What to Watch this week: Go the distance for the debuts of 80 for Brady and Pamela, a love story

Just a week before the Super Bowl, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin star in the movie 80 for Brady, about four women of a certain age who go to the big game to see their favorite quarterback and get caught up in all kinds of shenanigans.

Pamela Anderson is trying to reclaim the narrative about her life and career with the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, where she addresses everything from her relationships to that infamous sex tape.

What to watch this week

Monday, January 30

Streaming

Princess Power (series debut) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: The Picture Taker (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Darcey & Stacey - TLC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars - NBC

Kids Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition - VH1

Below Deck - Bravo

All American - The CW

The Bachelor - ABC

9 p.m.

Extreme Sisters - TLC

Death by Fame - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Alert - Fox

The Watchful Eye (series debut) - Freeform

All American: Homecoming - The CW

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor - ABC

The Playboy Murders - ID (and streaming on Discovery+)

Quantum Leap - NBC

11 p.m.

The Daily Show (w/ guest host D. L. Hughley) - Comedy Central

Tuesday, January 31

Streaming

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

Pamela, a love story (doc) - Netflix

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (comedy special) - Amazon Prime Video

Check Local Listings

Finding Your Roots - PBS

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (docuseries) - PBS

8 p.m.

Night Court - NBC

Bering Sea Gold - Discovery

Teen Mom: Family Reunion - MTV

The Rookie - ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

8:30 p.m.

American Auto - NBC

9 p.m.

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

1000-lb Sisters - TLC

Below Deck Adventure (season finale) - Bravo

Fixer to Fabulous - HGTV

The Winchesters - The CW

Accused - Fox

La Brea (winter premiere) - NBC

10 p.m.

Will Trent - ABC

I Am Jazz - TLC

La Brea - NBC

Wednesday, February 1

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Disney+

Are You the One? - Paramount+

National Treasure: Edge of History - Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (season premiere) - Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (streaming debut) - Disney+

Gunther's Millions (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Movie

Sam & Kate - Peacock

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (reunion, part 2) - Bravo

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Challenge: Ride or Dies - MTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Celebrity Name That Tune - Fox

The Price Is Right at Night (special) - CBS

My 600-lb Life (season premiere) - TLC

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong (special) - ABC

9 p.m.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Fox

Love Without Borders (season finale)- Bravo

Lingo - CBS

Brother vs. Brother: No Rules - HGTV

American Pickers - History Channel

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller - National Geographic

Sistas - BET

10 p.m.

1000-lb Best Friends - TLC

Tough as Nails - CBS

The Ark (series debut) - Syfy

Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas (special) - ABC

10:30 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Thursday, February 2

Streaming

Velma - HBO Max

The Game - Paramount+

The Real Housewives of Miami - Peacock

A House Divided - ALLBLK

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Poker Face - Peacock

Wolf Pack - Paramount+

The 1619 Project - Hulu

Freeridge (series debut) - Netflix

Blackport (series debut) - Topic

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (doc) - Peacock

8 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible - Food Network

Hell's Kitchen (with special guest judge, EW executive editor Gerrad Hall) - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! (season finale)- ABC

BattleBots - Discovery

Law & Order - NBC

Christina in the Country - HGTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Young Sheldon - CBS

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - A&E

Welcome to Flatch (season finale) - Fox

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Bravo

Nikki Bella Says I Do - E!

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

The Parent Test - ABC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

The Chase - ABC

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, February 3

Streaming

Servant - Apple TV+

Truth Be Told - Apple TV+

The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation - Amazon Freevee

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Harlem (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Dear Edward (series debut) - Apple TV+

Children Ruin Everything (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

Killing County (docuseries debut) - Hulu

The Ultimate Game Day Spread (special) - Tastemade

Movies

True Spirit - Netflix

Little Dixie - In theaters, Digital, VOD

80 for Brady - In theaters

Knock at the Cabin - In theaters

The Amazing Maurice - In theaters

Rowdy (doc) - Amazon Freevee

The Locksmith - In theaters, VOD

8 p.m.

BMF - Starz

Ready to Love - OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race - MTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Gold, Lies & Videotape - Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Friends of WeHo - MTV

Kindred Spirits - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

All the Single Ladies - OWN

Love After Lockup - WE tv

20/20 - ABC

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Stand (doc) - Showtime

Dateline - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - MTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Saturday, February 4

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation (movie) - Lifetime

Frozen Planet II - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

9 p.m.

Rico to the Rescue - HGTV

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Help! My House Is Haunted - Travel Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Pedro Pascal w/ musical guest Coldplay) - NBC

Sunday, February 5

Streaming

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

1923 - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Miss Scarlet and The Duke - PBS

All Creatures Great and Small - PBS

8 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - TLC

65th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS

8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore (doc) - ESPN

9 p.m.

Sewer Divers - Discovery

Your Honor - Showtime

Godfather of Harlem - MGM+

The Last of Us - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

American Pain (doc) - CNN

Titanic 25 Years Later With James Cameron - National Geographic

9:15 p.m.

Family Karma - Bravo

10 p.m.

MILF Manor - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Murf the Surf (docuseries debut) - MGM+

Murder in Big Horn (docuseries debut) - Showtime