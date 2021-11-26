What to Watch this Weekend: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform together One Last Time
Plus, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses gets underway, Daniel Dae Kim enters The Hot Zone, and more.
FRIDAY
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC
When he's not busy hosting the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is writing best-selling children's books, including the one this animated special is based on. Fallon narrates the story, which focuses on a boy whose own detailed holiday plans would rival those of Martha Stewart — the best Christmas tree, the perfect sled, the most delicious Christmas cookies… you get the picture. With Christmas just days away, some unexpected house guests upend all of his plans faster than you can unwrap your biggest present on Christmas morning. But maybe that will end up being the best gift he could receive. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what The Great Christmas Light Fight's Taniya Nayak is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Beatles: Get Back (part 2) — Disney+
School of Chocolate (series debut) — Netflix
Movies
'Twas the Fight Before Christmas (doc) — Apple TV+
A Castle for Christmas — Netflix
Not to Forget — VOD
Christmas vs. The Walters — VOD
8 p.m.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 (special) — The CW
Angel Falls Christmas (movie) — GAC Family
Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Queen of Meth (three-part docuseries debut) — Investigation Discovery
Trolls Holiday in Harmony (animated special) — NBC
Cusp (doc) — Showtime
10 p.m.
How To With John Wilson (season premiere) — HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Meet Your Makers Showdown (series debut) — Discovery+
The Beatles: Get Back (docuseries finale) — Disney+
8 p.m.
Royally Wrapped For Christmas — GAC Family
Christmas at Castle Hart (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? (special) — HGTV
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
When Philip Met Missy (two-hour special) — Investigation Discovery
Nash Bridges (movie) — USA
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Recorded over two sold-out nights in August at New York's Radio City Music Hall, this special features Grammy winners Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performing classics from the Great American Songbook. But more notably — and, hence the show's title — it's the final concert appearance by Bennett, who's battling Alzheimer's. But you wouldn't know it from the special, where they dazzle with performances of standards including "Lady Is a Tramp," "New York, New York," "Luck Be a Lady," and "Love for Sale," the latter being the title track from their latest album, which scored five Grammy nominations this week. Anything goes... as the two perform one last time. —GH
Related content:
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TBS/Cartoon Network
Series Debut
A new Harry Potter event is being conjured. Dame Helen Mirren (who, incredibly, was never cast in a Potter movie) is hosting this special competition series to help celebrate 20 years since the magical film franchise began. Fans will rep their Hogwarts Houses in teams of three, going head-to-head in a contest of Wizarding World trivia. Each round's winning team will advance to the grand finale to determine who will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy, along with several Potter-themed prizes. Let's hope these contestants know their Bludgers from their bezoars (and no, we're not making those up). —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
The Hot Zone: Anthrax
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on National Geographic
Series Debut
Daniel Dae Kim plays an FBI agent and Tony Goldwyn is a microbiologist in this six-part, based-on-real-events tale about the investigation which took place after politicians and media outlets were sent the deadly Anthrax bacterium in the weeks following 9/11. "To be frank, it was difficult," says Kim, best known for his roles in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, about the shoot. "The combination of an unusually long Toronto winter, combined with a strict covid lockdown that lasted pretty much the entire time we were shooting, made it one of the most challenging on-location experiences I've ever had. It certainly wasn't Hawaii! The things that pulled us all through were a great cast and crew, and the goal to do justice to an important story." —Clark Collis
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Elves (series debut) — Netflix
7 p.m.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (two-hour special) — ABC
8 p.m.
2021 Soul Train Awards — BET
The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 4) — Bravo
The Waltons' Homecoming (movie) — The CW
Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday (season premiere) — Food Network
Christmas Is You — GAC Family
A Christmas Witness (movie) — ION
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere) — ABC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters (limited series debut) — Bravo
The Equalizer (fall finale/special time) — CBS
Condor — Epix
Holiday Wars — Food Network
The Toys That Built America (docuseries debut) — History
Doctor's Orders (three-part docuseries debut) — Investigation Discovery
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth (special) — CBS
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments