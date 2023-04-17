What to watch this week (April 17-April 23): Star Trek: Picard comes to an end, The Diplomat debuts, and more.

What to Watch this week: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted and The Mandalorian season finale

It's a big week for finales and premieres…

New: Rachel Weisz stars as twins in the gender-flipped series adaptation of Dead Ringers; Betty Gilpin is Mrs. Davis, a nun who takes on AI in the sci-fi series from Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez; Keri Russell makes her return to TV in the political-thriller The Diplomat, where she plays U.S. ambassador to the U.K. and wife of a political star; and Zoe Lister-Jones is star-creator of Slip, playing a woman who's transported to alternate realities every time she orgasms.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this Week

Monday, April 17

Check Local Listings

Live with Kelly and Mark (Mark Consuelos' first episode as new cohost)

8 p.m.

Basketball Wives - VH1

9-1-1 - Fox

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Voice - NBC

American Idol - ABC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Neighborhood - CBS

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (season premiere) - TLC

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

Perry Mason - HBO

Mean Girl Murders - ID

Fantasy Island - Fox

You, Me & My Ex (season premiere) - TLC

10 p.m.

Rain Dogs - HBO

Killer Cheer - ID

American Dad - TBS

The Good Doctor - ABC

That's My Jam - NBC

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

The Daily Show (with guest host Jordan Klepper) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, April 18

Check Local Listings

My Grandparents' War - PBS

Movies

Andy Somebody - VOD

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Digital

Sweethurt - Digital

Rudy! A Documusical (documentary) - Digital, VOD

Streaming

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

Longest Third Date (doc) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

The Rookie - ABC

FBI - CBS

Deadliest Catch (season premiere) - Discovery

8:30 p.m.

American Auto (season finale) - NBC

9 p.m.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship - MTV

The Wall - NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Renovation 911 - HGTV / Discovery+

FBI: International - CBS

7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) - TLC

10 p.m.

The Weakest Link - NBC

Super Maximum Retro Show - VICE TV

Return to Amish - TLC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season premiere) - History

Will Trent - ABC

Wednesday, April 19

Streaming

The Mandalorian (season finale) - Disney+

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+

Chimp Empire (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (movie) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Nature: Niagara Falls (doc) - PBS

Changing Planet (season premiere) - PBS

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer - Fox

Pretty Stoned (movie) - MTV

Getting Warmer With Kal Penn (season finale) - Bloomberg

The Conners - ABC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Farmer Wants a Wife - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Abbott Elementary (season finale) - ABC

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

The Ark (season finale) - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Snowfall (series finale) - FX

True Lies - CBS

Dave - FXX

Digman! - Comedy Central

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

Thursday, April 20

Streaming

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Star Trek: Picard (series finale) - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Rough Cut - Topic

Titans - HBO Max

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mrs. Davis (series debut) - Peacock

The Diplomat (series debut) - Netflix

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head (season premiere) - Paramount+

Quasi (movie) - Hulu

Funny or Die's High Science (series debut) - HBO Max/Discovery+

7:30 p.m.

Erin & Aaron (series debut) - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

BattleBots - Discovery

9 p.m.

The Flipping El Moussas - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Top Chef - Bravo

Grown & Gospel - WE tv

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

10 p.m.

Good Trouble - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

Friday, April 21

Streaming

Extrapolations (season finale) - Apple TV+

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

Jury Duty (season finale) - Amazon Freevee

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

Dead Ringers (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Slip (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Drops of God (series debut) - Apple TV+

Indian Matchmaking (season premiere) - Netflix

Big Beasts - Apple TV+

Suga: Road to D-Day (doc) - Disney+

The Last Thing He Told Me - Apple TV+

Movies

Evil Dead Rise - In theaters

Somewhere in Queens - In theaters

Chevalier - In theaters

The Covenant - In theaters

Ghosted - Apple TV+

Beau Is Afraid - In theaters

To Catch a Killer - In theaters

Judy Blume Forever (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

Little Richard: I Am Everything (doc) - In limited theaters, Digital

Gringa (movie) In theaters, VOD

A Tourist's Guide to Love - Netflix

Dosed: The Trip of a Lifetime (doc) - In limited theaters

The Best Man - In theater, Digital, VOD

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

Saturdays - Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Saturdays - Disney Channel

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting - Starz

Secrets of the Elephants (series debut) - National Geographic

Fire Country - CBS

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Dear Mama (docuseries debut) - FX

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, April 22

Movies

River (doc) - In theaters

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Chasing the Rains (docuseries debut) - BBC America / AMC+

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Houses With History - HGTV / Discovery+

Sunday, April 23

Check Local Listings

Call the Midwife - PBS

Sanditon (series finale) - PBS

Marie Antoinette - PBS

Streaming

Great Expectations (season finale) - Hulu

Rabbit Hole - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

8 p.m.

Combat Ships - Smithsonian Channel

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol - ABC

Catching Lighting - Showtime

Raven's Home - Disney Channel, DisneyNOW

100 Foot Wave - HBO

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Simpsons - Fox

The Equalizer - CBS

Home Town Takeover (season premiere) - HGTV

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

The Food That Built America (season finale) - History Channel

Lucky Hank - AMC (also BBCA, IFC, Sundance, AMC+)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - CNN

Naked and Afraid: Solo - Discovery

East New York - CBS

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Magnum P.I. - CBS

Very Scary People - ID

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse (series debut) - HGTV

From (season premiere) - MGM+

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Seeking Brother Husband - TLC

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry - HBO

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Waco: The Aftermath - Showtime (also Paramount Network, CMT)

Amityville: An Origin Story (docuseries debut) - MGM+

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

Very Scary People - ID

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (season premiere) - HBO / HBO Max

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

*times are ET and subject to change









