Plus, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get serious in The Shrink Next Door, Netflix's Red Notice unites Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors take Saturday Night Live

FRIDAY

The Shrink Next Door

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Anchorman alums Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have reteamed for a new project that explores the limits — and far beyond — of psychiatrist and patient. Based on Joe Nocera's Wondery podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the dark comedy-drama delves into the co-dependent relationship between textile-company owner Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his charismatic psychiatrist, Ike Herschkopf (Rudd). After one thing spirals into another, Ike winds up running Marty's life, right down to his company and his finances. "It's a friendship and a patient-and-doctor relationship that just got out of control," sums up Rudd. "When, how, and why—those answers are up for debate." Deadpans Ferrell: "It's a combination of Thelma and Louise meet Butch and Sundance meet Turner and Hooch." —Dan Snierson

Red Notice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

For Netflix's biggest movie to date, Red Notice brings together three of Hollywood's biggest stars in Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The action-adventure film from Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Skyscraper) follows top FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson), who teams up with wisecracking criminal Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gadot). "Red Notice is the pinnacle of a 20-year career learning how to make movies," Thurber recently told EW. "The film is big stars, big action, big laughs." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Always Jane (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Snoopy in Space (season premiere) — Apple TV+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season premiere) — Disney+

Olaf Presents (short film series) — Disney+

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (short film) — Disney+

Movies

Mayor Pete (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

Home Sweet Home Alone (movie) — Disney+

Apex (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

The Last Cowboy (season premiere) — CMT

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Home Sweet Home — NBC

Murdered and Missing in Montana (special) — Oxygen

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (doc) — Showtime

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Table Wars (series debut) — HGTV

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live will bring one newbie and one veteran to Studio 8H stage. Jonathan Majors will make his hosting debut, capping off a banner year that includes an Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country and a buzzy entrance into the Marvel universe with Loki. He'll be joined by Taylor Swift, a former host herself who'll be making her fifth appearance as musical guest — one day after the release of her re-recorded album Red. —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

My Christmas Family Tree (movie) — Hallmark

A Picture Perfect Holiday (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

12 a.m.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (anime series debut) — Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

SUNDAY

Mayor of Kingstown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Series Debut

Jeremy Renner reunites with executive producer Taylor Sheridan (who directed the actor in the underappreciated 2017 flick Wind River) in this Paramount+ drama about a pair of brothers who serve as, ahem, liaisons to the local prison population. Renner plays Mike McLusky, the younger brother to the widely respected Mitch (Kyle Chandler), while Dianne Wiest plays their very unapproving mother Miriam. —Lynette Rice

Adele One Night Only

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS

Get ready to say "Hello" to Adele once again: With her new album — finally! — only a week away, the singer will make her grand return with a special concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, performing some old favorites along with never-before-heard songs from 30. The two-hour special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey, featuring a wide-ranging conversation touching on the new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, her recent weight loss, and raising her son. —Tyler Aquilina

Yellowjackets

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

What happens in the wilderness doesn't stay in the wilderness on Showtime's latest series. Yellowjackets follows a high school girls soccer team after their plane crashes, leaving them stranded. It also follows them 25 years later, when their past catches up to them. —Samantha Highfill

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Freak Brothers (animated series debut) — Tubi

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (reunion, part 2) — Bravo

Legends of the Hidden Temple — The CW

BMF — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Condor — Epix

Holiday Wars — Food Network

Hightown — Starz

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Battle for the Bird (special) — Food Network

Lies, Crimes & Video (season premiere) — HLN

10:30 p.m.

11:15 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change