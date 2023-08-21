What to Watch this week: And Just Like That... season 2 comes to a close, Bottoms hits (and punches) theaters
Carrie and Samantha finally talk on the season finale of And Just Like That, the Bachelorette hands out her last rose to one of the three remaining men, and Riverdale wraps up after seven seasons.
Rosario Dawson headlines the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, and the sci-fi action series Invasion returns for its second season on Apple TV+.
In theaters, Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, and Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine star in Bottoms, Oscar winner Helen Mirren plays former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda, and on Netflix, Adam Sandler and his daughters star in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
What to watch this week
Monday, August 21
Streaming
Futurama - Hulu
8 p.m.
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Stars on Mars - Fox
Son of a Critch - The CW
Ugliest House in America - HGTV
The Bachelorette (season finale) - ABC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Secrets of Prince Andrew (two-part docuseries debut) - A&E
9 p.m.
BBQ Brawl - Food Network
People Magazine Investigates - ID / Max
Below Deck Down Under - Bravo
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
Love Island USA - Peacock
10 p.m.
Miracle Workers: End Times - TBS
BBQ USA - Food Network
Breeders - FX (next day on Hulu)
Mother, May I Murder? - ID
Rewind the 90s - NatGeo
Tuesday, August 22
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Untold: Swamp Kings - Netflix
Movies
The List - VOD
Bootyology (mockumentary) - VOD
You Hurt My Feelings - Digital
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Beat Shazam - Fox
9 p.m.
OutDaughtered - TLC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - MTV
Good Bones - HGTV
Love Island USA - Peacock
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Bobby's Triple Threat (season premiere) - Food Network
Star Wars: Ahsoka (series debut) - Disney+
10 p.m.
Justified: City Primeval - FX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets - HBO / Max
The Love Experiment - MTV
Wednesday, August 23
Streaming
The Afterparty - Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
Physical - Apple TV+
Strange Planet - Apple TV+
Invasion (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season premiere) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Nancy Drew (season finale) - The CW
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Big Brother - CBS
MasterChef - Fox
America's Got Talent - NBC
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
9 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
Temptation Island (season finale) - USA / E!
Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) - TLC
Riverdale (series finale) - The CW
Superfan: Gloria Estefan - CBS
BS High (doc) - HBO / Max
9:30 p.m.
House of Payne - BET
10 p.m.
Grown-ish (season finale) - Freeform
Ghost Adventures - Discovery
Battle of the Decades - Food Network
House of Payne - BET
Thursday, August 24
Streaming
And Just Like That (season finale) - Max
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Harley Quinn - Max
Tyler Perry's Zatima (new episodes begin) - BET+
Caught Up (series debut) - BET+
8 p.m.
Generation Gap - ABC
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m.
60 Days In - A&E
Project Runway All-Stars - Bravo
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life - Travel
Love Island USA - Peacock
Big Brother - CBS
Toya & Reginae (series debut) - WE tv
9:30 p.m.
Outchef'd - Food Network / Max
10 p.m.
Booked: First Day In - A&E
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Tacoma FD - TruTV
Botched - E!
The Challenge: USA - MTV
Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) - ABC
Friday, August 25
Streaming
Foundation - Apple TV+
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Amazon Prime Video
Harlan Coben's Shelter - Amazon Prime Video
Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (series debut) — Apple TV+
Movies
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - Netflix
Golda - In theaters
The Dive - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Vacation Friends 2 - Hulu
The Hill - In theaters
Bottoms - In theaters
Retribution - In theaters
Bank of David - In theaters
The Retirement Plan - In theaters
Gran Turismo - In theaters
Scrapper - In theaters
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - Prime Video
Our Father, the Devil - In select theaters
Mob Land - Digital, VOD
NFL Draft Day: The Pick Is In (doc) - The Roku Channel
8 p.m.
Ready to Love - OWN
Family Law - The CW
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Love During Lockup - WE tv
Minx - Starz
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV
Love Island USA- Peacock
Time of Essence - OWN
9:30 p.m.
Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham - Starz
10 p.m.
Heels - Starz
11 p.m.
How to With John Wilson - HBO / Max
Saturday, August 26
8 p.m.
Buried in the Backyard - Oxygen
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Johnson - Bounce TV
9 p.m.
Vacation House Rules - HGTV
New York Homicide - Oxygen
Love Island USA- Peacock
Kings of BBQ - A&E
Sunday, August 27
Streaming
Special Ops: Lioness - Paramount+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - TLC / Max
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Naked and Afraid Castaways - Discovery
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Billions - Showtime
Big Brother - CBS
9 p.m.
2023 Streamy Awards - Streamy Awards YouTube Channel
The Real Housewives of New York City - Bravo
The $100,000 Pyramid (season finale) - ABC
Dark Winds - AMC
When Calls the Heart - Hallmark
Survive the Raft - Discovery
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO / Max
The Challenge: USA - CBS
The Chi - Showtime
Running With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (season finale) - NatGeo
The Winter King - MGM+
Love Island USA (season finale) - Peacock
10 p.m.
Telemarketers (season finale) - HBO / Max
Sister Wives - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change