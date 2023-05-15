What to Watch this week: Fast X revs into theaters, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star's shocking season finales
It's the beginning of the end (two movies? three?) as we know it of the Fast and the Furious franchise with Fast X, which finds the family — including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster — getting help from a new friend (Brie Larson) as they face off against foes old (Jason Statham, Charlize Theron) and new — Jason Momoa joins the franchise as a notorious villain named Dante Reyes.
On TV, it's the time of year for season finales, and there are a lot of those: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, All American, The Big Door Prize, The Masked Singer, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, the Law & Order franchise, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, and more.
What to Watch this Week
Monday, May 15
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Silent Beauty (doc) - PBS
Streaming
Unfinished Business (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (season finale) - Fox
The Voice - NBC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
All American (season finale) - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
Street Outlaws: Locals Only (series debut) - Discovery
Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
A Small Light - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
Undercover Underage - ID
NCIS - CBS
White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max
Summer Baking Championship (series debut) - Food Network
Renovation Wild (series debut) - HGTV
American Idol ("Journey to the Finale") - ABC
10 p.m.
That's My Jam (season finale) - NBC
American Dad - TBS
NCIS: Hawai'i (season finale, part one) - CBS
11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA
Tuesday, May 16
Streaming
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
The Tower 2: Death Message (season premiere) - BritBox
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (doc) - Netflix
Movies
Assassin Club - Digital
To Catch a Killer - VOD
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (streaming debut) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — Run It Back - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star (season finale) - Fox
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network
FBI - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
The Wall - NBC
Renovation 911 (season finale) - HGTV / Discovery+
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
Dancing Queens - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Angel City (docuseries debut) - HBO
10 p.m.
Weakest Link - NBC
Return to Amish (season finale) - TLC
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker - CMT
Wednesday, May 17
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Your Brain (two-part series debut) - PBS
Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship (season finale) - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize (season finale) - Apple TV+
Saint X - Hulu
Class of '09 - Hulu
High Desert (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone (series debut) - Paramount+
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (doc) - Hulu
McGregor Forever (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Working: What We Do All Day (docuseries debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer (season finale) - Fox
The Flash - The CW
Chicago Med - NBC
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) - HGTV
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules (season finale) - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife (season finale) - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Chicago Fire - NBC
True Lies (two-part series finale) - CBS
10 p.m.
Dave - FXX
Chicago P.D. - NBC
The Game Show Show - ABC
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central
11 p.m.
Sisters (series debut) - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)
Thursday, May 18
Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis (season finale) - Peacock
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death - HBO Max
The Other Two - HBO Max
XO, Kitty (series debut) - Netflix
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (series debut) - Peacock
The Three Drinkers (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Giants (docuseries debut) - Curiosity Stream
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (reunion, part 2) - MTV
BattleBots - Discovery
Young Sheldon - CBS
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa - HGTV
Station 19 (season finale) - ABC
Law & Order (season finale) - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Young Sheldon (season finale) - CBS
9 p.m.
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
100 Days to Indy - The CW
Law & Order: SVU (season finale) - NBC
So Help Me Todd (season finale) - CBS
Fix My Flip - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy (season finale) - ABC
I Survived Bear Grylls (series debut) - TBS
10 p.m.
Good Trouble (season finale) - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
CSI: Vegas (season finale) - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) - NBC
Friday, May 19
Check Local Listings
Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway's Best (special) - PBS
Streaming
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me (season finale) - Apple TV+
Citadel - Amazon Prime Video
Silo - Apple TV+
City on Fire - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Primo (series debut) - FreeVee
Stillwater (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Selling Sunset (season premiere) - Netflix
Spy/Master (series debut) - HBO Max
Movies
Mercy - In theaters, Digital
White Men Can't Jump - Hulu
Sanctuary - In theaters
Master Gardener - In theaters
Stay Awake - In theaters
8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Couples Therapy - Showtime
S.W.A.T. (season finale) - CBS
Shark Tank (season finale) - ABC
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz
8:30 p.m.
Couples Therapy - Showtime
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
Mama June: Family Crisis - WE tv
Fire Country (season finale) - CBS
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
20/20 - ABC
100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel - HGTV
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Blue Bloods (season finale) - CBS
The Secrets of Hillsong (docuseries debut) - FX (streaming the next day on Hulu)
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) - HBO / HBO Max
Saturday, May 20
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love to Love You, Donna Summer (doc) - HBO / HBO Max
9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Sunday, May 21
Check Local Listings
Tom Jones (season finale) - PBS
Streaming
Fatal Attraction - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
America's Funniest Home Videos (season finale) - ABC
8 p.m.
Air Disasters (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol (season finale) - ABC
Vice - Showtime
100 Foot Wave (season finale) - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons (season finale) - Fox
Home Town Takeover - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV
The Equalizer (season finale) - CBS
8:30 p.m.
The Great North (season finale) - Fox
9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
Fear the Walking Dead - AMC
The Cube - TBS
Bob's Burgers (season finale) - Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles (series finale) - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
Very Scary People - ID
Match Me Abroad - TLC
Ghosts of Beirut (series debut) - Showtime
A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (special) - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max
