What to Watch this Weekend: Succession finally returns for a scorched-earth season 3

Plus, You heads to the suburbs for its third season, I Know What You Did Last Summer returns as a TV series, and Michael Myers is back again (and so is Kyle Richards) for Halloween Kills.

FRIDAY

I Know What You Did Last Summer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

More than 20 years after the film's release, I Know What You Did Last Summer is back, this time as a series. The new Amazon show follows five teens who make a deadly mistake on graduation night and, one year later, start to pay for it. —Samantha Highfill

You

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

In its third season, You sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) try his hand at married life, moving out to the suburbs with Love (Victoria Pedretti) and their newborn son. Spoiler alert: It doesn't go well. Turns out, changing isn't as easy as Joe initially thinks. —S.H.

Halloween Kills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

In director David Gordon Green's sequel to his 2018 horror franchise reboot Halloween, Michael Myers continues to terrorize the inhabitants of Haddonfield, this time in even more brutal fashion. "It was seven weeks of night shoots, and it was very surreal, and I think the movie reflects that almost abstract portrait of violence," says Green. The film's cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis as the Myers-battling Laurie Strode and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards, who reprises her role of Lindsey Wallace from John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween. "Honestly, I had never watched [Real Housewives] until I met her," says Green. "I sat down with her at a coffee shop in Beverly Hills and it was very funny because [of] how recognized she is in a world that I don't necessarily inhabit. But her charisma is immediate and her talent is extraordinary and we hit it off right away. I got immediately inspired to go write more for her." —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Finding Andrea (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (comedy special) — Peacock

United States of Fright (season premiere) — Roku Channel

Famously Haunted: Amityville (docuseries debut) — Tubi

Movies

Needle in a Timestack — Digital/VOD

9 a.m.

12 Hours With Mariah Angeliq (special) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Home Sweet Home (series debut) — NBC

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

Ready to Love — OWN

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook (doc) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Day of the Dead (series debut) — Syfy

SATURDAY

Movies

Sardar Udham — Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Advice to Love By (movie) — Hallmark

Slumber Party Massacre (movie) — Syfy

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

Season 3 of the hit show about a family-controlled media empire deals with the fallout of the decision by Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) to betray his father Logan (Brian Cox) in the finale of season 2. But this is what we want to know: will Kieran Culkin's louche Roman Roy continue to flirt with J. Smith-Cameron's corporate veteran Gerri? "Well, yeah, that relationship, you can't leave that hanging and not play around with that dynamic," says Sarah Snook, who plays Kendall and Roman's sister Shiv. "That's just ripe for the storytelling." —C.C.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Baptiste (season premiere) — PBS

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos — ABC

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

BMF — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer — CBS

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante (series debut) — Animal Planet/Discovery+

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Chapelwaite — Epix

Halloween Wars — Food Network

The Vows We Have Made — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Buried — Showtime

Hightown (season premiere) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Fiasco — Epix

Outrageous Pumpkins — Food Network

American Rust — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change