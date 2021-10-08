What to Watch this Weekend: It's game over for Ted Lasso season 2
Plus, Kim Kardashian hosts SNL, Legends of the Hidden Temple returns with adult competitors, 2021's Princess Diana fever continues with a new CNN docuseries, and more.
FRIDAY
Acapulco
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Mexican actor and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez stars in and executive produces this bilingual comedy set in the '80s about twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), who gets his dream job as a cabana boy at a flashy and popular Acapulco resort. But, shockingly, the job isn't all glitz and glam, and definitely isn't as easy as he expected — the guests are annoying, and his boss is even worse. Welcome to adulthood, Máximo. —Gerrad Hall
Ted Lasso
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Season Finale
If you're a Ted Lasso fan, then you probably have a few harsh words right now for Nathan Shelley. And his portrayer, Nick Mohammed, gets it, considering the increasingly arrogant assistant coach leaked to journalist Trent Crimm that Ted left an earlier match due to a panic attack. We don't yet know how Ted will react to the betrayal, but Mohammed is prepared to be feeling some heat of his own. "I'm anticipating a little bit of a… backlash is too strong a word," he tells EW. "The fan base is strong and they love the show, and I think, particularly episode 11, with all the surprises that that brings, they were deeply shocked, but they were very kind in the little bit I saw on social media. Yeah, they were saying that they hate Nate. [Laughs] But it's right, they should, because he's made a series of wrong decisions. They should be following that journey in the way that they are. Who knows how they're going to react to what episode 12 brings — it's one hell of a finale." —Derek Lawrence
Justin Bieber: Our World
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
After 10 years of being the subject of multiple feature-length documentaries, pop star Justin Bieber is now even more hands-on in capturing behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations for his 2020 New Years' Eve comeback concert. Working with director Michael D. Ratner, a longtime collaborator of his, the singer hustles to find his footing after almost four years off stage, and showcases the great lengths performers are going to right now to adhere to strict COVID protocol while still delivering an unforgettable show. —Marcus Jones
Muppets Haunted Mansion
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
When Gonzo the Great is offered the chance to spend the night in the infamous Haunted Mansion — the same one where his magician idol, The Great MacGuffin, disappeared 100 years ago — he can't resist. Guided by the Mansion's Ghost Host (Will Arnett), Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn encounter a series of frights inspired by the Magic Kingdom's landmark attraction. Will they survive the Constance Hatchaway (Taraji P. Henson), the ax-wielding bride? The mysteries lurking in Room 999? Or the terrible stand-up set from Gozzie the Hatbox Bear? ("Usually I'm worried about dying up here, but it looks like you beat me to it!") Fear not — this is Disney+, not Shudder. —Kristen Baldwin
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what 20/20's Amy Robach is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (series debut) — Discovery+
Leverage: Redemption (new episodes) — IMDb TV
Pretty Smart (series debut) — Netflix
A Tale Dark & Grimm (series debut) — Netflix
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (new episodes begin) — Paramount+
When the Streetlights Go On (season premiere) — Roku Channel
Movies
Jacinta (doc) — Hulu
Madame X (Madonna concert doc) — Paramount+
South of Heaven (movie) — Digital/VOD
Survive the Game (movie) — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Shark Tank (season premiere) — ABC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew (season premiere) — The CW
Ready to Love (season premiere) — OWN
The Amber Ruffin Show (season premiere) — Peacock
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
The Zoo (season premiere) — Animal Planet
Dying to Belong (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals (season premiere) — The CW
South Beach Love (movie) — Hallmark
11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT
Saturday Night Live (guest host Kim Kardashian, musical guest Halsey) — NBC
SUNDAY
Legends of the Hidden Temple
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Series Debut
Oh my Olmec! The '90s Nickelodeon classic is back—and supersized in more ways than one: "It had live up to the memory that's been built up in everyone's mind since childhood," executive producer Scott A. Rudin says of building a massive outdoor set for the pairs of adult contestants to swim, climb, and crawl through. The host is now Cristela Alonzo, but Omlec is still voiced by Dee Bradley Baker—though the stone-faced fan favorite has traded his round earrings for square ones, thanks to expert hired to help the show repre- sent Mayan culture more authentically. —Patrick Gomez
Diana
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CNN
Docuseries Debut
Princess of Wales Fever 2021 continues with CNN's new docuseries, which purports to reframe the conventional story of Diana's life and legacy. New interviews and voices craft a portrait of a complex woman and feminist role model who challenged tradition and became a new kind of princess. The first of six episodes, airing Sunday, will look at Diana Spencer's lonely childhood and her early romance and courtship with Prince Charles, with future entries focusing on her marriage, global stardom, humanitarian work, and more. Tune in to prime yourself for the release of Spencer in November; tune out despairing that The Crown season 5 doesn't arrive for another year. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Evil (season finale) — Paramount+
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (series debut) — Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos — ABC
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
The Equalizer (season premiere) — CBS
Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home (series debut) — HGTV
BMF — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Walking Dead (midseason finale) — AMC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS
Chapelwaite — Epix
Halloween Wars — Food Network
The Vows We Keep — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Scenes From a Marriage (finale) — HBO
Buried (docuseries debut) — Showtime
Heels (season finale) — Starz
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Fiasco — Epix
Outrageous Pumpkins — Food Network
Nuclear Family (finale) — HBO
When Big Things Go Wrong (series debut) — History
American Rust — Showtime
11 p.m.
Work in Progress (season finale) — Showtime
