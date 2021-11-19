What to Watch this Weekend: Will Smith reigns as King Richard and Cowboy Bebop rides again
Plus, Amazon's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time finally arrives, The Great returns for an Enlightening new season, and more.
FRIDAY
The Wheel of Time
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
In this adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series, Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine — a member of the Aes Sedai, an all-female mystic order. In the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time (all of which hit Prime Video on Friday, followed by one episode per subsequent week), Moiraine and her bodyguard Lan (Daniel Henney) come to the small village of Emond's Field looking for the reincarnation of the messiah figure known as the Dragon. They find five village kids — Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) — one of whom might be the Dragon, and embark on a quest to save the world from the Dark One. —Christian Holub
The Morning Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Season Finale
Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) came back! (Woot!) Then she went MIA. (Uh-oh!) Then she turned up at Mitch's door in Italy! (GASP!) Then she made him write a statement saying they never slept together when they actually did — more than once! (GAAAAASSSSSSSP!) Then he died in a car accident! (WTF?!) Then she broke the news to his ex-wife! (Awkward — but great scene!) Then Alex hit her head in the middle of the night, ended up in the hospital, and found out she has COVID ... 'cause, remember, she was in Italy — and this season was set in February and March 2020. Let's hope this finale doesn't turn into the mourning show. —Gerrad Hall
King Richard
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
It's officially Will Smith season. The movie star just released a buzzy memoir, and now he's looking like an Oscar frontrunner for playing Richard Williams, the controversial father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. "I love stories where you think you know," Smith recently told his onscreen daughters Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton in a special EW interview. "You pull the veil back when people didn't know there was a veil. Richard Williams was wildly misunderstood. I enjoyed being able to humanize a figure that had been somewhat demonized in the sport. He's actually a genius. He planned two Michael Jordans. Think about how wild that is." —Derek Lawrence
The Great
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Premiere
Huzzah! The Great is back with 10 all-new episodes, and the new season is filled with all the hilarious debauchery fans have come to expect from the highly irreverent, occasionally true show. This time around, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally completes her coup against her husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), and now she must fight the uphill battle of bringing the Enlightenment to Russia while dealing with the impending birth of her and Peter's son, Paul. All the characters you hate to love (or love to hate?) from season 1 are back, and there's more sex, more schemes, and more famous faces to boot, with guest appearances by Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs to look forward to. So get out your vodka and buckle in, because season 2 is a wild ride! —Lauren Huff
Cowboy Bebop
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Where other anime-to-live-action adaptations have failed, Cowboy Bebop hopes to succeed. But it's no easy task. Bebop is considered the anime, to those who worship at the altar of Japanese director Shinichirō Watanabe, who helmed the original series, and composer Yoko Kanno, the illustrious musical mind behind the eternally popular "Tank!" theme song. There's a lot of pressure to get it right and manage fan expectations for something as grand as a live-action version of Bebop, which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as three futuristic bounty hunters trolling the cosmos for their next score. Critics, it's no secret, don't feel this new iteration has achieved its goal, though there are still those who remain entranced by Cho's performance and the spirit in which this Western-inspired genre romp was intended. You be the judge. —Nick Romano
Tick, Tick...Boom!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with this adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical. As Jon (a mesmerizing Andrew Garfield) faces the prospect of turning 30 and struggles to mount a workshop production of his musical Superbia, he finds his friendships, his love life, and his sense of purpose in crisis. Miranda composed the film as a tribute to Larson as one of his foremost inspirations. "I had 'What would Jonathan Larson do?' tattooed inside my eyelids," he quips. —Maureen Lee Lenker
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Everybody Loves Natti (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Harriet the Spy (animated series debut) — Apple TV+
The Line (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
Foundation (season finale) — Apple TV+
Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives (doc) — Disney+
Blown Away: Christmas (series debut) — Netflix
The Mind, Explained (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
Candy Coated Christmas — Discovery+
Procession (doc) — Netflix
Oasis Knebworth 1996 (music doc) — Paramount+
13 Minutes — Digital/VOD
Zeros and Ones — Digital/VOD
Black Friday — VOD
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (doc) — VOD
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (doc) — VOD
Check local listings
WBCN and The American Revolution (doc) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
A House on the Bayou (movie) — Epix/Digital
The Wall — NBC
9 p.m.
20/20: Escape from a House of Horror - A Diane Sawyer Special Event (two-hour special) — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
My Lottery Dream Home: David's Holiday Extravaganza (special) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (NYT Presents doc) — FX/FX on Hulu
Table Wars (holiday special) — HGTV
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (series debut) — Discovery+
One Piece (1000th episode of anime series) — Funimation
12 p.m.
White House Thanksgiving (special) — Food Network/Discovery+
8 p.m.
A Kindhearted Christmas (movie) — GAC Family
A Christmas Together With You (movie) — Hallmark Channel
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — HBO
You Make It Feel Like Christmas (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Hunt for Planet B (doc) — CNN
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT
Saturday Night Live (Simu Liu, Saweetie) — NBC
SUNDAY
Power Book II: Ghost
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz
Season Premiere
Starz's most powerful hit is back, as the first Power Universe spin-off returns for more drama, romance, and crime. "I think season 2 is a lot of payoff," promises Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden, the ride-or-die best friend of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). "A lot of decisions people made in season 1, you get to see what the repercussions were in season 2. There's so much action this season, I'm like, yes, here we go, this is Power." —D.L.
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
American Music Awards — ABC
Who Is Christmas Eve? (movie) — Bounce
The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 3) — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (special) — Food Network
A Kiss Before Christmas (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Christmas Down Under (movie) — ION
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Condor — Epix
Holiday Wars — Food Network
BMF (season finale/special time) — Starz
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Sister Wives (season premiere) — TLC
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
