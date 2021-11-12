What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors take Saturday Night Live
Plus, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get serious in The Shrink Next Door, Netflix's Red Notice unites Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and more.
FRIDAY
The Shrink Next Door
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Anchorman alums Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have reteamed for a new project that explores the limits — and far beyond — of psychiatrist and patient. Based on Joe Nocera's Wondery podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the dark comedy-drama delves into the co-dependent relationship between textile-company owner Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his charismatic psychiatrist, Ike Herschkopf (Rudd). After one thing spirals into another, Ike winds up running Marty's life, right down to his company and his finances. "It's a friendship and a patient-and-doctor relationship that just got out of control," sums up Rudd. "When, how, and why—those answers are up for debate." Deadpans Ferrell: "It's a combination of Thelma and Louise meet Butch and Sundance meet Turner and Hooch." —Dan Snierson
Red Notice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
For Netflix's biggest movie to date, Red Notice brings together three of Hollywood's biggest stars in Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The action-adventure film from Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Skyscraper) follows top FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson), who teams up with wisecracking criminal Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gadot). "Red Notice is the pinnacle of a 20-year career learning how to make movies," Thurber recently told EW. "The film is big stars, big action, big laughs." —Derek Lawrence
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Kirby Jenner is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Always Jane (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Snoopy in Space (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Set! (doc) — Discovery+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season premiere) — Disney+
Olaf Presents (short film series) — Disney+
The Simpsons in Plusaversary (short film) — Disney+
Movies
Mayor Pete (doc) — Amazon Prime Video
Home Sweet Home Alone (movie) — Disney+
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (streaming debut) — Digital/Disney+
Apex (movie) — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
The Last Cowboy (season premiere) — CMT
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Home Sweet Home — NBC
Murdered and Missing in Montana (special) — Oxygen
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (doc) — Showtime
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Table Wars (series debut) — HGTV
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live will bring one newbie and one veteran to Studio 8H stage. Jonathan Majors will make his hosting debut, capping off a banner year that includes an Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country and a buzzy entrance into the Marvel universe with Loki. He'll be joined by Taylor Swift, a former host herself who'll be making her fifth appearance as musical guest — one day after the release of her re-recorded album Red. —Devan Coggan
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
My Christmas Family Tree (movie) — Hallmark
A Picture Perfect Holiday (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
12 a.m.
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (anime series debut) — Adult Swim/Crunchyroll
SUNDAY
Mayor of Kingstown
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+
Series Debut
Jeremy Renner reunites with executive producer Taylor Sheridan (who directed the actor in the underappreciated 2017 flick Wind River) in this Paramount+ drama about a pair of brothers who serve as, ahem, liaisons to the local prison population. Renner plays Mike McLusky, the younger brother to the widely respected Mitch (Kyle Chandler), while Dianne Wiest plays their very unapproving mother Miriam. —Lynette Rice
Adele One Night Only
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS
Get ready to say "Hello" to Adele once again: With her new album — finally! — only a week away, the singer will make her grand return with a special concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, performing some old favorites along with never-before-heard songs from 30. The two-hour special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey, featuring a wide-ranging conversation touching on the new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, her recent weight loss, and raising her son. —Tyler Aquilina
Yellowjackets
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime
Series Debut
What happens in the wilderness doesn't stay in the wilderness on Showtime's latest series. Yellowjackets follows a high school girls soccer team after their plane crashes, leaving them stranded. It also follows them 25 years later, when their past catches up to them. —Samantha Highfill
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Foodgod (series debut) — Discovery+
The Freak Brothers (animated series debut) — Tubi
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 2) — Bravo
Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW
BMF — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Condor — Epix
Holiday Wars — Food Network
Hightown — Starz
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Battle for the Bird (special) — Food Network
Lies, Crimes & Video (season premiere) — HLN
10:30 p.m.
11:15 p.m.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season finale) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
