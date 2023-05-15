What to Watch this week: Fast X revs into theaters, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star's shocking season finales

What to watch this week (May 15-May 21): A new season of Selling Sunset, the series debuts of XO, Kitty and Primo, and more.
By Gerrad Hall and Calie Schepp May 15, 2023 at 03:12 PM EDT
It's the beginning of the end (two movies? three?) as we know it of the Fast and the Furious franchise with Fast X, which finds the family — including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster — getting help from a new friend (Brie Larson) as they face off against foes old (Jason Statham, Charlize Theron) and new — Jason Momoa joins the franchise as a notorious villain named Dante Reyes.

On TV, it's the time of year for season finales, and there are a lot of those: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, All American, The Big Door Prize, The Masked Singer, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, the Law & Order franchise, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, and more.

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 15

Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Silent Beauty (doc) - PBS

Streaming
Unfinished Business (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.
9-1-1 (season finale) - Fox
The Voice - NBC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo
All American (season finale) - The CW
The Neighborhood - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
Street Outlaws: Locals Only (series debut) - Discovery
Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
You, Me & My Ex - TLC
History's Greatest Mysteries - History
A Small Light - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)
Undercover Underage - ID
NCIS - CBS
White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max
Summer Baking Championship (series debut) - Food Network
Renovation Wild (series debut) - HGTV
American Idol ("Journey to the Finale") - ABC

10 p.m.
That's My Jam (season finale) - NBC
American Dad - TBS
NCIS: Hawai'i (season finale, part one) - CBS

11 p.m.
Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, May 16

Streaming
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
The Tower 2: Death Message (season premiere) - BritBox
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (doc) - Netflix

Movies
Assassin Club - Digital
To Catch a Killer - VOD
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (streaming debut) - Paramount+

8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — Run It Back - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star (season finale) - Fox
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network
FBI - CBS
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

9 p.m.
Couples Retreat - MTV
The Wall - NBC
Renovation 911 (season finale) - HGTV / Discovery+
7 Little Johnstons - TLC
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+
Judge Steve Harvey - ABC
Dancing Queens - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Angel City (docuseries debut) - HBO

10 p.m.
Weakest Link - NBC
Return to Amish (season finale) - TLC
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker - CMT

Wednesday, May 17

Check Local Listings
NOVA: Your Brain (two-part series debut) - PBS

Streaming
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
The Challenge: World Championship (season finale) - Paramount+
The Big Door Prize (season finale) - Apple TV+
Saint X - Hulu
Class of '09 - Hulu
High Desert (series debut) - Apple TV+
The Family Stallone (series debut) - Paramount+
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (doc) - Hulu
McGregor Forever (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Working: What We Do All Day (docuseries debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor - CBS
The Masked Singer (season finale) - Fox
The Flash - The CW
Chicago Med - NBC
Jeopardy! Masters - ABC
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) - HGTV

9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules (season finale) - Bravo
Farmer Wants a Wife (season finale) - Fox
House of Payne - BET
Riverdale - The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Chicago Fire - NBC
True Lies (two-part series finale) - CBS

10 p.m.
Dave - FXX
Chicago P.D. - NBC
The Game Show Show - ABC

10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

11 p.m.
Sisters (series debut) - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)

Thursday, May 18

Streaming
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+
Mrs. Davis (season finale) - Peacock
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Love & Death - HBO Max
The Other Two - HBO Max
XO, Kitty (series debut) - Netflix
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (series debut) - Peacock
The Three Drinkers (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Giants (docuseries debut) - Curiosity Stream

8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (reunion, part 2) - MTV
BattleBots - Discovery
Young Sheldon - CBS
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa - HGTV
Station 19 (season finale) - ABC
Law & Order (season finale) - NBC

8:30 p.m.
Young Sheldon (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.
Top Chef - Bravo
Celebrity Game Face - E!
Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+
Brat Loves Judy - WE tv
100 Days to Indy - The CW
Law & Order: SVU (season finale) - NBC
So Help Me Todd (season finale) - CBS
Fix My Flip - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy (season finale) - ABC
I Survived Bear Grylls (series debut) - TBS

10 p.m.
Good Trouble (season finale) - Freeform
Celebrity Prank Wars - E!
CSI: Vegas (season finale) - CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) - NBC

Friday, May 19

Check Local Listings
Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway's Best (special) - PBS

Streaming
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
Drops of God - Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me (season finale) - Apple TV+
Citadel - Amazon Prime Video
Silo - Apple TV+
City on Fire - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+
Primo (series debut) - FreeVee
Stillwater (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Selling Sunset (season premiere) - Netflix
Spy/Master (series debut) - HBO Max

Movies
Mercy - In theaters, Digital
White Men Can't Jump - Hulu
Sanctuary - In theaters
Master Gardener - In theaters
Stay Awake - In theaters

8 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Couples Therapy - Showtime
S.W.A.T. (season finale) - CBS
Shark Tank (season finale) - ABC
Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

8:30 p.m.
Couples Therapy - Showtime

9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Put a Ring On It - OWN
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel
Blindspotting - Starz
Mama June: Family Crisis - WE tv
Fire Country (season finale) - CBS
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
20/20 - ABC
100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel - HGTV

10 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery
Blue Bloods (season finale) - CBS
The Secrets of Hillsong (docuseries debut) - FX (streaming the next day on Hulu)

11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, May 20

8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love to Love You, Donna Summer (doc) - HBO / HBO Max

9 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, May 21

Check Local Listings
Tom Jones (season finale) - PBS

Streaming
Fatal Attraction - Paramount+

7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)
America's Funniest Home Videos (season finale) - ABC

8 p.m.
Air Disasters (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Idol (season finale) - ABC
Vice - Showtime
100 Foot Wave (season finale) - HBO
Alex vs. America - Food Network
The Simpsons (season finale) - Fox
Home Town Takeover - HGTV
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery
Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV
The Equalizer (season finale) - CBS

8:30 p.m.
The Great North (season finale) - Fox

9 p.m.
Succession - HBO
Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)
Yellowjackets - Showtime
Very Scary People - ID
Ciao House - Food Network
Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV
From - MGM+
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo
The 2010s - CNN
Fear the Walking Dead - AMC
The Cube - TBS
Bob's Burgers (season finale) - Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles (series finale) - CBS

9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.
The Blacklist - NBC
Barry - HBO
Very Scary People - ID
Match Me Abroad - TLC
Ghosts of Beirut (series debut) - Showtime
A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (special) - CBS

10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max

*times are ET and subject to change


