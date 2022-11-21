What to watch this week (Nov. 21 - Nov. 27): Get intimate with Love, Lizzo, the season finale of Andor, Welcome to Chippendales series debut, and more.

What to Watch this week: Snap your fingers for Wednesday debut, and Criminal Minds returns with Evolution

Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies you may have fallen behind on watching (who doesn't love a good post-Turkey Day binge?), but there are still a lot of new shows and episodes to check out, including the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars, where Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey are all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

While Andor also wraps up its season, Criminal Minds makes its long-awaited return with Evolution on Paramount+, including most of the original cast. Wednesday debuts on, well, Wednesday, bringing to the small screen the story of Wednesday Addams, from producer Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. And Welcome to Chippendales tells the true story of the famed male dance group and the deadly behind-the-scenes drama involving the men who started it. Recent Emmy winner Lizzo invites fans into her life in the documentary Love, Lizzo.

In theaters, Steven Spielberg's lauded — and serious Oscar contender — The Fabelmans debuts, as does Bones and All starring Timothee Chalamet, and Devotion with Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

What to Watch this week

Monday, November 21

Streaming

Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (holiday special) - Netflix

Baking the Holidays (series debut) - Tastemade

Doc Martin - Acorn TV

The Curious Chef (series debut) - Tastemade

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Below Deck (season premiere) - Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+

Dancing With the Stars (season finale) - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network/Discovery+

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Celebrity IOU - HGTV

Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies (special) - Food Network/Discovery+

All American: Homecoming - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Surreal Life - VH1

The Vow Part Two (season finale) - HBO

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+

Avenue 5 - HBO

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

11:30 p.m.

E! News - E!

Tuesday, November 22

Streaming

Welcome to Chippendales (series debut) - Hulu

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (comedy special) - Netflix

Our Universe (series debut) - Netflix

Blood Relatives (movie) - Shudder

Bros - Digital

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. (doc) - Peacock

Check Local Listings

American Masters – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise (season finale) - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+

Professionals - The CW

La Brea (fall finale) - NBC

Below Deck Adventure - Bravo

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

La Reina del Sur - Telemundo

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam (fall season finale) - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, November 23

Streaming

Martha Cooks - The Roku Channel

The Santa Clauses - Disney+

Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor (season finale) - Disney+

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Weekend Refresh (series debut) - Tastemade

Good Night Oppy (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (series debut) - Peacock

Echo 3 (series debut) - Apple TV+

Wednesday (series debut) - Netflix

Movies

The Fabelmans - In theaters

Bones and All - In theaters

Devotion - In theaters

Strange World - In theaters

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders - PBS

Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies (doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge - MTV

Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Court Night LIVE - A&E

Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Shaq (doc) - HBO

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Love At First Lie - MTV

10 p.m.

The Amazing Race - CBS

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Big Sky - ABC

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Reno 911 - Comedy Central

Sherman's Showcase (season finale) - IFC

Thursday, November 24

Streaming

The Noel Diary (movie) - Netflix

Criminal Minds: Evolution (two-episode season prem) - Paramount+

Disenchanted (movie) - Disney+

Love, Lizzo (doc) - HBO Max

Good Rivals (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu

Gangs of London - AMC+

The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max

First Wives Club - BET+

The Big Brunch (season finale) - HBO Max

Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito

Titans - HBO Max

The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

The Family Business - BET+

Pennyworth (season finale) - HBO Max

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

9 a.m.

96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC

The Thanksgiving Day Parade (1 p.m. PT) - CBS

12 p.m.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - NBC

8 p.m.

Walker - The CW

Baking All the Way (movie) - Lifetime

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Pickled - CBS

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House - Bravo

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

Cribs - MTV

9:30 p.m.

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, November 25

Streaming

Emeril Cooks - Roku Channel

Martha Holidays - Roku Channel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - Netflix

Reborn Rich - Rakuten Viki

Transformers: Earthspark - Paramount+

Mythic Quest - Apple TV+

Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee

Interrupting Chicken - Apple TV+

Mammals - Amazon Prime Video

The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+

Acapulco - Apple TV+

The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video

Shantaram - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel

High School - Amazon Freevee

Central Park - Apple TV+

A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (special) - Disney+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Disney+

¡Que Delicioso! (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Movies

Fantasy Football - Paramount+

White Noise - In theaters

8 p.m.

The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime

Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Shark Tank - ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC

The Greatest @Home Videos: Thanks & Giving - CBS

Jeff Dunham: Me the People (comedy special) - Comedy Central

Steppin' Into the Holiday (movie) - Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Young Rock - NBC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC

Fire Country - CBS

Love During Lockup - WEtv

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

The Last Cowboy - CMT

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

Saturday, November 26

Check Local Listings

The Musicians' Green Book: An Enduring Legacy - PBS

8 p.m.

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (movie) - Lifetime

I'm Glad It's Christmas (movies) - Great American Family

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson - OWN

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel

Sunday, November 27

Streaming

Tulsa King - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

Mickey Saves Christmas (special) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD (streaming 11/28 on Disney+)

8 p.m.

2022 American Music Awards - ABC

A Waltons Thanksgiving - The CW

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

A Christmas Spark (movie) - Lifetime

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - ABC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Spector - Showtime

Coroner - The CW

The White Lotus - HBO

Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+

Family Karma - Bravo

Dangerous Liaisons - Starz

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

Rogue Heroes - EPIX

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

MOOD - BBC America

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Step Up - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz

The Rookie - ABC

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

11 p.m.

Ziwe - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change