What to Watch this Weekend: The Morning Show rises and shines for a second season
Plus, Emmys night is finally here, Sex Education returns for a sexy yet educational season 3, Amazon serves the queer musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more.
FRIDAY
Uprising, Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, Subnormal: A British Scandal
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime
Docuseries Debut
Filmmaker Steve McQueen follows up Small Axe, his 2020 anthology series of films, with a three-part docuseries and two documentaries, revealing the connections between a series of events and their impact on race relations for an entire generation in the U.K. Black Power: A British History, one of the docs, explores various groups of young Black people who fought racism in the U.K. in the 1960s and '70s; the other doc, Subnormal: A British Scandal, examines discrimination against Black students in British schools during those same decades (as depicted in the Small Axe film Education); and the docuseries, Uprising, weaves together three events in 1981 — the New Cross house fire , which killed 13 young Black people; the Black People's Day of Action; and the Brixton riots. —Gerrad Hall
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime
Fans of mopey, grim coming out stories, sashay away: Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a sweet, sassy romantic comedy that charts a colorful love story between a wide-eyed teen and his burning passion to become a drag queen — with the full support of his mother and friends. Featuring a breakout musical turn by Max Harwood and a spirited performance by Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as a fading drag legend who gives the titular star his fairy wings, Jamie is a celebration of gay culture, the rainbow at the end of a long storm of Hollywood's fascination with queer trauma on the big screen. —Joey Nolfi
The Morning Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Season Premiere
Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are left to pick up the pieces after the season 1 finale saw them change the future of their network. Helping them to move forward in season 2 will be new additions Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies, who both join the show playing fellow journalists. —Samantha Highfill
Sex Education
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Sex Education is back in session. Season 3 of Netflix's sexy yet educational dramedy is here to teach us many a new thing. After leaving a voicemail for Maeve (Emma Mackey) professing his love, Otis (Asa Butterfield) — unaware the message was deleted so she never received it — can't understand why he and his former sex clinic mastermind aren't even friends. Not to worry, he does have a new casual sex buddy to keep him occupied. "Otis is standing up for himself a bit more this season," Butterfield tells EW. "He's found his mojo a little bit more and has a little more sass." Elsewhere, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) try to navigate actually being in a relationship after the grand romantic gestures of last season's finale and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has to break the news to Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) that she's (very) pregnant with his child. "Once he finds out, it's very moving for him, but it's not as simple as she might have hoped," says Anderson. Casual sex, surprise pregnancies babies, navigating relationships? Sounds like a sex ed. class to us. —Ruth Kinane
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Justin Long is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Doug Unplugs (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Chicago Party Aunt (series debut) — Netflix
Movies
The Starling — Netflix
Prisoners of the Ghostland — Digital/VOD
Lady of the Manor — Digital/VOD
The Nowhere Inn — Digital/VOD
Last Night in Rozzie — VOD
Best Sellers — VOD
23 Walks — VOD
8 p.m.
Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazón de América — Celebrating Hispanic Culture — ABC
Phoenix Awards 2021 — BET
Big Brother (special night) — CBS
Burden of Truth (season finale) — The CW
9 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) — CMT
10 p.m.
Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God (late-night show debut) — Comedy Central
The New York Times Presents: Move Fast & Vape Things — FX
SATURDAY
Streaming
Reno My Rental (series debut) — Discovery+
12 p.m.
America's Top Dog (season premiere) — A&E
12:30 p.m.
Guy's Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network
8 p.m.
2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards — FXX
Outgrown (series debut) — HGTV
Imperfect High (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Raise a Glass to Love (movie) — Hallmark
10 p.m.
48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins (season premiere) — CBS
SUNDAY
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
TV's biggest night has finally arrived — well, almost — and it's time to find out who and what the TV Academy has dubbed the best television of the past year. Will Mare of Easttown or The Queen's Gambit prevail in the limited series categories? Will Mj Rodriguez become the first transgender person to win a major acting Emmy? And can anybody stand in the way of the Ted Lasso juggernaut? We'll find out come Sunday, when Cedric the Entertainer hosts the less-socially-distanced-than-last-year ceremony from The Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (season finale) — ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Fantasy Island (season finale) — Fox
Muhammad Ali (docuseries debut) — PBS
The Circus (midseason premiere) — Showtime
Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
Chapelwaite — Epix
Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
Finding Love in Mountain View — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Heels — Starz
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Fiasco (series debut) — Epix
American Rust — Showtime
11 p.m.
Work in Progress — Showtime
Midnight
Teenage Euthanasia (series debut) — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
