What to Watch this week: Dance the night away at a Barbieheimer double feature
It the weekend movie fans have been waiting for: Barbie and Oppenheimer are both finally in theaters, creating what fans are calling the double-feature of the year.
In Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Margot Robbie plays the titular doll, who starts to have an existential identity crisis, wondering who she really is. Ryan Gosling (and Simu Liu and Scott Evans, and more) plays Ken; Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and more play other versions of Barbie. And in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy stars as the "father of the atomic bomb"; the movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and more.
Also in theaters, Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan star in The Beanie Bubble, about the rise and fall of Beanie Babies.
On the small screen, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars crowns a new winner; Timothy Olyphant returns for Justified: City Primeval; Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in Special Opps: Lioness, the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan; and JD Pardo & Co. wrap up their five-season run on Mayans M.C.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, July 17
Streaming
Average Joe - BET+
Unknown: Cave of Bones - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe - PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo
Inside the Factory - Smithsonian
The Rising (season finale) - The CW
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery
Claim to Fame - ABC
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
9 p.m.
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? - HGTV
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
The Bachelorette - ABC
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (two-part reunion premiere) - Bravo
10 p.m.
Cruel Summer - Freeform
Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery
Flip the Strip - HGTV
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
Secrets of Miss America - A&E
Weakest Link - NBC
BBQ USA - Food Network
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
Tuesday, July 18
Streaming
Love Island USA (season premiere) - Peacock
Surf Girls Hawai'i (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream (docuseries debut) - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS
8 p.m.
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Chopped: All- American Showdown - Food Network
Beat Shazam — Fox
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (reunion part 2) - Bravo
9 p.m.
Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network
Windy City Rehab (season finale) - HGTV
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox
10 p.m.
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC
Storage Wars - A&E
Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC
Dark Side of the Ring - Vice
Justified: City Primeval (series debut) - FX
Wednesday, July 19
Streaming
Secret Invasion - Disney+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Hijack - Apple TV+
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
The Deepest Breath (doc) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
Human Footprint - PBS
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew - The CW
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC
MasterChef - Fox
CMA Fest - ABC
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season premiere) - MTV
9 p.m.
Sistas - BET
Temptation Island - USA / E!
Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV
Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars — Fox
Riverdale - The CW
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. (series finale) - FX
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
I Survived a Crime (season finale) - A&E
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale) - FX
The Big D - USA / E!
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, July 20
Streaming
The Kardashians - Hulu
iCarly - Paramount+
And Just Like That - Max
Clean Sweep (season finale) - Sundance Now, AMC+
Hart to Heart - Peacock
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Lace - AllBlk
Sweet Magnolias (season premiere) - Netflix
Supa Team 4 (animated series debut) - Netflix
Superpowered: The DC Story (docuseries debut) - Max
Black Sands (U.S. streaming debut) - Viaplay
Average Joe - BET+
All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+
Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (doc) - Max
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
9 p.m.
Alone - History Channel
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
The Chase (season finale) - ABC
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
Booked: First Day In - A&E
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD (season premiere) - TruTV
Friday, July 21
Streaming
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season finale) - Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (season finale) - Paramount+
Love Allways (season finale) - Paramount+
The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Swagger - Apple TV+
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video
Pupstruction - Disney+
Almost Paradise (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee
Too Hot to Handle - Netflix
Movies
They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix
Barbie - In theaters
Oppenheimer - In theaters
Cobweb - In theaters
Fear the Night - In theaters
Stephen Curry: Underrated (doc) - In theaters, Apple TV+
The Beanie Bubble - In theaters
8 p.m.
Outlander - Starz
Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Tough as Nails - CBS
9 p.m.
100 Day Dream Home - HGTV
Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery
Dateline - NBC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love During Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv
Minx (season premiere) - Starz
10 p.m.
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery
Praise Petey (animated series debut) - Freeform
Saturday, July 22
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Act Your Age - Bounce
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
10 p.m.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (season finale) - National Geographic
Sunday, July 23
Streaming
Joe Pickett - Paramount+
Love Island U.K. - Hulu
Special Opps: Lioness (series debut) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen
8 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max
Tough as Nails - CBS
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - HGTV
The Prank Panel - ABC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead: Dead City (season finale) - AMC
The Cube - TBS
The Lazarus Project (season finale) - TNT
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max
9:30 p.m.
Housebroken - Fox
10 p.m.
Match Me Abroad - TLC
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max
Goliath - Showtime
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (cable debut) - MSNBC
*times are ET and subject to change