Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Emmys night is finally here, Sex Education returns for a sexy yet educational season 3, Amazon serves the queer musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: The Morning Show rises and shines for a second season

FRIDAY

Uprising, Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, Subnormal: A British Scandal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Docuseries Debut

Filmmaker Steve McQueen follows up Small Axe, his 2020 anthology series of films, with a three-part docuseries and two documentaries, revealing the connections between a series of events and their impact on race relations for an entire generation in the U.K. Black Power: A British History, one of the docs, explores various groups of young Black people who fought racism in the U.K. in the 1960s and '70s; the other doc, Subnormal: A British Scandal, examines discrimination against Black students in British schools during those same decades (as depicted in the Small Axe film Education); and the docuseries, Uprising, weaves together three events in 1981 — the New Cross house fire , which killed 13 young Black people; the Black People's Day of Action; and the Brixton riots. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Fans of mopey, grim coming out stories, sashay away: Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a sweet, sassy romantic comedy that charts a colorful love story between a wide-eyed teen and his burning passion to become a drag queen — with the full support of his mother and friends. Featuring a breakout musical turn by Max Harwood and a spirited performance by Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as a fading drag legend who gives the titular star his fairy wings, Jamie is a celebration of gay culture, the rainbow at the end of a long storm of Hollywood's fascination with queer trauma on the big screen. —Joey Nolfi

Related content:

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Premiere

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are left to pick up the pieces after the season 1 finale saw them change the future of their network. Helping them to move forward in season 2 will be new additions Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies, who both join the show playing fellow journalists. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Sex Education

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Sex Education is back in session. Season 3 of Netflix's sexy yet educational dramedy is here to teach us many a new thing. After leaving a voicemail for Maeve (Emma Mackey) professing his love, Otis (Asa Butterfield) — unaware the message was deleted so she never received it — can't understand why he and his former sex clinic mastermind aren't even friends. Not to worry, he does have a new casual sex buddy to keep him occupied. "Otis is standing up for himself a bit more this season," Butterfield tells EW. "He's found his mojo a little bit more and has a little more sass." Elsewhere, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) try to navigate actually being in a relationship after the grand romantic gestures of last season's finale and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has to break the news to Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) that she's (very) pregnant with his child. "Once he finds out, it's very moving for him, but it's not as simple as she might have hoped," says Anderson. Casual sex, surprise pregnancies babies, navigating relationships? Sounds like a sex ed. class to us. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Justin Long is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Doug Unplugs (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Movies

The Starling — Netflix

Prisoners of the Ghostland — Digital/VOD

Lady of the Manor — Digital/VOD

The Nowhere Inn — Digital/VOD

Last Night in Rozzie — VOD

Best Sellers — VOD

23 Walks — VOD

8 p.m.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazón de América — Celebrating Hispanic Culture — ABC

Phoenix Awards 2021 — BET

Burden of Truth (season finale) — The CW

9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) — CMT

10 p.m.

Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God (late-night show debut) — Comedy Central

The New York Times Presents: Move Fast & Vape Things — FX

SATURDAY

Streaming

Reno My Rental (series debut) — Discovery+

12 p.m.

America's Top Dog (season premiere) — A&E

12:30 p.m.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network

8 p.m.

2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards — FXX

Outgrown (series debut) — HGTV

Imperfect High (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Raise a Glass to Love (movie) — Hallmark

10 p.m.

48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins (season premiere) — CBS

SUNDAY

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

TV's biggest night has finally arrived — well, almost — and it's time to find out who and what the TV Academy has dubbed the best television of the past year. Will Mare of Easttown or The Queen's Gambit prevail in the limited series categories? Will Mj Rodriguez become the first transgender person to win a major acting Emmy? And can anybody stand in the way of the Ted Lasso juggernaut? We'll find out come Sunday, when Cedric the Entertainer hosts the less-socially-distanced-than-last-year ceremony from The Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. —Tyler Aquilina

Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, and Jean Smart in Hacks Credit: Apple TV +; HBO Max

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Fantasy Island (season finale) — Fox

The Circus (midseason premiere) — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Wellington Paranormal — The CW

Chapelwaite — Epix

Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

Finding Love in Mountain View — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Heels — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Fiasco (series debut) — Epix

American Rust — Showtime

11 p.m.

Work in Progress — Showtime

Midnight

Teenage Euthanasia (series debut) — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change