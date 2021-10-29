What to Watch this Weekend: A new season of Doctor Who, zombie-heist prequel Army of Thieves
Plus, Colin Kaepernick tells his own story in Colin in Black and White, the new animated series Fairfax heads to the heart of hypebeast culture, and more.
FRIDAY
Fairfax
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
While Fairfax might seem like something tailor-made for Los Angelenos who have frequented the famous and eponymous boulevard, the heart of this animated series is four middle-school best friends — voiced by Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White — who are just trying to be cool and fit in...while maintaining their own outsider status. Easier said than done. Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Yvette Nicole Brown, John Leguizamo, and more also star. —Gerrad Hall
Colin in Black and White
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
In portraying a teenage Colin Kaepernick, Jaden Michael, 18, hopes he can win over some of Kaepernick's detractors in the new limited series from the former NFL quarterback-turned-social activist and Ava DuVernay. "There's this video that hit me like a ton of bricks," Michael recently told EW. "One of the first interviews Colin did — at that time he had only sat [during the anthem] — and a reporter asked, 'Do you think you're going to lose your job?' Colin's face dropped a bit, he thought, and he goes, 'I don't know, but if I do, I did the right thing and I know it'll be worth it.' That's something anyone can find admirable." —Derek Lawrence
Army of Thieves
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Heist movie meets zombie movie in this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, released earlier this year. The director serves as producer here, turning the production over to Matthis Schweighöfer, who reprises his role from the previous movie as Dieter, a small-town bank teller who finds himself as part of a motley crew of criminals traveling across Europe cracking what were thought to be impenetrable vaults holding huge paydays. But an emerging zombie apocalypse in America may complicate things for them. —G.H.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Joe Manganiello is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Swagger (series debut) — Apple TV+
The Expecting (season premiere) — Roku
Movies
Harland Manor — Tubi
The Spine of Night — Digital/VOD
Snakehead — Digital/VOD
Later Days — Digital/VOD
13 Minutes — VOD
Keyboard Fantasies (doc) — VOD
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin — Paramount+
Check local listings
One Voice: The Songs We Share (new episodes begin) — PBS
8 p.m.
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? (special) — The CW
Home Sweet Home — NBC
9 p.m.
Nancy Drew — The CW
10:30 p.m.
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger (comedy special) — Comedy Central
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Coyote Creek Christmas (movie) — Hallmark
Torn from Her Arms (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals: Halloween (special) — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Doctor Who
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BBC America
Season Premiere
It's the beginning of the end of Jodie Whittaker's time on Doctor Who — and we mean the very beginning. While this will be Whittaker's final full season on the beloved sci-fi show, she's still got three upcoming specials left before she says goodbye. "Whenever my last day is, I'm going to be awful, because I just love it so much, and I love everyone, and I love being a part of it," Whittaker previously told EW. "The wonderful thing [is] there are so many episodes [to] come out over an extended period. I'm [still] the Doctor for such a long time. I will be the Doctor for a long time, thank God." In the meantime, the six new episodes — subtitled Flux — will mark a shift from previous seasons' episodic storytelling, with what showrunner Chris Chibnall is billing as something more like the Who serials of the past. We'll also see the return of some familiar foes like the Weeping Angels, Ood, Cybermen, and Sontarans, along with new friends, including John Bishop as new companion Dan. As a previous Doctor was fond of saying, Geronimo! —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Ghost Hunters (special) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
BMF — Starz
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Chapelwaite (season finale) — Epix
Halloween Wars (season finale) — Food Network
Buried (season finale) — Showtime
Hightown — Starz
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
From Scratch (season premiere) — FYI
American Rust — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
