Plus, Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere, Archer's final season premieres, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: Denzel is back for The Equalizer 3 and The Wheel of Time spins into season 2

Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time; Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in The Equalizer 3; Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite almost 20 years after Man on Fire for The Equalizer 3, where Washington's former government assassin takes on the Italian mafia to protect his friends.

What to watch this week

Monday, August 28

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

The Chelsea Detectives (season premiere) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars (season finale) - Fox

Son of a Critch - The CW

Ugliest House in America - HGTV

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Claim to Fame (season finale) - ABC

America in Black: March on Washington 60 Years Later (special) - BET

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s (series debut) - ID

9 p.m.

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

90 Day: The Last Resort - TLC

10 p.m.

Miracle Workers: End Times (season finale) - TBS

BBQ USA (season finale) - Food Network

Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? - ID

Rewind the 90s (season finale) - NatGeo

Tuesday, August 29

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Movies

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Digital

The Pod Generation - VOD

7 p.m.

The Curious Chef (season premiere) - Tastemade

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam - Fox

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

OutDaughtered (season finale) - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Good Bones - HGTV

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

10 p.m.

Justified: City Primeval (season finale) - FX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max

The Love Experiment - MTV

Wednesday, August 30

Streaming

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

Physical - Apple TV+

Strange Planet - Apple TV+

Invasion - Apple TV+

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season finale) - Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Heart of Invictus (docuseries debut) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

MasterChef - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

Superfan: Little Big Town - CBS

9:30 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

10 p.m.

Expedition Bigfoot (season premiere) - Discovery

Battle of the Decades - Food Network

House of Payne - BET

Archer (final season premiere) - FXX

Thursday, August 31

Streaming

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Harley Quinn - Max

Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+

One Piece (series debut) - Netflix

Choose Love (movie) - Netflix

Face to Face (season premiere) - Viaplay

The Pact (series debut) - AMC+, Sundance Now

Spellbound (series debut) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

As Luck Would Have It (three-part movie event debut) - LMN

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

9 p.m.

60 Days In (season finale) - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (season finale) - Travel

Big Brother - CBS

Toya & Reginae - WE tv

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd (season finale) - Food Network / Max

Alone Australia - History

10 p.m.

Booked: First Day In - A&E

What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) - FX

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched - E!

The Challenge: USA - MTV

Help! My House Is Haunted (season premiere) - Travel

Friday, September 1

Streaming

Foundation - Apple TV+

Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Disenchantment (season premiere) - Netflix

God. Family. Football. (docuseries debut) - Amazon Freevee

The Wheel of Time (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Love is Blind: After the Altar - Netflix

Movies

The Good Mother - In theaters

The Equalizer 3 - In theaters

Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia - In theaters

All Fun and Games - In theaters

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose - In theaters

Mr. Jimmy (doc) - In theaters

King of Killers - In theaters, Digital, VOD

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

Power Book IV: Force (season premiere) - Starz

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 2000s - ID

Secret Celebrity Renovation - CBS

9 p.m.

Love During Lockup - WE tv

Minx - Starz

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV

Time of Essence - OWN

Family Law (season finale) - The CW

9:30 p.m.

Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham (season finale) - Starz

10 p.m.

Heels - Starz

11 p.m.

How to With John Wilson (series finale) - HBO / Max

Saturday, September 2

8 p.m.

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

Love & Marriage: Detroit (Reunion, Part 1) - OWN

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

Kings of BBQ - A&E

Sunday, September 3

Streaming

Special Ops: Lioness - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Unforgotten (season premiere) - PBS

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Billions - Showtime

Big Brother - CBS

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reunion, Part 1) - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

Dark Winds (season finale) - AMC

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max

The Chi - Showtime

Renovation Resort Showdown (season finale) - HGTV

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

*times are ET and subject to change











