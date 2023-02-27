What to Watch this week: Get in the ring for Creed III, and The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) is back
Michael B. Jordan is stepping back into the ring — and this time also behind the camera for his feature directorial debut — as Adonis Creed in Creed III, this time facing off against a former boxing prodigy and newly released prisoner, Damian, played by Jonathan Majors.
There's plenty of action on the small screen as well, where The Mandalorian — starring The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal — makes his return on Disney+. Plus, the 1994 action-comedy True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, gets a series adaptation starring Shameless' Steve Howey and She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga. And it's action of a different kind that's going down in season 2 of Sex/Life, starring Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, and Mike Vogel.
Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and more star in Daisy Jones & the Six, the musical-drama series adaptation of the best-selling novel, about the rise and sudden fall of a famous rock in the late 1970s.
What to watch this week
Monday, February 27
8 p.m.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars (season finale) - NBC
Kids Baking Championship (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Below Deck - Bravo
The Bachelor - ABC
Basketball Wives - VH1
Alert - Fox (special time, season finale)
The Neighborhood - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
Death by Fame (season finale) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
History's Greatest Mysteries - History Channel
Summer House - Bravo
NCIS - CBS
10 p.m.
The Playboy Murders (season finale) - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning - History Channel
The Watchful Eye - Freeform
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (guest host Hasan Minhaj) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, February 28
Check Local Listings
Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future (concert special) - PBS
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Perfect Match (season finale) - Netflix
The Traitors (reunion) - Peacock
FBI True (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
Movies
Hunt (movie) - VOD
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Homestead Rescue (season premiere) - Discovery
Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere) - MTV
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
FBI - CBS
The Rookie - ABC
The Winchesters - The CW
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (season premiere) - MTV
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
Superchef Grudge Match - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love Trip: Paris - Freeform
FBI: International - CBS
La Brea - NBC
Accused - Fox
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
10 p.m.
I Am Jazz (season finale) - TLC
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan - History Channel
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Will Trent - ABC
Love Trip: Paris - Freeform
CMT Crossroads: For King + Country & Jimmie Allen (special) - CMT
La Brea (season finale) - NBC
Wednesday, March 1
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu
Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee
The Mandalorian (season premiere) - Disney+
8 p.m.
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Survivor (season premiere) - CBS
The Challenge: Ride or Dies (reunion part 2) - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
My 600-lb Life - TLC
The Flash - The CW
The Conners - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
Chicago Med - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season finale) - Fox
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
Kung Fu - The CW
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Chicago Fire - NBC
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Not Dead Yet - ABC
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
The Ark - Syfy
A Million Little Things - ABC
Chicago PD - NBC
Snowfall - FX
True Lies (series debut) - CBS
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, March 2
Streaming
The Real Housewives of Miami (season finale) - Peacock
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Poker Face - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Black Snow - Sundance Now, AMC+
Blackport - Topic
Temple (series debut) - Topic
Sex/Life (season premiere) - Netflix
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (comedy special) - HBO Max
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
BattleBots - Discovery
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Station 19 - ABC
Next Level Chef - Fox
Walker - The CW
The Flipping El Moussas (series debut) - HGTV
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Animal Control - Fox
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (season finale) - A&E
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Ex On The Beach Couples - MTV
Walker Independence (season finale) - The CW
So Help Me Todd - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Impractical Jokers - TBS, tru TV
Alaska Daily (winter premiere) - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, March 3
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Dear Edward - Apple TV+
Carnival Row - Amazon Prime Video
Hello Tomorrow! - Apple TV+
Liaison - Apple TV+
Daisy Jones & The Six (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Next in Fashion (season premiere) - Netflix
The Point Men (U.S. streaming debut) - Rakuten Viki
The Problem With John Stewart - Apple TV+
Movies
Creed III - In theaters
House Party (streaming debut) - HBO Max
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
The 12th Victim - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew (season premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Dateline - NBC
Party Down - Starz
The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist (series debut) - MTV
Fire Country - CBS
10 p.m.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, March 4
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Frozen Planet II (season finale) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
Cold Justice - Oxygen
Act Your Age (back-to-back episode series debut) - Bounce
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
9 p.m.
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (live comedy special) - Netflix
48 Hours - CBS
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Travis Kelce/Kelsea Ballerini) - NBC
Sunday, March 5
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
Kitchen Commando - Tubi
11:30 a.m.
Be My Guest With Ina Garten (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
8 p.m.
American Idol - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
Tournament of Champions IV - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 3) - Bravo
The Equalizer - CBS
Naked & Afraid - Discovery
The Simpsons - Fox
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Your Honor - Showtime
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Magnum P.I. - NBC
The Food That Built America - History Channel
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Married by Mistake (movie) - E!
East New York - CBS
Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (doc) - CNN
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B (special concert event) - Bravo
10 p.m.
The Company You Keep - ABC
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Blacklist - NBC
Bar Rescue - Paramount Network
MILF Manor - TLC
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Murf the Surf (season finale) - MGM+
11 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
