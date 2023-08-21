Plus, The Bachelorette gives out her final rose, Riverdale series finale, Ahsoka debuts, and more picks.

What to Watch this week: And Just Like That... season 2 comes to a close, Bottoms hits (and punches) theaters

Carrie and Samantha finally talk on the season finale of And Just Like That, the Bachelorette hands out her last rose to one of the three remaining men, and Riverdale wraps up after seven seasons.

Rosario Dawson headlines the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, and the sci-fi action series Invasion returns for its second season on Apple TV+.

What to watch this week

Monday, August 21

Streaming

Futurama - Hulu

8 p.m.

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Stars on Mars - Fox

Son of a Critch - The CW

Ugliest House in America - HGTV

The Bachelorette (season finale) - ABC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Secrets of Prince Andrew (two-part docuseries debut) - A&E

9 p.m.

BBQ Brawl - Food Network

People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max

Below Deck Down Under - Bravo

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

Love Island USA - Peacock

10 p.m.

Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS

BBQ USA - Food Network

Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)

Mother, May I Murder? - ID

Rewind the 90s - NatGeo

Tuesday, August 22

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Untold: Swamp Kings - Netflix

Movies

The List - VOD

Bootyology (mockumentary) - VOD

You Hurt My Feelings - Digital

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV

America's Got Talent - NBC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Beat Shazam - Fox

9 p.m.

OutDaughtered - TLC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV

Good Bones - HGTV

Love Island USA - Peacock

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Bobby's Triple Threat (season premiere) - Food Network

Star Wars: Ahsoka (series debut) - Disney+

10 p.m.

Justified: City Primeval - FX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max

The Love Experiment - MTV

Wednesday, August 23

Streaming

The Afterparty - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

Physical - Apple TV+

Strange Planet - Apple TV+

Invasion (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Nancy Drew (season finale) - The CW

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Big Brother - CBS

MasterChef - Fox

America's Got Talent - NBC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

9 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

Temptation Island (season finale) - USA / E!

Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) - TLC

Riverdale (series finale) - The CW

Superfan: Gloria Estefan - CBS

BS High (doc) - HBO / Max

9:30 p.m.

House of Payne - BET

10 p.m.

Grown-ish (season finale) - Freeform

Ghost Adventures - Discovery

Battle of the Decades - Food Network

House of Payne - BET

Thursday, August 24

Streaming

And Just Like That (season finale) - Max

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Harley Quinn - Max

Tyler Perry's Zatima (new episodes begin) - BET+

Caught Up (series debut) - BET+

8 p.m.

Generation Gap - ABC

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m.

60 Days In - A&E

Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel

Love Island USA - Peacock

Big Brother - CBS

Toya & Reginae (series debut) - WE tv

9:30 p.m.

Outchef'd - Food Network / Max

10 p.m.

Booked: First Day In - A&E

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Tacoma FD - TruTV

Botched - E!

The Challenge: USA - MTV

Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) - ABC

Friday, August 25

Streaming

Foundation - Apple TV+

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Amazon Prime Video

Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (series debut) — Apple TV+

Movies

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - Netflix

Golda - In theaters

The Dive - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Vacation Friends 2 - Hulu

The Hill - In theaters

Bottoms - In theaters

Retribution - In theaters

Bank of David - In theaters

The Retirement Plan - In theaters

Gran Turismo - In theaters

Scrapper - In theaters

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - Prime Video

Our Father, the Devil - In select theaters

Mob Land - Digital, VOD

NFL Draft Day: The Pick Is In (doc) - The Roku Channel

8 p.m.

Ready to Love - OWN

Family Law - The CW

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Love During Lockup - WE tv

Minx - Starz

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV

Love Island USA- Peacock

Time of Essence - OWN

9:30 p.m.

Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham - Starz

10 p.m.

Heels - Starz

11 p.m.

How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max

Saturday, August 26

8 p.m.

Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

Johnson - Bounce TV

9 p.m.

Vacation House Rules - HGTV

New York Homicide - Oxygen

Love Island USA- Peacock

Kings of BBQ - A&E

Sunday, August 27

Streaming

Special Ops: Lioness - Paramount+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Billions - Showtime

Big Brother - CBS

9 p.m.

2023 Streamy Awards - Streamy Awards YouTube Channel

The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo

The $100,000 Pyramid (season finale) - ABC

Dark Winds - AMC

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark

Survive the Raft - Discovery

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max

The Challenge: USA - CBS

The Chi - Showtime

Running With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (season finale) - NatGeo

The Winter King - MGM+

Love Island USA (season finale) - Peacock

10 p.m.

Telemarketers (season finale) - HBO / Max

Sister Wives - TLC

*times are ET and subject to change











