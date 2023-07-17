The highly anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer both hit theaters. Plus, Mayans M.C. wraps up its five-season run, Timothy Olyphant is back in Justified: City Primeval, and Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in Special Opps: Lioness.

What to Watch this week: Dance the night away at a Barbieheimer double feature

It the weekend movie fans have been waiting for: Barbie and Oppenheimer are both finally in theaters, creating what fans are calling the double-feature of the year.

What to watch this week

Monday, July 17

Streaming

Average Joe - BET+

Unknown: Cave of Bones - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe - PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo

Inside the Factory - Smithsonian

The Rising (season finale) - The CW

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days - Discovery

Claim to Fame - ABC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

9 p.m.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? - HGTV

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

The Bachelorette - ABC

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (two-part reunion premiere) - Bravo

10 p.m.

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Street Outlaws: After Hours - Discovery

Flip the Strip - HGTV

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Secrets of Miss America - A&E

Weakest Link - NBC

BBQ USA - Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

Tuesday, July 18

Streaming

Love Island USA (season premiere) - Peacock

Surf Girls Hawai'i (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream (docuseries debut) - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein - PBS

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Chopped: All- American Showdown - Food Network

Beat Shazam — Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (reunion part 2) - Bravo

9 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout - Food Network

Windy City Rehab (season finale) - HGTV

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox

10 p.m.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge - NBC

Storage Wars - A&E

Doubling Down With the Derricos - TLC

Dark Side of the Ring - Vice

Justified: City Primeval (series debut) - FX

Wednesday, July 19

Streaming

Secret Invasion - Disney+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Hijack - Apple TV+

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

The Deepest Breath (doc) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Human Footprint - PBS

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew - The CW

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

L.A. Fire & Rescue - NBC

MasterChef - Fox

CMA Fest - ABC

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season premiere) - MTV

9 p.m.

Sistas - BET

Temptation Island - USA / E!

Holmes Family Rescue - HGTV

Dr. Pimple Popper - TLC

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars — Fox

Riverdale - The CW

10 p.m.

Mayans M.C. (series finale) - FX

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

I Survived a Crime (season finale) - A&E

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale) - FX

The Big D - USA / E!

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, July 20

Streaming

The Kardashians - Hulu

iCarly - Paramount+

And Just Like That - Max

Clean Sweep (season finale) - Sundance Now, AMC+

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Lace - AllBlk

Sweet Magnolias (season premiere) - Netflix

Supa Team 4 (animated series debut) - Netflix

Superpowered: The DC Story (docuseries debut) - Max

Black Sands (U.S. streaming debut) - Viaplay

Average Joe - BET+

All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (doc) - Max

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

9 p.m.

Alone - History Channel

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

The Chase (season finale) - ABC

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

Booked: First Day In - A&E

Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris - E!

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD (season premiere) - TruTV

Friday, July 21

Streaming

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season finale) - Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (season finale) - Paramount+

Love Allways (season finale) - Paramount+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Tribunal Justice - Amazon Freevee

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Swagger - Apple TV+

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

Pupstruction - Disney+

Almost Paradise (season premiere) - Amazon Freevee

Too Hot to Handle - Netflix

Movies

They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix

Barbie - In theaters

Oppenheimer - In theaters

Cobweb - In theaters

Fear the Night - In theaters

Stephen Curry: Underrated (doc) - In theaters, Apple TV+

The Beanie Bubble - In theaters

8 p.m.

Outlander - Starz

Villains of Valley View - Disney / Disney+

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Tough as Nails - CBS

9 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home - HGTV

Hoffman Family Gold - Discovery

Dateline - NBC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love During Lockup (season premiere) - WE tv

Minx (season premiere) - Starz

10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan - Discovery

Praise Petey (animated series debut) - Freeform

Saturday, July 22

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Act Your Age - Bounce

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

10 p.m.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (season finale) - National Geographic

Sunday, July 23

Streaming

Joe Pickett - Paramount+

Love Island U.K. - Hulu

Special Opps: Lioness (series debut) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins - Oxygen

8 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian Channel

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Great Food Truck Race: David and Goliath - Food Network / Max

Tough as Nails - CBS

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - HGTV

The Prank Panel - ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (season finale) - AMC

The Cube - TBS

The Lazarus Project (season finale) - TNT

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Beachside Brawl - Food Network / Max

9:30 p.m.

Housebroken - Fox

10 p.m.

Match Me Abroad - TLC

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO / Max

Goliath - Showtime

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (cable debut) - MSNBC

