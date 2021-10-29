Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Colin Kaepernick tells his own story in Colin in Black and White, the new animated series Fairfax heads to the heart of hypebeast culture, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: A new season of Doctor Who, zombie-heist prequel Army of Thieves

FRIDAY

Fairfax

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

While Fairfax might seem like something tailor-made for Los Angelenos who have frequented the famous and eponymous boulevard, the heart of this animated series is four middle-school best friends — voiced by Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White — who are just trying to be cool and fit in...while maintaining their own outsider status. Easier said than done. Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Yvette Nicole Brown, John Leguizamo, and more also star. —Gerrad Hall

Colin in Black and White

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

In portraying a teenage Colin Kaepernick, Jaden Michael, 18, hopes he can win over some of Kaepernick's detractors in the new limited series from the former NFL quarterback-turned-social activist and Ava DuVernay. "There's this video that hit me like a ton of bricks," Michael recently told EW. "One of the first interviews Colin did — at that time he had only sat [during the anthem] — and a reporter asked, 'Do you think you're going to lose your job?' Colin's face dropped a bit, he thought, and he goes, 'I don't know, but if I do, I did the right thing and I know it'll be worth it.' That's something anyone can find admirable." —Derek Lawrence

Army of Thieves

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Heist movie meets zombie movie in this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, released earlier this year. The director serves as producer here, turning the production over to Matthis Schweighöfer, who reprises his role from the previous movie as Dieter, a small-town bank teller who finds himself as part of a motley crew of criminals traveling across Europe cracking what were thought to be impenetrable vaults holding huge paydays. But an emerging zombie apocalypse in America may complicate things for them. —G.H.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Expecting (season premiere) — Roku

Movies

Harland Manor — Tubi

The Spine of Night — Digital/VOD

Snakehead — Digital/VOD

Later Days — Digital/VOD

13 Minutes — VOD

Keyboard Fantasies (doc) — VOD

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin — Paramount+

Check local listings

One Voice: The Songs We Share (new episodes begin) — PBS

8 p.m.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? (special) — The CW

Home Sweet Home — NBC

9 p.m.

Nancy Drew — The CW

The Shop: Uninterrupted — HBO/HBO Max

10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Coyote Creek Christmas (movie) — Hallmark

Torn from Her Arms (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals: Halloween (special) — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Doctor Who

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BBC America

Season Premiere

It's the beginning of the end of Jodie Whittaker's time on Doctor Who — and we mean the very beginning. While this will be Whittaker's final full season on the beloved sci-fi show, she's still got three upcoming specials left before she says goodbye. "Whenever my last day is, I'm going to be awful, because I just love it so much, and I love everyone, and I love being a part of it," Whittaker previously told EW. "The wonderful thing [is] there are so many episodes [to] come out over an extended period. I'm [still] the Doctor for such a long time. I will be the Doctor for a long time, thank God." In the meantime, the six new episodes — subtitled Flux — will mark a shift from previous seasons' episodic storytelling, with what showrunner Chris Chibnall is billing as something more like the Who serials of the past. We'll also see the return of some familiar foes like the Weeping Angels, Ood, Cybermen, and Sontarans, along with new friends, including John Bishop as new companion Dan. As a previous Doctor was fond of saying, Geronimo! —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Ghost Hunters (special) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

BMF — Starz

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Chapelwaite (season finale) — Epix

Halloween Wars (season finale) — Food Network

Buried (season finale) — Showtime

Hightown — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

From Scratch (season premiere) — FYI

American Rust — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

