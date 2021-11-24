What to Watch on Wednesday: Marvel's Hawkeye shoots onto Disney+

Hawkeye

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Not one but two super-archers headline the latest addition to the MCU. Jeremy Renner returns as Avenger Clint Barton, who we last saw reuniting with his family at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But those five years post-Thanos snap that he spent as a violent vigilante are about to catch up to him, as a new character shows up in New York wearing his old outfit. When Clint parts from his family to investigate, he finds himself face-to-face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and must team up with the 22-year-old archer to fend off his enemies and make it home for Christmas. "[Kate is] a big Hawkeye fan," Renner previously told EW. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life." Hey, the holiday season is stressful for everyone. —Tyler Aquilina

Selling Sunset

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The fourth season of Netflix's soapy, real estate reality series Selling Sunset is here and it's packed full of as many dazzling mansions, celebrity clients, and impressive hair extensions (cough, Christine, cough) as you've come to expect from your favorite Oppenheim agents. Of course, there's also a boat full (or should we say, a gargantuan yacht full?) of drama to keep things spicy. After the season 3 finale saw Chrishell leave Christine's wedding following a tense (and completely unnecessary) confrontation with Davina, the brokers have had an entire pandemic to either let that tension simmer or get past it. Is it bad we're rooting for the former? Add a couple of fresh faces to the Oppenheim mix, with model and frozen foods entrepreneur Emma Hernan and Mexican-American telenovela star-turned-real estate agent Vanessa Villela joining the team, and we're as sold as ever on this highly dramatic docusoap. Bring on the listings and ludicrous scenarios. —Ruth Kinane

True Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Kevin Hart is ready to show you a new side of himself. The comedian makes his biggest dramatic turn to date in Netflix's limited series from Narcos producer Eric Newman, starring as Kid, a world-famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and soon needs the help of his older brother (Wesley Snipes) to protect a secret that could cost him everything. "It's a thriller; it's like you've never seen me before," Hart previously told EW. "We wanted to raise the level of curiosity, like, 'What is Kevin trying to say? Is he playing himself?' We never refer to the character by name, just Kid. And Kid's life kind of parallels mine to a certain degree, and then it's exaggerated in some places. But ultimately it's a question of, How far would you go to protect the things you've worked hardest for?" —Derek Lawrence

Bruised

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Get ready to see Halle Berry like you've never seen her before — in more ways than one. The Oscar-winning actress makes her feature directorial debut in this movie, where she also stars as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who's battling an up-and-coming foe on the martial arts scene inside the ring, while outside of it, she's in a custody battle for her six-year-old son. Originally written for a much younger character, and at one time with Blake Lively attached, Berry told EW for our September issue that the role spoke to her — so she fought to change the character, and then to direct it herself once she realized other potential directors didn't share her vision for the movie. "It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done," she says. "Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that." —Gerrad Hall

Saved by the Bell

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Season Premiere

It's a new year at Bayside High School! Picking up a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to attend school virtually, the hilarious Peacock comedy's second season opens up with Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac (Mitchell Hoog), and the gang returning to campus looking to make up for lost time. Whereas season 1 was focused on keeping the Douglas students at Bayside, season 2 is built around Bayside competing against other schools in a Spirit Competition. "[In season 1] it felt like a lot of the new characters — especially the kids from Douglas High, the school that got shut down — were given stories where the stakes were super high, and [in season 2] it felt like a priority for us to be able to spend a lot of time with the new kids again, but also just allow them to have a little more fun and do a little more stupid high school stories like we let the Bayside kids do in season 1," says showrunner Tracey Wigfield of the Spirit Competition story line. "We were looking for something that we could be tracking throughout the season and kind of unite all of the characters and bring their individual story lines together. It felt like a fun thing that wasn't on the original show, that felt like it could've been. It was an idea that [new writer] Victoria Gonzalez [pitched]; this spirit competition was a real thing she did at her high school. It felt like a great example of something that's so stupid and meaningless, but means everything to you when you're 17 years old." Meanwhile, the show will also spend more time with the legacy characters, like Lisa (Lark Voorhies) and Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen). Class is in session. —Chancellor Agard

