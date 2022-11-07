What to watch this week: Black Panther is back, and a new Diana and Charles take on The Crown
Will it be the biggest movie of 2022? Bigger than Top Gun: Maverick's massive $716 million domestic haul? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is perhaps the year's most anticipated movie, for several reasons: Fans are anxious to see how the sequel to the 2018 smash hit will honor late star Chadwick Boseman, not to mention who will take up the titular mantle; and can the movie capture the same glory as the Black Panther, which was the first Marvel movie to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination?
And big things are happening on the small screen, where the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown makes it debut — along with a new cast: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
Plus, Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, The Handmaid's Tale wraps up its current installment, Christine Baranski & Co. put up one final Good Fight, and Lindsay Lohan makes her comeback in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas.
What to Watch this week
Monday, November 7
Streaming
Judy Justice (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
Don't Worry Darling (streaming debut) - HBO Max
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
My Life Is Murder (season finale) - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Move Me (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Holiday Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network/Discovery+
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network and discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Culpo Sisters (series debut) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Surreal Life - VH1
The Vow Part Two - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (series debut) - Food Network/Discovery+
Avenue 5 - HBO
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Tuesday, November 8
Streaming
Neal Brennan: Blocks (special) - Netflix
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Movies
The Willowbrook - Digital
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Say Hey, Willie Mays (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (holiday event debut) - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals - The CW
La Brea - NBC
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
Wednesday, November 9
Streaming
The Crown (season premiere) - Netflix
Save Our Squad With David Beckham (series debut) - Disney+
The Montaners (docuseries debut) - Disney+
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 - Amazon Prime Video
The Handmaid's Tale (season finale) - Hulu
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
Love Is Blind (season finale) - Netflix
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Ocean Invaders - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
Pawn Stars Do America (series debut) - History Channel
The 56th Annual CMA Awards - ABC
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight (season finale) - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
Documentary Now! - IFC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Big Sky - ABC
American Horror Story: NYC - FX
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Sherman's Showcase - IFC
Thursday, November 10
Streaming
The Calling (series debut) - Peacock
Falling for Christmas (LiLo movie) - Netflix
The Big Brunch (series debut) - HBO Max
The Accidental Wolf (season premiere) - Topic
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Titans - HBO Max
Inside Amy Schumer (season finale) - Paramount+
A Friend of the Family (season finale) - Peacock
The Kardashians - Hulu
The Good Fight (series finale) - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Walker - The CW
Station 19 - ABC
Afrofuturism: The Origin Story (doc) - Smithsonian Channel
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue - HGTV
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Cribs - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Atlanta (series finale) - FX
True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, November 11
Streaming
The English (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Transformers: Earthspark (series debut) - Paramount+
Mythic Quest (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (comedy special) - HBO Max
Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (comedy special) - HBO Max
Circuit Breakers (series debut) - Apple TV+
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (season premiere) - Netflix
Mammals (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
The Problem With Jon Stewart (season finale) - Apple TV+
Central Park - Apple TV+
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - In theaters
A Gingerbread Christmas - Discovery+
One Delicious Christmas - Discovery+
My Father's Dragon - Netflix
The Human Trial - VOD
Is That Black Enough For You? - Netflix
Spirited - In theaters
MVP - Digital/VOD
Bar Fight! - In theaters, VOD
Capturing the Killer Nurse - Netflix
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, November 12
8 p.m.
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
Deadline to Disaster (season premiere) - The Weather Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, November 13
Streaming
Tulsa King (series debut) - Paramount+
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Spector - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus - HBO
Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma - Bravo
Dangerous Liaisons - Starz
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD - BBC America
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire (season finale) - ET AMC
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
