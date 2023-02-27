What to watch this week (Feb. 27-March 5): Jam out to Daisy Jones and the Six, Sex/Life returns, and more.

What to Watch this week: Get in the ring for Creed III, and The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) is back

Michael B. Jordan is stepping back into the ring — and this time also behind the camera for his feature directorial debut — as Adonis Creed in Creed III, this time facing off against a former boxing prodigy and newly released prisoner, Damian, played by Jonathan Majors.

What to watch this week

Monday, February 27

8 p.m.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars (season finale) - NBC

Kids Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Below Deck - Bravo

The Bachelor - ABC

Basketball Wives - VH1

Alert - Fox (special time, season finale)

The Neighborhood - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

Death by Fame (season finale) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel

Summer House - Bravo

NCIS - CBS

10 p.m.

The Playboy Murders (season finale) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel

The Watchful Eye - Freeform

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (guest host Hasan Minhaj) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, February 28

Check Local Listings

Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future (concert special) - PBS



Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Perfect Match (season finale) - Netflix

The Traitors (reunion) - Peacock

FBI True (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

Movies

Hunt (movie) - VOD

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Homestead Rescue (season premiere) - Discovery

Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere) - MTV

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

FBI - CBS

The Rookie - ABC

The Winchesters - The CW

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (season premiere) - MTV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love Trip: Paris - Freeform

FBI: International - CBS

La Brea - NBC

Accused - Fox

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

10 p.m.

I Am Jazz (season finale) - TLC

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Will Trent - ABC

Love Trip: Paris - Freeform

CMT Crossroads: For King + Country & Jimmie Allen (special) - CMT

La Brea (season finale) - NBC

Wednesday, March 1

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

The Mandalorian (season premiere) - Disney+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Survivor (season premiere) - CBS

The Challenge: Ride or Dies (reunion part 2) - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

My 600-lb Life - TLC

The Flash - The CW

The Conners - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox

Chicago Med - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season finale) - Fox

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

Kung Fu - The CW

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Chicago Fire - NBC

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Not Dead Yet - ABC

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

The Ark - Syfy

A Million Little Things - ABC

Chicago PD - NBC

Snowfall - FX

True Lies (series debut) - CBS

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, March 2

Streaming

The Real Housewives of Miami (season finale) - Peacock

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Poker Face - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+

Blackport - Topic

Temple (series debut) - Topic

Sex/Life (season premiere) - Netflix

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (comedy special) - HBO Max

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

BattleBots - Discovery

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Station 19 - ABC

Next Level Chef - Fox

Walker - The CW

The Flipping El Moussas (series debut) - HGTV

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Animal Control - Fox

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season finale) - A&E

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV

Walker Independence (season finale) - The CW

So Help Me Todd - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV

Alaska Daily (winter premiere) - ABC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, March 3

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video

Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+

Liaison - Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & The Six (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Next in Fashion (season premiere) - Netflix

The Point Men (U.S. streaming debut) - Rakuten Viki

The Problem With John Stewart - Apple TV+

Movies

Creed III - In theaters

House Party (streaming debut) - HBO Max

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

The 12th Victim - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew (season premiere) - NBC

9 p.m.

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Dateline - NBC

Party Down - Starz

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist (series debut) - MTV

Fire Country - CBS

10 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, March 4

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Frozen Planet II (season finale) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Act Your Age (back-to-back episode series debut) - Bounce

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

9 p.m.

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (live comedy special) - Netflix

48 Hours - CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Travis Kelce/Kelsea Ballerini) - NBC

Sunday, March 5

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

Kitchen Commando - Tubi

11:30 a.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

8 p.m.

American Idol - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 3) - Bravo

The Equalizer - CBS

Naked & Afraid - Discovery

The Simpsons - Fox

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Your Honor - Showtime

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Magnum P.I. - NBC

The Food That Built America - History Channel

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Married by Mistake (movie) - E!

East New York - CBS

Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (doc) - CNN

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy - Fox

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B (special concert event) - Bravo

10 p.m.

The Company You Keep - ABC

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Blacklist - NBC

Bar Rescue - Paramount Network

MILF Manor - TLC

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Murf the Surf (season finale) - MGM+

11 p.m.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO