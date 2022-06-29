EW expands What to Watch picks with new Google TV series

Find out what our entertainment experts and hosts recommend viewers should stream this month.

The What to Watch multiverse is expanding!

EW's popular daily podcast and weekly video series now have a new monthly companion on Google TV. Launching today, What to Watch on Google TV is a fun, lively, short-form guide available via smart TVs that will help viewers solve their viewing dilemmas with recommendations from the vast number of entertainment programs streaming on the platform.

And who better to know the best of what TV and movies have to offer than EW entertainment experts and hosts: general manager and editor in chief Patrick Gomez; executive editor and host of the What to Watch podcast, Gerrad Hall; director of social and audio Chanelle Johnson; and TikTok producer Jorie McDonald. Join them in their perfectly monochromatic rooms as they share the shows and movies you shouldn't miss.

In the first episode the hosts are laying down their must-see picks for the month with the Discovery+ reality series Trixie Motel, the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, and season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Come for the fabulous motel renovations, stay for the debaucherous superheroes.

The series is an extension of EW's popular What to Watch daily podcast, which premiered in 2020 and offers the top entertainment picks of the day, and weekly video series. "With more content than ever at our fingertips, EW's What to Watch remains a vital resource for those who rely on us to curate what's worth their time," says Gomez. "We are so excited to further expand the footprint of this beloved franchise through this collaboration with Google TV, providing our pop culture expertise where and when you need it most."

Entertainment Weekly What To Watch on Google TV Credit: Entertainment Weekly/Google TV

Google TV is a smart TV experience that is built into televisions and streaming devices from top brands. It brings together movies, shows, live TV, and more in one place so viewers can find what to watch without jumping from app to app.

In addition to Google TV, you can also find the new series on EW's YouTube Channel.

