What to Watch this Weekend: Yellowstone finally returns and Dexter is resurrected

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Dickinson begins penning its final season, Netflix closes the Narcos saga, it's Tom Hanks vs. the future in Finch, and more.

FRIDAY

Dickinson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Final Season Premiere

Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Finch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Finch has Tom Hanks, a robot, and the very best good boy around. What more do you need? Jokes aside, this little sci-fi charmer follows the titular robotics engineer, played by Hanks, who is one of the last survivors of an apocalyptic solar event that has left much of the world uninhabitable. In the event that something happens to him, he creates a robot named Jeff (perfectly voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his beloved dog, Goodyear. Together, the three go on a dangerous voyage in search of a better future as Finch teaches Jeff (and perhaps the other way around) what it means to be alive. Featuring one of the best doggy performances to ever grace the big screen — and a predictably great one from its main star, too — Finch is a little bit sci-fi, a little bit drama, and a whole lotta feels. — Lauren Huff

Related content:

Narcos: Mexico

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna) imprisonment, the final season of the second Narcos series, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point, you just have to draw a line and work towards that," explains showrunner Carlo Bernard, who isn't ruling out future Narcos spin-offs. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Condor star Constance Zimmer is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Tampa Baes (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (series debut) — Apple TV+

The Oprah Conversation (with guest Will Smith) — Apple TV+

Animaniacs (season premiere) — Hulu

Love Joy (Joyelle Nicole Johnson comedy special) — Peacock

Immoral Compass With Bill Burr (series debut) — Roku Channel

Movies

A Man Named Scott (Kid Cudi doc) — Amazon Prime Video

Love Hard — Netflix

A Cop Movie — Netflix

The Deep House — Digital/Epix

The Beta Test — VOD

One Shot — VOD

Dangerous — VOD

Check local listings

The Oratorio: A Documentary With Martin Scorsese — PBS

Da Ponte's Oratorio: A Concert For New York — PBS

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Home Sweet Home — NBC

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

Dateline ("Horror at the Lake") — NBC

10 p.m.

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (docuseries debut) — History

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

TKcopy

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Great Christmas Switch (movie) — GAC Family

Next Stop, Christmas (movie) — Hallmark

Highway to Heaven (movie series debut) — Lifetime

Cold Justice (midseason premiere) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

911 Crisis Center (series debut) — Oxygen

Attica (doc) — Showtime

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Yellowstone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Paramount Network

Season Premiere

Word of warning: don't even think of grabbing a snack and visiting the loo during the first 10 minutes of Yellowstone's season 4 premiere — that's when every burning question left hanging from last season's finale is finally answered. But here's a little hint: whoever did survive that attack on the Duttons (and you don't expect all of them to be dead do you?) is pretty ticked off and wants revenge. Like, now. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

The Simpsons: A Serious Flanders

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The Simpsons has 35 Emmys and a Peabody, but it truly becomes a prestige show this Sunday with the unveiling of the two-parter "A Serious Flanders." (The second part airs next Sunday.) In this Fargo-inspired story that riffs on the pretension and art of those premium, Emmy-magnet dramas populating cable and streamers, a merciless debt collector arrives in Springfield, spiraling Homer and Ned into violent, artful adventure. The episode is decorated with recognizable voices from the genre: Brian Cox (Succession) as the debt collector; Chris O'Dowd (Get Shorty) and Jessica Paré (Mad Men) as his quirky muscle; Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Ned's grandfather, Sheriff "Paw Paw" Flanders; and Cristin Milioti (Fargo) as a character named Barb Belfry. "A Serious Flanders is our love letter to Noah Hawley's Fargo, and all the other edgy, artsy, bloody, and darkly funny shows from this era of 'prestige,'" Simpsons writer-producer Cesar Mazariegos, who penned the episode, tells EW. "We wanted to embrace/make fun of all the stuff these shows do — the obscure needle drops, the comically mismatched hitmen, the time jumps, the scary villain monologuing about a confusing old parable! But most importantly, the super tense feeling that any of our beloved characters could get killed at any minute. And do they ever!" —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Dexter: New Blood

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Reboot Debut

Showtime's killer drama from the aughts returns with new insight into Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) self-imposed exile into the mountains and whether he carried on his bloody pastime. Stay on the lookout for spinoff possibilities, too; we're going to eventually meet Dexter's now grown-up son and you're going to want to know if the apple falls far from the tree. —L.R.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

SEAL Team (moves from CBS to Paramount+) — Paramount+

Movies

Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix

The Last Forest (doc) — Netflix

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 1) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

BMF — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Condor (season premiere) — Epix

Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

Hightown — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

American Rust (season finale) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Midnight

Squidbillies (final season premiere) — Adult Swim

12:30 a.m.

Joe Pera Talks With You (season premiere) — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change