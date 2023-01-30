What to Watch this week: Go the distance for the debuts of 80 for Brady and Pamela, a love story
Just a week before the Super Bowl, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin star in the movie 80 for Brady, about four women of a certain age who go to the big game to see their favorite quarterback and get caught up in all kinds of shenanigans.
Pamela Anderson is trying to reclaim the narrative about her life and career with the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, where she addresses everything from her relationships to that infamous sex tape.
Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, and more could all go home with Grammys on Sunday — Trevor Noah hosts.
Plus, the debut of On My Block spin-off series Freeridge, the debut of Jason Katims' new series Dear Edward starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, the debut of the Freeform series The Watchful Eye, EW takes over the newest episode of Hell's Kitchen, and the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to watch this week
Monday, January 30
Streaming
Princess Power (series debut) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: The Picture Taker (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Darcey & Stacey - TLC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC
Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1
Below Deck - Bravo
All American - The CW
The Bachelor - ABC
9 p.m.
Extreme Sisters - TLC
Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Alert - Fox
The Watchful Eye (series debut) - Freeform
All American: Homecoming - The CW
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor - ABC
The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)
Quantum Leap - NBC
11 p.m.
The Daily Show (w/ guest host D. L. Hughley) - Comedy Central
Tuesday, January 31
Streaming
How I Met Your Father - Hulu
Pamela, a love story (doc) - Netflix
Nate Bargatze: Hello World (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video
Check Local Listings
Finding Your Roots - PBS
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (docuseries) - PBS
8 p.m.
Night Court - NBC
Bering Sea Gold - Discovery
Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV
The Rookie - ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
8:30 p.m.
American Auto - NBC
9 p.m.
Chef Dynasty: House of Fang (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
1000-lb Sisters - TLC
Below Deck Adventure (season finale) - Bravo
Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV
The Winchesters - The CW
Accused - Fox
La Brea (winter premiere) - NBC
10 p.m.
Will Trent - ABC
I Am Jazz - TLC
La Brea - NBC
Wednesday, February 1
Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+
Are You the One? - Paramount+
National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (season premiere) - Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (streaming debut) - Disney+
Gunther's Millions (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Movie
Sam & Kate - Peacock
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 2) - Bravo
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox
The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS
My 600-lb Life (season premiere) - TLC
Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong (special) - ABC
9 p.m.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox
Love Without Borders (season finale)- Bravo
Lingo - CBS
Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV
American Pickers - History Channel
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic
Sistas - BET
10 p.m.
1000-lb Best Friends - TLC
Tough as Nails - CBS
The Ark (series debut) - Syfy
Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas (special) - ABC
10:30 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Thursday, February 2
Streaming
Velma - HBO Max
The Game - Paramount+
The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock
A House Divided - ALLBLK
Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Poker Face - Peacock
Wolf Pack - Paramount+
The 1619 Project - Hulu
Freeridge (series debut) - Netflix
Blackport (series debut) - Topic
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (doc) - Peacock
8 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network
Hell's Kitchen (with special guest judge, EW executive editor Gerrad Hall) - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! (season finale)- ABC
BattleBots - Discovery
Law & Order - NBC
Christina in the Country - HGTV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Young Sheldon - CBS
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Married to Real Estate - HGTV
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E
Welcome to Flatch (season finale) - Fox
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo
Nikki Bella Says I Do - E!
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
The Parent Test - ABC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
The Chase - ABC
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, February 3
Streaming
Servant - Apple TV+
Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video
America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Shrinking - Apple TV+
Harlem (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Dear Edward (series debut) - Apple TV+
Children Ruin Everything (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
Killing County (docuseries debut) - Hulu
The Ultimate Game Day Spread (special) - Tastemade
Movies
True Spirit - Netflix
Little Dixie - In theaters, Digital, VOD
80 for Brady - In theaters
Knock at the Cabin - In theaters
The Amazing Maurice - In theaters
Rowdy (doc) - Amazon Freevee
The Locksmith - In theaters, VOD
8 p.m.
BMF - Starz
Ready to Love - OWN
RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV
Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
All the Single Ladies - OWN
Love After Lockup - WE tv
20/20 - ABC
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Stand (doc) - Showtime
Dateline - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Saturday, February 4
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation (movie) - Lifetime
Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
9 p.m.
Rico to the Rescue - HGTV
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Pedro Pascal w/ musical guest Coldplay) - NBC
Sunday, February 5
Streaming
Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+
1923 - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS
All Creatures Great and Small - PBS
8 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC
65th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS
8:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore (doc) - ESPN
9 p.m.
Sewer Divers - Discovery
Your Honor - Showtime
Godfather of Harlem - MGM+
The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
American Pain (doc) - CNN
Titanic 25 Years Later With James Cameron - National Geographic
9:15 p.m.
Family Karma - Bravo
10 p.m.
MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Murf the Surf (docuseries debut) - MGM+
Murder in Big Horn (docuseries debut) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments