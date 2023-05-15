What to watch this week (May 15-May 21): A new season of Selling Sunset, the series debuts of XO, Kitty and Primo, and more.

What to Watch this week: Fast X revs into theaters, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star's shocking season finales

What to Watch this Week

Monday, May 15

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Silent Beauty (doc) - PBS

Streaming

Unfinished Business (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

9-1-1 (season finale) - Fox

The Voice - NBC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht - Bravo

All American (season finale) - The CW

The Neighborhood - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

Street Outlaws: Locals Only (series debut) - Discovery

Celebrity IOU (season premiere) - HGTV

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

You, Me & My Ex - TLC

History's Greatest Mysteries - History

A Small Light - National Geographic (next day on Disney+)

Undercover Underage - ID

NCIS - CBS

White House Plumbers - HBO / HBO Max

Summer Baking Championship (series debut) - Food Network

Renovation Wild (series debut) - HGTV

American Idol ("Journey to the Finale") - ABC

10 p.m.

That's My Jam (season finale) - NBC

American Dad - TBS

NCIS: Hawai'i (season finale, part one) - CBS

11 p.m.

Race To Survive: Alaska - USA

Tuesday, May 16

Streaming

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

The Tower 2: Death Message (season premiere) - BritBox

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (doc) - Netflix

Movies

Assassin Club - Digital

To Catch a Killer - VOD

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (streaming debut) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — Run It Back - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star (season finale) - Fox

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Chopped: Military Salute - Food Network

FBI - CBS

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

9 p.m.

Couples Retreat - MTV

The Wall - NBC

Renovation 911 (season finale) - HGTV / Discovery+

7 Little Johnstons - TLC

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network / Discovery+

Judge Steve Harvey - ABC

Dancing Queens - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Angel City (docuseries debut) - HBO

10 p.m.

Weakest Link - NBC

Return to Amish (season finale) - TLC

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch - History

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker - CMT

Wednesday, May 17

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Your Brain (two-part series debut) - PBS

Streaming

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Challenge: World Championship (season finale) - Paramount+

The Big Door Prize (season finale) - Apple TV+

Saint X - Hulu

Class of '09 - Hulu

High Desert (series debut) - Apple TV+

The Family Stallone (series debut) - Paramount+

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (doc) - Hulu

McGregor Forever (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Working: What We Do All Day (docuseries debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor - CBS

The Masked Singer (season finale) - Fox

The Flash - The CW

Chicago Med - NBC

Jeopardy! Masters - ABC

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season finale) - HGTV

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules (season finale) - Bravo

Farmer Wants a Wife (season finale) - Fox

House of Payne - BET

Riverdale - The CW

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Chicago Fire - NBC

True Lies (two-part series finale) - CBS

10 p.m.

Dave - FXX

Chicago P.D. - NBC

The Game Show Show - ABC

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens - Comedy Central

11 p.m.

Sisters (series debut) - IFC (streaming on Sundance Now, AMC+)

Thursday, May 18

Streaming

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Paramount+

Mrs. Davis (season finale) - Peacock

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Love & Death - HBO Max

The Other Two - HBO Max

XO, Kitty (series debut) - Netflix

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (series debut) - Peacock

The Three Drinkers (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Giants (docuseries debut) - Curiosity Stream

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (reunion, part 2) - MTV

BattleBots - Discovery

Young Sheldon - CBS

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa - HGTV

Station 19 (season finale) - ABC

Law & Order (season finale) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Sheldon (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.

Top Chef - Bravo

Celebrity Game Face - E!

Ghost Hunters - Travel Channel / Discovery+

Brat Loves Judy - WE tv

100 Days to Indy - The CW

Law & Order: SVU (season finale) - NBC

So Help Me Todd (season finale) - CBS

Fix My Flip - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy (season finale) - ABC

I Survived Bear Grylls (series debut) - TBS

10 p.m.

Good Trouble (season finale) - Freeform

Celebrity Prank Wars - E!

CSI: Vegas (season finale) - CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) - NBC

Friday, May 19

Check Local Listings

Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway's Best (special) - PBS

Streaming

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

Drops of God - Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me (season finale) - Apple TV+

Citadel - Amazon Prime Video

Silo - Apple TV+

City on Fire - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked - Paramount+

Primo (series debut) - FreeVee

Stillwater (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Selling Sunset (season premiere) - Netflix

Spy/Master (series debut) - HBO Max

Movies

Mercy - In theaters, Digital

White Men Can't Jump - Hulu

Sanctuary - In theaters

Master Gardener - In theaters

Stay Awake - In theaters

8 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Couples Therapy - Showtime

S.W.A.T. (season finale) - CBS

Shark Tank (season finale) - ABC

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

8:30 p.m.

Couples Therapy - Showtime

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Put a Ring On It - OWN

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Blindspotting - Starz

Mama June: Family Crisis - WE tv

Fire Country (season finale) - CBS

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

20/20 - ABC

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel - HGTV

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water - Discovery

Blue Bloods (season finale) - CBS

The Secrets of Hillsong (docuseries debut) - FX (streaming the next day on Hulu)

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) - HBO / HBO Max

Saturday, May 20

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (doc) - HBO / HBO Max

9 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Sunday, May 21

Check Local Listings

Tom Jones (season finale) - PBS

Streaming

Fatal Attraction - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape - Oxygen (streaming on Peacock)

America's Funniest Home Videos (season finale) - ABC

8 p.m.

Air Disasters (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Idol (season finale) - ABC

Vice - Showtime

100 Foot Wave (season finale) - HBO

Alex vs. America - Food Network

The Simpsons (season finale) - Fox

Home Town Takeover - HGTV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing - Discovery

Accomplice to Murder With Vinnie Politan - Court TV

The Equalizer (season finale) - CBS

8:30 p.m.

The Great North (season finale) - Fox

9 p.m.

Succession - HBO

Ride - Hallmark (and streaming on Peacock)

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Very Scary People - ID

Ciao House - Food Network

Fix My Frankenhouse - HGTV

From - MGM+

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Bravo

The 2010s - CNN

Fear the Walking Dead - AMC

The Cube - TBS

Bob's Burgers (season finale) - Fox

NCIS: Los Angeles (series finale) - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

The Blacklist - NBC

Barry - HBO

Very Scary People - ID

Match Me Abroad - TLC

Ghosts of Beirut (series debut) - Showtime

A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (special) - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere - HBO / HBO Max

*times are ET and subject to change