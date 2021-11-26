Plus, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses gets underway, Daniel Dae Kim enters The Hot Zone, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform together One Last Time

FRIDAY

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

When he's not busy hosting the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is writing best-selling children's books, including the one this animated special is based on. Fallon narrates the story, which focuses on a boy whose own detailed holiday plans would rival those of Martha Stewart — the best Christmas tree, the perfect sled, the most delicious Christmas cookies… you get the picture. With Christmas just days away, some unexpected house guests upend all of his plans faster than you can unwrap your biggest present on Christmas morning. But maybe that will end up being the best gift he could receive. —Gerrad Hall

SUNDAY

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Recorded over two sold-out nights in August at New York's Radio City Music Hall, this special features Grammy winners Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performing classics from the Great American Songbook. But more notably — and, hence the show's title — it's the final concert appearance by Bennett, who's battling Alzheimer's. But you wouldn't know it from the special, where they dazzle with performances of standards including "Lady Is a Tramp," "New York, New York," "Luck Be a Lady," and "Love for Sale," the latter being the title track from their latest album, which scored five Grammy nominations this week. Anything goes... as the two perform one last time. —GH

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TBS/Cartoon Network

Series Debut

A new Harry Potter event is being conjured. Dame Helen Mirren (who, incredibly, was never cast in a Potter movie) is hosting this special competition series to help celebrate 20 years since the magical film franchise began. Fans will rep their Hogwarts Houses in teams of three, going head-to-head in a contest of Wizarding World trivia. Each round's winning team will advance to the grand finale to determine who will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy, along with several Potter-themed prizes. Let's hope these contestants know their Bludgers from their bezoars (and no, we're not making those up). —Tyler Aquilina

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on National Geographic

Series Debut

Daniel Dae Kim plays an FBI agent and Tony Goldwyn is a microbiologist in this six-part, based-on-real-events tale about the investigation which took place after politicians and media outlets were sent the deadly Anthrax bacterium in the weeks following 9/11. "To be frank, it was difficult," says Kim, best known for his roles in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, about the shoot. "The combination of an unusually long Toronto winter, combined with a strict covid lockdown that lasted pretty much the entire time we were shooting, made it one of the most challenging on-location experiences I've ever had. It certainly wasn't Hawaii! The things that pulled us all through were a great cast and crew, and the goal to do justice to an important story." —Clark Collis

