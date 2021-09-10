What to Watch this Weekend: RHOSLC returns for a drama-filled season 2

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Lucifer comes to an end (for real this time), Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain bring serious chemistry to HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, and more.

FRIDAY

Lucifer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

After avoiding cancellation twice, Lucifer's sixth and final season is here. Picking up shortly after the season 5 finale, the 10-episode cycle finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) grappling with the prospect of becoming the new God. "Lucifer, his whole story begins with wanting to be God, wanting to have the same power and ability as God," said co-showrunner Joe Henderson at the end of season 5. "When the dog catches the car, what does the dog do with it? That is a question worth exploring for a season." Whatever the answer is, hopefully it involves Lucifer and Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) getting a happy ending together. —Chancellor Agard

Kate

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

In the Japan-set Netflix action-thriller Kate, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who has just 24 hours to find out who fatally poisoned her. "She sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies," Winstead told EW earlier this year. "Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!" Because if there's one thing assassin stories are missing, it's heart. —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Streaming

LuLaRich (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime

Blue Collar Auction (series debut) — Circle Network

Road Stories (series debut) — Circle Network

Pretty Hard Cases (series debut) — IMDb TV

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (series debut) — Magnolia Network

Metal Shop Masters (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Malignant — HBO Max

Dating & New York — Digital

7 p.m.

9/11: The Legacy (doc) — History

7:30 p.m.

The Smurfs (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11 — CBS

Burden of Truth — The CW

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (doc) — History

9 p.m.

Detainee 001 (doc) — Showtime

The Hunt for Bin Laden — Smithsonian Channel

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.

9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers — ABC

8 p.m.

Shine a Light (special) — CNN/CNN International/CNN en Español

9/11: Four Flights (doc) — History

9 p.m.

Roadhouse Romance (movie) — Hallmark

10 p.m.

NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 (special night/season finale) — HBO

9/11: I Was There (doc) — History

SUNDAY

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

The first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which launched last November, was a crowd-pleasing new franchise in Bravo's reality empire, an irresistible snow-capped twist on its classic formula. How could it possibly live up to its early promise in its sophomore season, you ask? Worry not: The stakes shot up higher than the altitude this spring, when returning cast member Jen Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering — all while Bravo's cameras were rolling. Not unlike the current (and deeply engrossing) season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, this next chapter in RHOSLC will be supercharged with tension as a real-world scandal crashes the ladies' reality-world lifestyles, and they're all left to navigate a minefield while the fans (not to mention the feds) watch closely. Throw in the addition of a new Housewife, not to mention the ongoing dramas that made the first season must-watch TV? Bravoholics can count themselves #blessed indeed. —Mary Sollosi

Scenes From a Marriage

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Based on Ingmar Bergman's emotionally devastating miniseries, HBO's Scenes From a Marriage stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as Jonathan and Mira, a Jewish professor and corporate executive whose union unravels over five wrenching episodes. Suffice it to say it's not always an easy watch, but Isaac and Chastain's performances are more than worth the price of admission, as the two bring their palpable chemistry (and 20-plus years of friendship) to bear in a searing exploration of love, marriage, and divorce. As Isaac told EW, "This is someone that knows me. We have a similar language, and there's just total trust. And when I read [the script], I felt like this whole story is about that. To do this with someone who knows all your tricks, there's no way but to be honest." Adds writer-director Hagai Levi, "The chemistry between them, from the first day, was unbelievable." As anyone who saw that viral video of the duo at the Venice Film Festival would expect. —Tyler Aquilina

American Rust

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

This 9-episode drama gets off to a slow-burn start. Fortunately, Jeff Daniels can make anything compelling — even mashing up pills in a mortar and pestle. The Emmy winner stars as Del Harris, the imperturbable police chief in the languishing Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania. He's in love with Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), so when Grace's son, Billy (Alex Neustaedter), is accused of murder, Del's job suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Based on Philipp Meyer's acclaimed 2009 novel, Rust weaves a grim but engrossing tale of a town worn down by the dual demons of the opioid epidemic and unemployment — and the residents fighting to hold on to what they have. —Kristen Baldwin

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

2021 MTV Video Music Awards — MTV

Gossip (season finale) — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

8:30 p.m.

Fantasy Island (special night & time) — Fox

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Chapelwaite (new timeslot) — Epix

Redemption in Cherry Springs — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Heels — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

11 p.m.

Work in Progress — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change