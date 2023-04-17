What to Watch this week: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted and The Mandalorian season finale
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, at first a rom-com, then with action added to the mix when he discovers she didn't actually ghost him but is a secret agent. In theaters, Joaquin Phoenix stars in Beau Is Afraid, the latest from Midsummer and Heredity director Ari Aster; Ray Romano stars in and directs Somewhere in Queens, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. is music prodigy Joseph Bologne, known as Chevalier.
It's a big week for finales and premieres…
New: Rachel Weisz stars as twins in the gender-flipped series adaptation of Dead Ringers; Betty Gilpin is Mrs. Davis, a nun who takes on AI in the sci-fi series from Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez; Keri Russell makes her return to TV in the political-thriller The Diplomat, where she plays U.S. ambassador to the U.K. and wife of a political star; and Zoe Lister-Jones is star-creator of Slip, playing a woman who's transported to alternate realities every time she orgasms.
Ending: Sanditon, Star Trek: Picard, and Snowfall all wrap up with series finales; Abbott Elementary, American Auto, and The Mandalorian end their current seasons.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, April 17
Check Local Listings
Live with Kelly and Mark (Mark Consuelos' first episode as new cohost)
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
9-1-1 - Fox
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Voice - NBC
American Idol - ABC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Neighborhood - CBS
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (season premiere) - TLC
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
Perry Mason - HBO
Mean Girl Murders - ID
Fantasy Island - Fox
You, Me & My Ex (season premiere) - TLC
10 p.m.
Rain Dogs - HBO
Killer Cheer - ID
American Dad - TBS
The Good Doctor - ABC
That's My Jam - NBC
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
The Daily Show (with guest host Jordan Klepper) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, April 18
Check Local Listings
My Grandparents' War - PBS
Movies
Andy Somebody - VOD
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Digital
Sweethurt - Digital
Rudy! A Documusical (documentary) - Digital, VOD
Streaming
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
Longest Third Date (doc) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
The Rookie - ABC
FBI - CBS
Deadliest Catch (season premiere) - Discovery
8:30 p.m.
American Auto (season finale) - NBC
9 p.m.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV
The Wall - NBC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+
FBI: International - CBS
7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) - TLC
10 p.m.
The Weakest Link - NBC
Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV
Return to Amish - TLC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season premiere) - History
Will Trent - ABC
Wednesday, April 19
Streaming
The Mandalorian (season finale) - Disney+
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+
Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+
Chimp Empire (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (movie) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
Nature: Niagara Falls (doc) - PBS
Changing Planet (season premiere) - PBS
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer - Fox
Pretty Stoned (movie) - MTV
Getting Warmer With Kal Penn (season finale) - Bloomberg
The Conners - ABC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Abbott Elementary (season finale) - ABC
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
The Ark (season finale) - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Snowfall (series finale) - FX
True Lies - CBS
Dave - FXX
Digman! - Comedy Central
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
Thursday, April 20
Streaming
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Star Trek: Picard (series finale) - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Rough Cut - Topic
Titans - HBO Max
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis (series debut) - Peacock
The Diplomat (series debut) - Netflix
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head (season premiere) - Paramount+
Quasi (movie) - Hulu
Funny or Die's High Science (series debut) - HBO Max/Discovery+
7:30 p.m.
Erin & Aaron (series debut) - Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
BattleBots - Discovery
9 p.m.
The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Top Chef - Bravo
Grown & Gospel - WE tv
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
10 p.m.
Good Trouble - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
Friday, April 21
Streaming
Extrapolations (season finale) - Apple TV+
The Power - Amazon Prime Video
Jury Duty (season finale) - Amazon Freevee
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Dead Ringers (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Slip (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Drops of God (series debut) - Apple TV+
Indian Matchmaking (season premiere) - Netflix
Big Beasts - Apple TV+
Suga: Road to D-Day (doc) - Disney+
The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+
Movies
Evil Dead Rise - In theaters
Somewhere in Queens - In theaters
Chevalier - In theaters
The Covenant - In theaters
Ghosted - Apple TV+
Beau Is Afraid - In theaters
To Catch a Killer - In theaters
Judy Blume Forever (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
Little Richard: I Am Everything (doc) - In limited theaters, Digital
Gringa (movie) In theaters, VOD
A Tourist's Guide to Love - Netflix
Dosed: The Trip of a Lifetime (doc) - In limited theaters
The Best Man - In theater, Digital, VOD
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
Saturdays - Disney Channel
9 p.m.
Saturdays - Disney Channel
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
Secrets of the Elephants (series debut) - National Geographic
Fire Country - CBS
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Dear Mama (docuseries debut) - FX
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, April 22
Movies
River (doc) - In theaters
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Chasing the Rains (docuseries debut) - BBC America / AMC+
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+
Sunday, April 23
Check Local Listings
Call the Midwife - PBS
Sanditon (series finale) - PBS
Marie Antoinette - PBS
Streaming
Great Expectations (season finale) - Hulu
Rabbit Hole - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
8 p.m.
Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol - ABC
Catching Lighting - Showtime
Raven's Home - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW
100 Foot Wave - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons - Fox
The Equalizer - CBS
Home Town Takeover (season premiere) - HGTV
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
The Food That Built America (season finale) - History Channel
Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN
Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery
East New York - CBS
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Magnum P.I. - CBS
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse (series debut) - HGTV
From (season premiere) - MGM+
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Seeking Brother Husband - TLC
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)
Amityville: An Origin Story (docuseries debut) - MGM+
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
Very Scary People - ID
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere (season premiere) - HBO / HBO Max
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change