Plus: the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, finally arrives; Jake Gyllenhaal is a 911 operator under pressure in The Guilty; and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves help kick off a new SNL season

FRIDAY

The Many Saints of Newark

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Written by Sopranos creator David Chase and directed by series alum Alan Taylor, this prequel film heads back to 1967 Newark, N.J., and introduces fans to younger versions of beloved members of the Soprano family, like Livia (Vera Farmiga), Junior (Corey Stoll), and Tony (Michael Gandolfini). But at the heart of the story is Alessando Nivola's Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Christopher and mentor to Tony. "David Chase wrote me the role of a lifetime," Nivola previously told EW. "Far and away, filming this movie was the most exciting thing in my career so far. It's an incredibly nuanced, violent, funny, charming, scary, morally confused person, and it was an absolute joy to play." —Derek Lawrence

Maid

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

It's a real family affair in Netflix's Maid. The new limited series stars real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell as an onscreen mother-daughter duo in an adaptation of Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. It follows the story of Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Guilty

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

You'll want to go into Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua's remake of the 2018 Danish thriller The Guilty knowing as little as possible. "Nothing is as it seems," recently teased Gyllenhaal, who plays demoted cop-turned-911 operator Joe Baylor. "Joe really does not enjoy his job, but, in the end, what he realizes is, in order to solve this case, he has to face a truth within himself. I love characters that are question marks, and, in a lot of ways, he's the ultimate question mark." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Vince Carter: Legacy (doc) — Crackle Plus

Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel (special) — Discovery+

In With the Old (series debut) — Magnolia Network

Escape to the Chateau (season premiere) — Peacock

Movies

My Name Is Pauli Murray — Amazon Prime Video

Stuck Together — Netflix

Implanted — Digital

What Breaks the Ice — Digital

Witch Hunt — Digital/VOD

The Addams Family 2 — VOD

Stop and Go — VOD

Mayday — VOD

Coming Home in the Dark — VOD

Check local listings

The Kennedy Center at 50 (special) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World (special) — ABC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) — The CW

Under Wraps (DCOM debut) — Disney Channel

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS

Selling the Big Easy (two-episode season premiere) — HGTV

9:35 p.m.

The Ghost and Molly McGee (series debut) — Disney Channel

10 p.m.

20/20 ("The Sinfluencer of Soho") — ABC

Eli Roth's History of Horror (season premiere) — AMC

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Haunted Museum (series debut) — Discovery+

9:30 a.m.

Amphibia (season premiere) — Disney Channel

7 p.m.

Frankie Drake Mysteries (U.S. season premiere) — Ovation

8 p.m.

iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 (special) — The CW

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Love Strikes Twice (movie) — Hallmark

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Billions

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Season Finale

Could Axe (Damian Lewis) be headed to the slammer? That is the question heading into Billions' season 5 finale as the never-ending cat-and-mouse game between rivals Axe and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) comes to a head… again. Helping Chuck in his plot to take down Chuck has been Michael Prince, played by Corey Stoll, who is set to return as a series regular in season 6. "It's an interesting challenge coming onto a show that's in its fifth season now and everybody knows their characters so well and the writers know the actors well enough to write towards them, so there's this comfortability that everyone has," Stoll told EW last year. "I felt lucky that people helped me get on board quickly. But one of the things that I've keyed into on this show is how everybody is very competitive and every scene is a power struggle — but the characters are happy warriors, and there is this joy that almost all of the characters take in the fight. And having Damian to play against has been just a lot of fun." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Call the Midwife (season premiere) — PBS

Masterpiece: Grantchester (season premiere) — PBS

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos (season premiere) — ABC

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2 (special) — The CW

The Circus — Showtime

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Chapelwaite — Epix

Halloween Wars — Food Network

One Summer (movie) — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Heels — Starz

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Fiasco — Epix

Outrageous Pumpkins (season premiere) — Food Network

Nuclear Family — HBO

American Rust — Showtime

11 p.m.

Work in Progress — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change