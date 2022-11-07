What to watch this week: Black Panther is back, and a new Diana and Charles take on The Crown

What to watch this week (Nov. 7 - Nov. 13): Christine Baranski puts up one last Good Fight, Yellowstone season premiere, The Handmaid's Tale season finale, and Lindsay Lohan makes her comeback in Falling For Christmas.

Will it be the biggest movie of 2022? Bigger than Top Gun: Maverick's massive $716 million domestic haul? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is perhaps the year's most anticipated movie, for several reasons: Fans are anxious to see how the sequel to the 2018 smash hit will honor late star Chadwick Boseman, not to mention who will take up the titular mantle; and can the movie capture the same glory as the Black Panther, which was the first Marvel movie to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination?

And big things are happening on the small screen, where the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown makes it debut — along with a new cast: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Plus, Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, The Handmaid's Tale wraps up its current installment, Christine Baranski & Co. put up one final Good Fight, and Lindsay Lohan makes her comeback in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas.

What to Watch this week

Monday, November 7

Streaming

Judy Justice (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Don't Worry Darling (streaming debut) - HBO Max

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder (season finale) - Acorn TV

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Move Me (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Holiday Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters (series debut) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

The Vow Part Two - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (series debut) - Food Network/Discovery+

Avenue 5 - HBO

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Tuesday, November 8

Streaming

Neal Brennan: Blocks (special) - Netflix

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

Movies

The Willowbrook - Digital

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Say Hey, Willie Mays (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (holiday event debut) - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

La Brea - NBC

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime

Wednesday, November 9

Streaming

The Crown (season premiere) - Netflix

Save Our Squad With David Beckham (series debut) - Disney+

The Montaners (docuseries debut) - Disney+

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 - Amazon Prime Video

The Handmaid's Tale (season finale) - Hulu

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+

Love Is Blind (season finale) - Netflix

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America (series debut) - History Channel

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - ABC

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight (season finale) - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

Documentary Now! - IFC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Big Sky - ABC

American Horror Story: NYC - FX

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Sherman's Showcase - IFC

Thursday, November 10

Streaming

The Calling (series debut) - Peacock

Falling for Christmas (LiLo movie) - Netflix

The Big Brunch (series debut) - HBO Max

The Accidental Wolf (season premiere) - Topic

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Titans - HBO Max

Inside Amy Schumer (season finale) - Paramount+

A Friend of the Family (season finale) - Peacock

The Kardashians - Hulu

The Good Fight (series finale) - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Walker - The CW

Station 19 - ABC

Afrofuturism: The Origin Story (doc) - Smithsonian Channel

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue - HGTV

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Atlanta (series finale) - FX

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, November 11

Streaming

The English (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Transformers: Earthspark (series debut) - Paramount+

Mythic Quest (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (comedy special) - HBO Max

Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (comedy special) - HBO Max

Circuit Breakers (series debut) - Apple TV+

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (season premiere) - Netflix

Mammals (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

The Problem With Jon Stewart (season finale) - Apple TV+

Central Park - Apple TV+

Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - In theaters

A Gingerbread Christmas - Discovery+

One Delicious Christmas - Discovery+

My Father's Dragon - Netflix

The Human Trial - VOD

Is That Black Enough For You? - Netflix

Spirited - In theaters

MVP - Digital/VOD

Bar Fight! - In theaters, VOD

Capturing the Killer Nurse - Netflix

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, November 12

8 p.m.

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

Deadline to Disaster (season premiere) - The Weather Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, November 13

Streaming

Tulsa King (series debut) - Paramount+

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus - HBO

Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD - BBC America

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire (season finale) - ET AMC

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change