What to Watch this week: Snap your fingers for Wednesday debut, and Criminal Minds returns with Evolution
Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies you may have fallen behind on watching (who doesn't love a good post-Turkey Day binge?), but there are still a lot of new shows and episodes to check out, including the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars, where Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey are all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
While Andor also wraps up its season, Criminal Minds makes its long-awaited return with Evolution on Paramount+, including most of the original cast. Wednesday debuts on, well, Wednesday, bringing to the small screen the story of Wednesday Addams, from producer Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. And Welcome to Chippendales tells the true story of the famed male dance group and the deadly behind-the-scenes drama involving the men who started it. Recent Emmy winner Lizzo invites fans into her life in the documentary Love, Lizzo.
In theaters, Steven Spielberg's lauded — and serious Oscar contender — The Fabelmans debuts, as does Bones and All starring Timothee Chalamet, and Devotion with Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors.
Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall. Be sure to listen/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
What to Watch this week
Monday, November 21
Streaming
Judy Justice - Amazon Freevee
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (holiday special) - Netflix
Baking the Holidays (series debut) - Tastemade
Doc Martin - Acorn TV
The Curious Chef (series debut) - Tastemade
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Below Deck (season premiere) - Bravo
Holiday Baking Championship - Food Network/Discovery+
Dancing With the Stars (season finale) - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat - Food Network/Discovery+
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Celebrity IOU - HGTV
Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies (special) - Food Network/Discovery+
All American: Homecoming - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
The Culpo Sisters - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Surreal Life - VH1
The Vow Part Two (season finale) - HBO
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - Food Network/Discovery+
Avenue 5 - HBO
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
11:30 p.m.
E! News - E!
Tuesday, November 22
Streaming
Welcome to Chippendales (series debut) - Hulu
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (comedy special) - Netflix
Our Universe (series debut) - Netflix
Blood Relatives (movie) - Shudder
Bros - Digital
Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. (doc) - Peacock
Check Local Listings
American Masters – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise (season finale) - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network/Discovery+
Professionals - The CW
La Brea (fall finale) - NBC
Below Deck Adventure - Bravo
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
La Reina del Sur - Telemundo
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam (fall season finale) - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd (season finale) - Food Network/Discovery+
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, November 23
Streaming
Martha Cooks - The Roku Channel
The Santa Clauses - Disney+
Leverage: Redemption - Amazon Freevee
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor (season finale) - Disney+
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Weekend Refresh (series debut) - Tastemade
Good Night Oppy (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (series debut) - Peacock
Echo 3 (series debut) - Apple TV+
Wednesday (series debut) - Netflix
Movies
The Fabelmans - In theaters
Bones and All - In theaters
Devotion - In theaters
Strange World - In theaters
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Magpie Murders - PBS
Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies (doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge - MTV
Pawn Stars Do America - History Channel
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Court Night LIVE - A&E
Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Shaq (doc) - HBO
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Property Brothers: Forever Home - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Love At First Lie - MTV
10 p.m.
The Amazing Race - CBS
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights - ID
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Big Sky - ABC
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Reno 911 - Comedy Central
Sherman's Showcase (season finale) - IFC
Thursday, November 24
Streaming
The Noel Diary (movie) - Netflix
Criminal Minds: Evolution (two-episode season prem) - Paramount+
Disenchanted (movie) - Disney+
Love, Lizzo (doc) - HBO Max
Good Rivals (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Fleishman Is in Trouble - Hulu
Gangs of London - AMC+
The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max
First Wives Club - BET+
The Big Brunch (season finale) - HBO Max
Sesame Street - HBO Max and Cartoonito
Titans - HBO Max
The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
The Family Business - BET+
Pennyworth (season finale) - HBO Max
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
9 a.m.
96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC
The Thanksgiving Day Parade (1 p.m. PT) - CBS
12 p.m.
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - NBC
8 p.m.
Walker - The CW
Baking All the Way (movie) - Lifetime
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
Siesta Key: Miami Moves - MTV
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Hip Hop Homicides - WEtv
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Pickled - CBS
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House - Bravo
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
Cribs - MTV
9:30 p.m.
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman - History Channel
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
True Crime Story: Indefensible - SundanceTV (and streaming on AMC+)
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, November 25
Streaming
Emeril Cooks - Roku Channel
Martha Holidays - Roku Channel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - Netflix
Reborn Rich - Rakuten Viki
Transformers: Earthspark - Paramount+
Mythic Quest - Apple TV+
Play-Doh Squished - Amazon Freevee
Interrupting Chicken - Apple TV+
Mammals - Amazon Prime Video
The Mosquito Coast - Apple TV+
Acapulco - Apple TV+
The Peripheral - Amazon Prime Video
Shantaram - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens - The Roku Channel
High School - Amazon Freevee
Central Park - Apple TV+
A Country Christmas Harmony - Lifetime
The Hip Hop Nutcracker (special) - Disney+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Disney+
¡Que Delicioso! (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Movies
Fantasy Football - Paramount+
White Noise - In theaters
8 p.m.
The L Word: Generation Q - Showtime
Penn & Teller: Food Us - The CW
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Shark Tank - ABC
Lopez vs. Lopez - NBC
The Greatest @Home Videos: Thanks & Giving - CBS
Jeff Dunham: Me the People (comedy special) - Comedy Central
Steppin' Into the Holiday (movie) - Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock - NBC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
Capital One College Bowl: Championship - NBC
Fire Country - CBS
Love During Lockup - WEtv
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? - The CW
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
The Last Cowboy - CMT
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
Saturday, November 26
Check Local Listings
The Musicians' Green Book: An Enduring Legacy - PBS
8 p.m.
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars - The CW
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (movie) - Lifetime
I'm Glad It's Christmas (movies) - Great American Family
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson - OWN
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
Deadline to Disaster - The Weather Channel
Sunday, November 27
Streaming
Tulsa King - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
Mickey Saves Christmas (special) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD (streaming 11/28 on Disney+)
8 p.m.
2022 American Music Awards - ABC
A Waltons Thanksgiving - The CW
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge - Food Network/Discovery+
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
Yellowstone (season premiere) - Paramount Network
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
A Christmas Spark (movie) - Lifetime
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - ABC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Spector - Showtime
Coroner - The CW
The White Lotus - HBO
Holiday Wars - Food Network/Discovery+
Family Karma - Bravo
Dangerous Liaisons - Starz
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
Rogue Heroes - EPIX
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
MOOD - BBC America
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Step Up - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast - Starz
The Rookie - ABC
The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
11 p.m.
Ziwe - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
Related content:
Comments