doc) - PBS

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

NOVA: Saving the Right Whale (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! (season finale) - Apple TV+

Saint X - Hulu

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (docuseries debut) - Disney+

Jewish Matchmaking (series debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners (season finale) - ABC

The Flash - The CW

Chicago Med - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (series finale) - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Chicago Fire - NBC

Not Dead Yet - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet (season finale) - ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things (series finale) - ABC

True Lies - CBS

Dave - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

Chicago P.D. - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

Thursday, May 4

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Titans - HBO Max

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mrs. Davis - Peacock

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Love & Death - HBO Max

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (series debut) - Netflix

Bupkis (series debut) - Peacock

Star Wars: Visions (series debut) - Disney+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (series debut) - Disney+

The Other Two (season premiere) - HBO Max

Delete Me (season premiere) - Viaplay

7:30 p.m.

Erin & Aaron - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Next Level Chef - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Walker - The CW

Young Sheldon - CBS

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa (season premiere) - HGTV

Station 19 - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Animal Control (season finale) - Fox

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

100 Days to Indy - The CW

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Fix My Flip (season premiere) - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat (season finale) - Fox

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Friday, May 5

Streaming

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

Drops of God - Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+

Citadel - Amazon Prime Video

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (season premiere) - Hulu

Silo (series debut) - Apple TV+

Harriet the Spy (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - In theaters

What's Love Got to Do With It? - In theaters

Double Life - In theaters, Digital

Death's Roulette - Paramount+

Johnny & Clyde - In theaters, VOD

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Couples Therapy - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Couples Therapy - Showtime

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting - Starz

Mama June: Family Crisis (season premiere) - WE tv

Fire Country - CBS

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

20/20 - ABC

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Dear Mama - FX

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, May 6

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Chasing the Rains (season finale) - BBC America / AMC+

9 p.m.

Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, May 7

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife (season finale) - PBS

Marie Antoinette (season finale) - PBS

Tom Jones - PBS

Streaming

Rabbit Hole (season finale) - Paramount+

Fatal Attraction - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

Vice (season premiere) - Showtime

100 Foot Wave - HBO

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Simpsons - Fox

Home Town Takeover - HGTV

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards - MTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere) - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (series debut) - Discovery

Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan (docuseries debut) - Court TV

The Equalizer - CBS

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Lucky Hank (season finale) - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Very Scary People - ID

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV

From - MGM+

Family Guy (season finale) - Fox

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (series debut) - Bravo

The 2010s (series debut) - CNN

East New York - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry - HBO

Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)

Amityville: An Origin Story - MGM+

Very Scary People - ID

The Company You Keep (season finale) - ABC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

Rich & Shameless (season premiere) - TNT

*times are ET and subject to change