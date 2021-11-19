Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Amazon's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time finally arrives, The Great returns for an Enlightening new season, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Will Smith reigns as King Richard and Cowboy Bebop rides again

FRIDAY

The Wheel of Time

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

In this adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series, Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine — a member of the Aes Sedai, an all-female mystic order. In the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time (all of which hit Prime Video on Friday, followed by one episode per subsequent week), Moiraine and her bodyguard Lan (Daniel Henney) come to the small village of Emond's Field looking for the reincarnation of the messiah figure known as the Dragon. They find five village kids — Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) — one of whom might be the Dragon, and embark on a quest to save the world from the Dark One. —Christian Holub

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Finale

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) came back! (Woot!) Then she went MIA. (Uh-oh!) Then she turned up at Mitch's door in Italy! (GASP!) Then she made him write a statement saying they never slept together when they actually did — more than once! (GAAAAASSSSSSSP!) Then he died in a car accident! (WTF?!) Then she broke the news to his ex-wife! (Awkward — but great scene!) Then Alex hit her head in the middle of the night, ended up in the hospital, and found out she has COVID ... 'cause, remember, she was in Italy — and this season was set in February and March 2020. Let's hope this finale doesn't turn into the mourning show. —Gerrad Hall

King Richard

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

It's officially Will Smith season. The movie star just released a buzzy memoir, and now he's looking like an Oscar frontrunner for playing Richard Williams, the controversial father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. "I love stories where you think you know," Smith recently told his onscreen daughters Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton in a special EW interview. "You pull the veil back when people didn't know there was a veil. Richard Williams was wildly misunderstood. I enjoyed being able to humanize a figure that had been somewhat demonized in the sport. He's actually a genius. He planned two Michael Jordans. Think about how wild that is." —Derek Lawrence

The Great

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

Huzzah! The Great is back with 10 all-new episodes, and the new season is filled with all the hilarious debauchery fans have come to expect from the highly irreverent, occasionally true show. This time around, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally completes her coup against her husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), and now she must fight the uphill battle of bringing the Enlightenment to Russia while dealing with the impending birth of her and Peter's son, Paul. All the characters you hate to love (or love to hate?) from season 1 are back, and there's more sex, more schemes, and more famous faces to boot, with guest appearances by Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs to look forward to. So get out your vodka and buckle in, because season 2 is a wild ride! —Lauren Huff

Cowboy Bebop

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Where other anime-to-live-action adaptations have failed, Cowboy Bebop hopes to succeed. But it's no easy task. Bebop is considered the anime, to those who worship at the altar of Japanese director Shinichirō Watanabe, who helmed the original series, and composer Yoko Kanno, the illustrious musical mind behind the eternally popular "Tank!" theme song. There's a lot of pressure to get it right and manage fan expectations for something as grand as a live-action version of Bebop, which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as three futuristic bounty hunters trolling the cosmos for their next score. Critics, it's no secret, don't feel this new iteration has achieved its goal, though there are still those who remain entranced by Cho's performance and the spirit in which this Western-inspired genre romp was intended. You be the judge. —Nick Romano

Tick, Tick...Boom!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with this adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical. As Jon (a mesmerizing Andrew Garfield) faces the prospect of turning 30 and struggles to mount a workshop production of his musical Superbia, he finds his friendships, his love life, and his sense of purpose in crisis. Miranda composed the film as a tribute to Larson as one of his foremost inspirations. "I had 'What would Jonathan Larson do?' tattooed inside my eyelids," he quips. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Teri Hatcher, James Denton, and David Bromstad are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Everybody Loves Natti (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Harriet the Spy (animated series debut) — Apple TV+

The Line (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives (doc) — Disney+

Blown Away: Christmas (series debut) — Netflix

The Mind, Explained (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

Candy Coated Christmas — Discovery+

Procession (doc) — Netflix

Oasis Knebworth 1996 (music doc) — Paramount+

13 Minutes — Digital/VOD

Zeros and Ones — Digital/VOD

Black Friday — VOD

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (doc) — VOD

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (doc) — VOD

Check local listings

WBCN and The American Revolution (doc) — WORLD Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

A House on the Bayou (movie) — Epix/Digital

The Wall — NBC

9 p.m.

20/20: Escape from a House of Horror - A Diane Sawyer Special Event (two-hour special) — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

My Lottery Dream Home: David's Holiday Extravaganza (special) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Table Wars (holiday special) — HGTV

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (series debut) — Discovery+

One Piece (1000th episode of anime series) — Funimation

12 p.m.

White House Thanksgiving (special) — Food Network/Discovery+

8 p.m.

A Kindhearted Christmas (movie) — GAC Family

A Christmas Together With You (movie) — Hallmark Channel

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — HBO

You Make It Feel Like Christmas (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

The Hunt for Planet B (doc) — CNN

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

SUNDAY

Power Book II: Ghost

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Season Premiere

Starz's most powerful hit is back, as the first Power Universe spin-off returns for more drama, romance, and crime. "I think season 2 is a lot of payoff," promises Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden, the ride-or-die best friend of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). "A lot of decisions people made in season 1, you get to see what the repercussions were in season 2. There's so much action this season, I'm like, yes, here we go, this is Power." —D.L.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Music Awards — ABC

Who Is Christmas Eve? (movie) — Bounce

The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 3) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (special) — Food Network

A Kiss Before Christmas (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Christmas Down Under (movie) — ION

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars — Food Network

BMF (season finale/special time) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Sister Wives (season premiere) — TLC

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change