What to Watch this week: Denzel is back for The Equalizer 3 and The Wheel of Time spins into season 2
Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite almost 20 years after Man on Fire for The Equalizer 3, where Washington's former government assassin takes on the Italian mafia to protect his friends.
On the small screen, Rosamund Pike is back for a new season of The Wheel of Time, Joseph Sikora returns as fan-favorite Tommy Egan for season 2 of Power Book IV: Force, and the final seasons of the animated series Archer and Disenchantment premiere. Plus, the season finales of Justified: City Primeval, Miracle Workers: End Times, Claim to Fame, and Stars on Mars.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, August 28
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
The Chelsea Detectives (season premiere) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars (season finale) - Fox
Son of a Critch - The CW
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Claim to Fame (season finale) - ABC
America in Black: March on Washington 60 Years Later (special) - BET
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s (series debut) - ID
9 p.m.
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC
10 p.m.
Miracle Workers: End Times (season finale) - TBS
BBQ USA (season finale) - Food Network
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? - ID
Rewind the 90s (season finale) - NatGeo
Tuesday, August 29
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Movies
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Digital
The Pod Generation - VOD
7 p.m.
The Curious Chef (season premiere) - Tastemade
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam - Fox
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
OutDaughtered (season finale) - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Good Bones - HGTV
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
10 p.m.
Justified: City Primeval (season finale) - FX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max
The Love Experiment - MTV
Wednesday, August 30
Streaming
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
Strange Planet - Apple TV+
Invasion - Apple TV+
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season finale) - Netflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Heart of Invictus (docuseries debut) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
America's Got Talent - NBC
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
Superfan: Little Big Town - CBS
9:30 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
10 p.m.
Expedition Bigfoot (season premiere) - Discovery
Battle of the Decades - Food Network
House of Payne - BET
Archer (final season premiere) - FXX
Thursday, August 31
Streaming
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Harley Quinn - Max
Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+
One Piece (series debut) - Netflix
Choose Love (movie) - Netflix
Face to Face (season premiere) - Viaplay
The Pact (series debut) - AMC+, Sundance Now
Spellbound (series debut) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
As Luck Would Have It (three-part movie event debut) - LMN
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
9 p.m.
60 Days In (season finale) - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (season finale) - Travel
Big Brother - CBS
Toya & Reginae - WE tv
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd (season finale) - Food Network / Max
Alone Australia - History
10 p.m.
Booked: First Day In - A&E
What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA - MTV
Help! My House Is Haunted (season premiere) - Travel
Friday, September 1
Streaming
Foundation - Apple TV+
Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Disenchantment (season premiere) - Netflix
God. Family. Football. (docuseries debut) - Amazon Freevee
The Wheel of Time (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Love is Blind: After the Altar - Netflix
Movies
The Good Mother - In theaters
The Equalizer 3 - In theaters
Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia - In theaters
All Fun and Games - In theaters
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose - In theaters
Mr. Jimmy (doc) - In theaters
King of Killers - In theaters, Digital, VOD
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
Power Book IV: Force (season premiere) - Starz
People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID
Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS
9 p.m.
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Time of Essence - OWN
Family Law (season finale) - The CW
9:30 p.m.
Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham (season finale) - Starz
10 p.m.
Heels - Starz
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson (series finale) - HBO / Max
Saturday, September 2
8 p.m.
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Love & Marriage: Detroit (Reunion, Part 1) - OWN
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Kings of BBQ - A&E
Sunday, September 3
Streaming
Special Ops: Lioness - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Unforgotten (season premiere) - PBS
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Billions - Showtime
Big Brother - CBS
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reunion, Part 1) - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
Dark Winds (season finale) - AMC
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max
The Chi - Showtime
Renovation Resort Showdown (season finale) - HGTV
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change