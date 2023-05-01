What to Watch this Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and all hail Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy comes to an end, and with it director James Gunn's time in the MCU (he's now overseeing DC Films at Warner Bros.). Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are all back, as are Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the voices of Groot and Rocket. Will the team remain intact and save each other while under attack from the High Evolutionary? Check out EW's review here.
On the small screen, go back in time — even more — for the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis debuts — Edie Falco and Joe Pesci costar. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star in the Watergate dramedy White House Plumbers. In A Small Light, Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber bring the Anne Frank story to the screen from the point of view of one of those who helped hid the family, Miep Gies.
After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs says goodbye; A Million Little Things also wraps up its run on ABC.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, May 1
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Matter of Mind: My ALS (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Dalgliesh - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
9-1-1 - Fox
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
American Idol - ABC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
Fantasy Island - Fox
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
A Small Light (series debut) - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
Undercover Underage (season premiere) - ID
NCIS - CBS
White House Plumbers (series debut) - HBO / HBO Max
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (season finale) - ABC
That's My Jam - NBC
American Dad - TBS
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
The Daily Show (with guest host Dulcé Sloan) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, May 2
Check Local Listings
My Grandparents' War (season finale) - PBS
Streaming
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de Mi Vida (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
King Charles, the Boy Who Walked Alone (doc) - Paramount+
Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed (docuseries debut) - Peacock
Nona and Her Daughters (U.S. series debut) - MHz Choice
Movies
Moving On (streaming debut) - Digital
Beautiful Disaster - Digital, VOD
Beyond Human Nature (doc) - Digital
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
The Rookie (season finale) - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network
Night Court - NBC
Superman & Lois - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat (season premiere) - MTV
The Wall - NBC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
The Rookie: Feds (season finale) - ABC
Accused - Fox
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (doc) - HBO / HBO Max
Gotham Knights - The CW
10 p.m.
Weakest Link - NBC
Return to Amish - TLC
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
Will Trent (season finale) - ABC
Wednesday, May 3
Check Local Listings
Nature: Attenborough's Wonder of Song (doc) - PBS
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS
NOVA: Saving the Right Whale (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
Schmigadoon! (season finale) - Apple TV+
Saint X - Hulu
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (docuseries debut) - Disney+
Jewish Matchmaking (series debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners (season finale) - ABC
The Flash - The CW
Chicago Med - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (series finale) - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Chicago Fire - NBC
Not Dead Yet - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet (season finale) - ABC
10 p.m.
A Million Little Things (series finale) - ABC
True Lies - CBS
Dave - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
Chicago P.D. - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
Thursday, May 4
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Titans - HBO Max
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis - Peacock
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death - HBO Max
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (series debut) - Netflix
Bupkis (series debut) - Peacock
Star Wars: Visions (series debut) - Disney+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (series debut) - Disney+
The Other Two (season premiere) - HBO Max
Delete Me (season premiere) - Viaplay
7:30 p.m.
Erin & Aaron - Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Next Level Chef - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Walker - The CW
Young Sheldon - CBS
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa (season premiere) - HGTV
Station 19 - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Animal Control (season finale) - Fox
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
100 Days to Indy - The CW
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Fix My Flip (season premiere) - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat (season finale) - Fox
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Friday, May 5
Streaming
The Power - Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+
Citadel - Amazon Prime Video
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (season premiere) - Hulu
Silo (series debut) - Apple TV+
Harriet the Spy (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Movies
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - In theaters
What's Love Got to Do With It? - In theaters
Double Life - In theaters, Digital
Death's Roulette - Paramount+
Johnny & Clyde - In theaters, VOD
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
Couples Therapy - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Couples Therapy - Showtime
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
Mama June: Family Crisis (season premiere) - WE tv
Fire Country - CBS
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
20/20 - ABC
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Dear Mama - FX
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, May 6
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Chasing the Rains (season finale) - BBC America / AMC+
9 p.m.
Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, May 7
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife (season finale) - PBS
Marie Antoinette (season finale) - PBS
Tom Jones - PBS
Streaming
Rabbit Hole (season finale) - Paramount+
Fatal Attraction - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
Vice (season premiere) - Showtime
100 Foot Wave - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons - Fox
Home Town Takeover - HGTV
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards - MTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere) - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (series debut) - Discovery
Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan (docuseries debut) - Court TV
The Equalizer - CBS
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Lucky Hank (season finale) - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV
From - MGM+
Family Guy (season finale) - Fox
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (series debut) - Bravo
The 2010s (series debut) - CNN
East New York - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)
Amityville: An Origin Story - MGM+
Very Scary People - ID
The Company You Keep (season finale) - ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
Rich & Shameless (season premiere) - TNT
*times are ET and subject to change