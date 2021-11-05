What to Watch this Weekend: Yellowstone finally returns and Dexter is resurrected
Plus, Dickinson begins penning its final season, Netflix closes the Narcos saga, it's Tom Hanks vs. the future in Finch, and more.
FRIDAY
Dickinson
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Final Season Premiere
Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Finch
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Finch has Tom Hanks, a robot, and the very best good boy around. What more do you need? Jokes aside, this little sci-fi charmer follows the titular robotics engineer, played by Hanks, who is one of the last survivors of an apocalyptic solar event that has left much of the world uninhabitable. In the event that something happens to him, he creates a robot named Jeff (perfectly voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his beloved dog, Goodyear. Together, the three go on a dangerous voyage in search of a better future as Finch teaches Jeff (and perhaps the other way around) what it means to be alive. Featuring one of the best doggy performances to ever grace the big screen — and a predictably great one from its main star, too — Finch is a little bit sci-fi, a little bit drama, and a whole lotta feels. — Lauren Huff
Narcos: Mexico
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Final Season Premiere
Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna) imprisonment, the final season of the second Narcos series, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point, you just have to draw a line and work towards that," explains showrunner Carlo Bernard, who isn't ruling out future Narcos spin-offs. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story." —Derek Lawrence
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Condor star Constance Zimmer is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Tampa Baes (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (series debut) — Apple TV+
The Oprah Conversation (with guest Will Smith) — Apple TV+
Animaniacs (season premiere) — Hulu
Love Joy (Joyelle Nicole Johnson comedy special) — Peacock
Immoral Compass With Bill Burr (series debut) — Roku Channel
Movies
A Man Named Scott (Kid Cudi doc) — Amazon Prime Video
Love Hard — Netflix
A Cop Movie — Netflix
The Deep House — Digital/Epix
The Beta Test — VOD
One Shot — VOD
Dangerous — VOD
Check local listings
The Oratorio: A Documentary With Martin Scorsese — PBS
Da Ponte's Oratorio: A Concert For New York — PBS
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Home Sweet Home — NBC
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
10 p.m.
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (docuseries debut) — History
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
The Great Christmas Switch (movie) — GAC Family
Next Stop, Christmas (movie) — Hallmark
Highway to Heaven (movie series debut) — Lifetime
Cold Justice (midseason premiere) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
911 Crisis Center (series debut) — Oxygen
Attica (doc) — Showtime
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Yellowstone
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Paramount Network
Season Premiere
Word of warning: don't even think of grabbing a snack and visiting the loo during the first 10 minutes of Yellowstone's season 4 premiere — that's when every burning question left hanging from last season's finale is finally answered. But here's a little hint: whoever did survive that attack on the Duttons (and you don't expect all of them to be dead do you?) is pretty ticked off and wants revenge. Like, now. —Lynette Rice
The Simpsons: A Serious Flanders
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
The Simpsons has 35 Emmys and a Peabody, but it truly becomes a prestige show this Sunday with the unveiling of the two-parter "A Serious Flanders." (The second part airs next Sunday.) In this Fargo-inspired story that riffs on the pretension and art of those premium, Emmy-magnet dramas populating cable and streamers, a merciless debt collector arrives in Springfield, spiraling Homer and Ned into violent, artful adventure. The episode is decorated with recognizable voices from the genre: Brian Cox (Succession) as the debt collector; Chris O'Dowd (Get Shorty) and Jessica Paré (Mad Men) as his quirky muscle; Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Ned's grandfather, Sheriff "Paw Paw" Flanders; and Cristin Milioti (Fargo) as a character named Barb Belfry. "A Serious Flanders is our love letter to Noah Hawley's Fargo, and all the other edgy, artsy, bloody, and darkly funny shows from this era of 'prestige,'" Simpsons writer-producer Cesar Mazariegos, who penned the episode, tells EW. "We wanted to embrace/make fun of all the stuff these shows do — the obscure needle drops, the comically mismatched hitmen, the time jumps, the scary villain monologuing about a confusing old parable! But most importantly, the super tense feeling that any of our beloved characters could get killed at any minute. And do they ever!" —Dan Snierson
Dexter: New Blood
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Reboot Debut
Showtime's killer drama from the aughts returns with new insight into Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) self-imposed exile into the mountains and whether he carried on his bloody pastime. Stay on the lookout for spinoff possibilities, too; we're going to eventually meet Dexter's now grown-up son and you're going to want to know if the apple falls far from the tree. —L.R.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
SEAL Team (moves from CBS to Paramount+) — Paramount+
Movies
Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix
The Last Forest (doc) — Netflix
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 1) — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
BMF — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Condor (season premiere) — Epix
Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
Hightown — Starz
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
American Rust (season finale) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Midnight
Squidbillies (final season premiere) — Adult Swim
12:30 a.m.
Joe Pera Talks With You (season premiere) — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
